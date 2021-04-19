mdns -- node.js Service Discovery

Package: mdns

Description: multicast DNS service discovery

Installation: npm install mdns (see below)

(see below) Documentation: mdns user guide

License: MIT

mdns adds multicast DNS service discovery, also known as zeroconf or bonjour to Node.js. It provides an object based interface to announce and browse services on the local network.

Synopsis

const mdns = require ( 'mdns' ); const ad = mdns.createAdvertisement(mdns.tcp( 'http' ), 4321 ); ad.start(); const browser = mdns.createBrowser(mdns.tcp( 'http' )); browser.on( 'serviceUp' , service => { console .log( "service up: " , service); }); browser.on( 'serviceDown' , service => { console .log( "service down: " , service); }); browser.start(); const all_the_types = mdns.browseThemAll();

Installation

On Linux and other systems using the avahi daemon the avahi dns_sd compat library and its header files are required. On debianesque systems the package name is libavahi-compat-libdnssd-dev , on fedoraesque systems the package is avahi-compat-libdns_sd-devel . On other platforms Apple's mDNSResponder is recommended. Care should be taken not to install more than one mDNS stack on a system.

On Windows you are going to need Apples "Bonjour SDK for Windows". You can download it either from Apple (registration required) or various unofficial sources. Take your pick. After installing the SDK restart your computer and make sure the BONJOUR_SDK_HOME environment variable is set. You'll also need a compiler. Microsoft Visual Studio Express will do. On Windows node >=0.7.9 is required.

mdns is available as a npm package:

npm install mdns

If you want to play with the latest source code, here is a more manual approach:

git clone http://github.com/agnat/node_mdns cd node_mdns npm link && npm test

In case you want to run or even publish your package using the development version of mdns you may set the version field to a tarball URL:

{ "name" : "discomvobulator" , "version" : "0.0.1" , "description" : "covers all your discomvobulation needs" , "dependencies" : { "mdns" : "https://github.com/agnat/node_mdns/tarball/master" } }

Documentation

See the user guide.

Bugs and Contributions

