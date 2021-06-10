MDPDF - Markdown to PDF converter

A command line markdown to pdf converter with support for page headers, footers, and custom stylesheets. Mdpdf is incredibly configurable and has a JavaScript API for more extravogant usage.

For examples of how to use headers and footers, see the examples directory.

If you're using the Atom text editor, checkout the markdown-pdf plugin which uses mdpdf.

This project is actively maintained during evenings and weekends. If you or your company find it useful, please consider supporting the project through sponsorship.

Contributions

If you wish to report bugs or contribute fixes and features, please see the contributors guide

Installation

Install globally to use from the command line.

npm install mdpdf -g

Install locally to access the API.

npm install mdpdf --save

Example usage

mdpdf README.md - Simple convert using GitHub Markdown CSS and some additional basic stylings.

- Simple convert using GitHub Markdown CSS and some additional basic stylings. mdpdf README.md --style styles.css --header header.hbs --hHeight 22 - Convert with custom styling with a header of height 22mm.

Options

--style=<filename> - A single css stylesheet you wish to apply to the PDF

- A single css stylesheet you wish to apply to the PDF --header=<filename> - A HTML (.html) file to inject into the header of the PDF

- A HTML (.html) file to inject into the header of the PDF --h-height=<height> - The height of the header section

- The height of the header section --footer=<filename> - A HTML (.html) file to inject into the footer of the PDF

- A HTML (.html) file to inject into the footer of the PDF --f-height=<height> - The height of the footer section

- The height of the footer section --border=<size> - Border (top, left, bottom, right; default: 20mm)

- Border (top, left, bottom, right; default: 20mm) --border-top=<size> - Top border (default: 20mm)

- Top border (default: 20mm) --border-left=<size> - Left border (default: 20mm)

- Left border (default: 20mm) --border-bottom=<size> - Bottom border (default: 20mm)

- Bottom border (default: 20mm) --border-right=<size> - Right border (default: 20mm)

- Right border (default: 20mm) --gh-style - Enable default gh-styles, when --style is used

- Enable default gh-styles, when --style is used --no-emoji - Disables emoji conversions

- Disables emoji conversions --debug - Save the generated html for debugging

- Save the generated html for debugging --help - Display this menu

- Display this menu --version - Display the application version

- Display the application version --format=<format> - PDF size format: A3, A4, A5, Legal, Letter, Tabloid (Default: A4)

- PDF size format: A3, A4, A5, Legal, Letter, Tabloid (Default: A4) --orientation=<orientation> - PDF orientation: portrait or landscape (Default: portrait)

Length parameters ( <height> and <size> ) require a unit. Valid units are mm , cm , in and px .

Mdpdf is powered by Puppeteer, the headless Chrome browser project by Google. Puppeteer provides a number of header and footer html classes which can be used to insert things such as page numbers.

Note: mdpdf pre-2.x made use of Phantom.js which had considerably better support for headers and footers, and including better styling support for them. Sadly Phantom.js is no longer supported and had a number of other rendering bugs meaning it was no longer possible to support it as a core component of mdpdf. If you previously relied on good header and footer support you may wish to stick with 1.x releases until Puppeteer prioritises better header and footer support. Currently headers and footers do work in 2.x+ releases, but their styles must be handled independently of the main markdown file via --styles options and a few css tags do not work correctly. Past this there shouldn't be any issues with 2.x+ headers and footers.

Environment variables

MDPDF_STYLES - The full path to a stylesheet you wish to use if --style is not specified when calling mdpdf from the command line.

Emoji support

In text emoji's are also supported, but there are a few instances of shorthand which do not work and require the longhand version, i.e. :+1: doesn't work but :thumbsup: will.

Programatic API

The API is very straight forward with a single function convert() which takes some options. The convert method uses a promise generated by the Bluebird.js library. For a full example see the bin/index.js!

Example API usage

const mdpdf = require ( 'mdpdf' ); const path = require ( 'path' ); let options = { source : path.join(__dirname, 'README.md' ), destination : path.join(__dirname, 'output.pdf' ), styles : path.join(__dirname, 'md-styles.css' ), pdf : { format : 'A4' , orientation : 'portrait' } }; mdpdf.convert(options).then( ( pdfPath ) => { console .log( 'PDF Path:' , pdfPath); }).catch( ( err ) => { console .error(err); });

Options