Polyfills copy-pasted from MDN

MDN polyfills. A collection of side-effect ECMAScript modules. Minimized, mangled and extremely small thanks to Rollup - next-generation ES6 module bundler.

Installation

npm i mdn-polyfills --save

Usage

import 'mdn-polyfills/POLYFILL_NAME' ; import 'mdn-polyfills/Array.prototype.includes' ; import 'mdn-polyfills/Object.create' ; require ( 'mdn-polyfills/CustomEvent' ); require ( 'mdn-polyfills/String.prototype.padStart' );

Polyfills are also available over a CDN, for example

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/mdn-polyfills/Object.assign" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/mdn-polyfills/NodeList.prototype.forEach.js" > </ script >

Supported polyfills

name size [b] Object.assign 274 Object.create 299 Object.entries 151 Object.keys 723 Object.values 142 Array.from 788 Array.of 79 Array.prototype.fill 343 Array.prototype.filter 300 Array.prototype.find 330 Array.prototype.findIndex 362 Array.prototype.forEach 328 Array.prototype.includes 346 Array.prototype.some 346 Array.prototype.reduce 492 String.prototype.includes 153 String.prototype.repeat 504 String.prototype.startsWith 117 String.prototype.endsWith 148 String.prototype.padStart 209 String.prototype.padEnd 205 String.prototype.trim 121 Function.prototype.bind 427 Node.prototype.addEventListener 1321 Node.prototype.append 433 Node.prototype.prepend 452 Node.prototype.before 440 Node.prototype.after 461 Node.prototype.remove 290 Node.prototype.replaceWith 731 Node.prototype.children 245 Node.prototype.firstElementChild 262 NodeList.prototype.forEach 158 Element.prototype.closest 333 Element.prototype.toggleAttribute 243 Element.prototype.matches 133 Element.prototype.classList 4450 Element.prototype.getAttributeNames 182 MouseEvent 405 CustomEvent 279 Number.isInteger 106 Number.isNaN 53 HTMLCanvasElement.prototype.toBlob 276

License

The mdn-polyfills as a module is licensed under MIT © Michał Jezierski

Polyfills are licensed under https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/MDN/About#Copyrights_and_licenses