mdns-js-packet

by mdns-js
0.2.0 (see all)

DNS packet parser for node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

441

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

dns-js

Build Status

DNS packet parser specifically built for mdns-js but it should be generic enough to do general dns stuff.

NEW LOCATION

This project was moved into it's own organisation and changed name from node-mdns-js-packet to node-dns-js. Please update any git remotes you might have pointing here.

git remote set-url origin https://github.com/mdns-js/node-dns-js.git

You probably want to have a look at native-dns-packet first and if that does do what you need, you might start looking at this.

dns-js should produce the same output as native-dns-packet, it even uses it's test fixtures and borrows some parts of it.

This was made before i knew about native-dns-packet but since that still has some bugs in handling some mDNS packets I cant use it.

example

var dns = require('dns-js');

/*some code that will get you a dns message buffer*/

var result = dns.DNSPacket.parse(message);

console.log(result);

Look at examples/dnsresolver.js for a more detailed example.

Contribute

I will gladly accept any contributions as pull requests. Just run npm run lint on the code first so that the coding style is kept somewhat consistent. I miss doing this myself from time to time and I won't go ballistic if anyone else forget but I would really appreciate it.

Alternatives

Tutorials

