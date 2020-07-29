MDN polyfills. A collection of side-effect ECMAScript modules. Minimized, mangled and extremely small thanks to Rollup - next-generation ES6 module bundler.
npm i mdn-polyfills --save
import 'mdn-polyfills/POLYFILL_NAME';
// For example:
// (ES6 Modules)
import 'mdn-polyfills/Array.prototype.includes';
import 'mdn-polyfills/Object.create';
// (CommonJS)
require('mdn-polyfills/CustomEvent');
require('mdn-polyfills/String.prototype.padStart');
// and so on ...
Polyfills are also available over a CDN, for example
<script src="https://unpkg.com/mdn-polyfills/Object.assign"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/mdn-polyfills/NodeList.prototype.forEach.js"></script>
|name
|size [b]
|Object.assign
|274
|Object.create
|299
|Object.entries
|151
|Object.keys
|723
|Object.values
|142
|Array.from
|788
|Array.of
|79
|Array.prototype.fill
|343
|Array.prototype.filter
|300
|Array.prototype.find
|330
|Array.prototype.findIndex
|362
|Array.prototype.forEach
|328
|Array.prototype.includes
|346
|Array.prototype.some
|346
|Array.prototype.reduce
|492
|String.prototype.includes
|153
|String.prototype.repeat
|504
|String.prototype.startsWith
|117
|String.prototype.endsWith
|148
|String.prototype.padStart
|209
|String.prototype.padEnd
|205
|String.prototype.trim
|121
|Function.prototype.bind
|427
|Node.prototype.addEventListener
|1321
|Node.prototype.append
|433
|Node.prototype.prepend
|452
|Node.prototype.before
|440
|Node.prototype.after
|461
|Node.prototype.remove
|290
|Node.prototype.replaceWith
|731
|Node.prototype.children
|245
|Node.prototype.firstElementChild
|262
|NodeList.prototype.forEach
|158
|Element.prototype.closest
|333
|Element.prototype.toggleAttribute
|243
|Element.prototype.matches
|133
|Element.prototype.classList
|4450
|Element.prototype.getAttributeNames
|182
|MouseEvent
|405
|CustomEvent
|279
|Number.isInteger
|106
|Number.isNaN
|53
|HTMLCanvasElement.prototype.toBlob
|276
The mdn-polyfills as a module is licensed under MIT © Michał Jezierski
Polyfills are licensed under https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/MDN/About#Copyrights_and_licenses