A Markdown preprocessor for Svelte. Markdown in Svelte.
This is a monorepo containing
mdsvex and any supporting packages. Each repo has it's own readme with more details.
mdsvex itself.
Contributions are welcome. This repo uses changesets to manage changelogs and versioning. All pull requests need an accompanying changeset file (PRs to the documentation website do not need a changeset file). If you know how changesets work then feel free to add one with the appropriate packages, versions and a description of the change. If you don't know how changesets work, don't worry about it, I am happy to add one (a little robot will also add some details to the PR when you open it as well, if you want to learn more).