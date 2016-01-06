DNS packet parser specifically built for mdns-js but it should be generic enough to do general dns stuff.

NEW LOCATION

This project was moved into it's own organisation and changed name from node-mdns-js-packet to node-dns-js. Please update any git remotes you might have pointing here.

git remote set-url origin https://github.com/mdns-js/node-dns-js.git

You probably want to have a look at native-dns-packet first and if that does do what you need, you might start looking at this.

dns-js should produce the same output as native-dns-packet, it even uses it's test fixtures and borrows some parts of it.

This was made before i knew about native-dns-packet but since that still has some bugs in handling some mDNS packets I cant use it.

example

var dns = require ( 'dns-js' ); var result = dns.DNSPacket.parse(message); console .log(result);

Look at examples/dnsresolver.js for a more detailed example.

Contribute

I will gladly accept any contributions as pull requests. Just run npm run lint on the code first so that the coding style is kept somewhat consistent. I miss doing this myself from time to time and I won't go ballistic if anyone else forget but I would really appreciate it.