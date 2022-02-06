Maintained by the MDN team at Mozilla.
This repository contains general data for Web technologies.
This data is used in MDN documentation, to build information boxes or sidebar navigation. External tools have started to make use of this data as well. For example, the CSSTree CSS parser.
There's a top-level directory for each broad area covered: for example,
api
and
css. Inside each of these directories is one or more
JSON files containing the data.
Contains data about Web APIs:
Contains data about:
Read more about CSS data and the format of the files.
The l10n folder contains localization strings that are used in the various json files throughout this repository.
