mds

mdsvex

by pngwn
0.9.8

A markdown preprocessor for Svelte.

Downloads/wk

4.6K

4.6K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

34

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

mdsvex

mdsvex

A Markdown preprocessor for Svelte. Markdown in Svelte.

mdsvex.com

Packages

This is a monorepo containing mdsvex and any supporting packages. Each repo has it's own readme with more details.

  • site - The documentation website.
  • mdsvex - mdsvex itself.
  • svelte-parse - Generate a svast AST from a Svelte components.
  • svast - An AST specification with accompanying TypeScript definitions.
  • svast-stringify - Turn a svast AST into a Svelte component.
  • svast-utils - Utilities for working with a svast tree.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome. This repo uses changesets to manage changelogs and versioning. All pull requests need an accompanying changeset file (PRs to the documentation website do not need a changeset file). If you know how changesets work then feel free to add one with the appropriate packages, versions and a description of the change. If you don't know how changesets work, don't worry about it, I am happy to add one (a little robot will also add some details to the PR when you open it as well, if you want to learn more).

