mdoc - a simple markdown based documentation generator

This is a simple markdown based documentation generator, it will search all the markdown files inside the "input" directory and output an HTML file for each document, it will also generate a "TOC" (table of contents) for each file and links to all the pages on the index page, it also provides a basic search feature and quick browsing between classes/methods/properties.

Reasoning behind it: inline documentation, why I'm ditching it .

Markdown syntax

mdoc uses the github "codeblock syntax" to highlight code. E.g.:

`` `js //code will be highlighted as JavaScript ` `` `` `python //code will be highlighted as Python ` ``

Currently the parser considers H2 as sections/methods/properties names and will add them to the TOC at the top of each file and automatically generate deep-links to them. It's important to notice that mdoc only recognizes headers on the atx-style as a new section.

The first paragraph after the H2 will be used as description on the sidebar. Currently the search feature only searches copy from the title and description.

For a markdown syntax reference check: http://daringfireball.net/projects/markdown/dingus And also check the structure of the example files.

Install

You can install it through NPM:

npm install -g mdoc

Basic Usage

In a nodeJS file, create the basic outline with the desired configuration options listed below

require ( 'mdoc' ).run({ inputDir : 'docs' , outputDir : 'dist' });

Run the file node build.js . The outputDir will contain the finished HTML site.

Configuration

Source/Destination Directories (Required)

The following two options contain the source directory to read the documentation from and the destination directory to write the finished product to.

inputDir : 'docs' outputDir : 'dist'

Basic settings (Optional)

Index File

These two options both specify what should go in to the index file. The indexContent setting will take precedence and overwrite anything specified in indexContentPath .

indexContentPath : 'path/to/index.md' indexContent : '<h1>Custom markup to be inserted</h1>'

Site Title Tag

This controls what goes in the <title></title> tag in the outputted HTML. The format is Filename : WhatIsInbaseTitle .

baseTitle: 'mdocs title tag'

Advanced settings (Optional)

Custom Templates

Specify the path to the custom templates to use. These should be Handlebar template files

templatePath: 'path/to/template'

Static Assets

Specify the path to the static asset files (JS/CSS/images, etc)

assetsPath: 'path/to/assets'

Outputted File Names

Change the name of the outputted HTML files using a custom replacement string

mapOutName: function ( outputName ) { return outputName.replace( '.html' , '_doc.html' ); }

Display Name

Change the name displayed on the sidebar and on the index TOC

mapTocName: function ( fileName, tocObject, title ) { return fileName.replace( '_doc.html' , '' ); }

Include Files

Pattern that matches files that should be parsed

include: '*.mdown,*.md,*.markdown'

Exclude Files

Pattern that matches files that shouldn't be parsed

exclude: '.*'

Filter Files

Filters file. Return false to remove files and true to keep them

filterFiles: function ( fileInfo ) { return ( /math/ ).test(fileInfo.input); }

Heading Level

Sets which heading should be treated as a section start (and is used for TOC) defaults to 2

headingLevel: 3

Handlebars Helpers

You can also pass custom Handlebars helpers to be used during the compilation.

hbHelpers : { currency : function ( val ) { var format = require ( 'mout/number/currencyFormat' ); return format(val); }, first : function ( context, block ) { return block.fn(context[ 0 ]); } }

Handlebars context

You can also extend the context that gets provided to the Handlebars templates.

ctx : { version : '1.0.0' menu : [ { name : 'Home' , link : '/' }, { name : 'Documentation' , link : '/docs' }, { name : 'API' , link : '/docs/api' } ], site : { page : { title : 'API Documentation' } } }

Those could be used inside your custom template as follow

< ul > {{#each ctx.menu}} < li > < a href = "{{link}}" > {{name}} </ a > </ li > {{/each}} </ ul > < h2 > {{ ctx.site.page.title }} </ h2 >

Also you can use Handlebars template in your markdown files:

Current version: {{ ctx.version }}

Parser override

If you want to use another markdown parser you can override the parsing function:

parsingFunction: function ( markdownText ): { return myParser.markdownToHtml(markdownText); }

Examples

For a live example check: MOUT documentation or the unofficial NodeJS api (uses markdown files from nodejs repository as source)

Command line interface

mdoc - i examples/basic/ content -o examples/basic/out

For a list of available commands run:

mdoc -h

Node module

Check files inside the "examples" folder. Run:

cd examples/basic node build.js

Check output inside "examples/basic/doc".

Check "examples/advanced" for all the available settings.

License

Released under the MIT license.