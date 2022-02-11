https://github.com/mdn/browser-compat-data

This repository contains compatibility data for Web technologies. Browser compatibility data describes which platforms (where "platforms" are usually, but not always, web browsers) support particular Web APIs.

This data can be used in documentation, to build compatibility tables listing browser support for APIs. For example: Browser support for WebExtension APIs.

Read how this project is governed.

Installation

You can install @mdn/browser-compat-data as a node package.

npm install @ mdn / browser - compat - data

Usage

const bcd = require ( '@mdn/browser-compat-data' ); bcd.css.properties.background;

Package contents

The @mdn/browser-compat-data package contains a tree of objects, with support and browser data objects at their leaves. There are over 12,000 features in the dataset; this documentation highlights significant portions, but many others exist at various levels of the tree.

The definitive description of the format used to represent individual features and browsers is the schema definitions.

Apart from the explicitly documented objects below, feature-level support data may change at any time. See Semantic versioning policy for details.

The package contains the following top-level objects:

Data for Web API features.

Data for browser and engine releases. See the browser schema for details.

Data for CSS features, including:

at-rules - at-rules

- at-rules properties - properties

- properties selectors - selectors (such as basic selectors, combinators, or pseudo elements)

- selectors (such as basic selectors, combinators, or pseudo elements) types - types for rule values

Data for HTML features, including:

elements - Elements

- Elements global_attributes - Global attributes

- Global attributes manifest - Web App manifest keys

Data for HTTP features, including:

headers - Request and response headers

- Request and response headers methods - Request methods

- Request methods status - Status codes

Data for JavaScript language features, including:

builtins - Built-in objects

- Built-in objects classes - Class definition features

- Class definition features functions - Function features

- Function features grammar - Language grammar

- Language grammar operators - Mathematical and logical operators

- Mathematical and logical operators statements - Language statements and expressions

Data for MathML features, including:

elements - Elements

Data for SVG features, including:

attributes - Attributes

- Attributes elements - Elements

Data for WebDriver features.

Data for WebExtensions features, including:

api - WebExtension-specific APIs

- WebExtension-specific APIs manifest - manifest.json keys

Semantic versioning policy

For the purposes of semantic versioning (SemVer), the public API consists of:

The high-level namespace objects documented in Package contents

The schema definitions for browser and support data structures

The details of browser compatibility change frequently, as browsers ship new features, standards organizations revise specifications, and Web developers discover new bugs. We routinely publish updates to the package to reflect these changes.

You should expect lower-level namespaces, feature data, and browser data to be added, removed, or modified at any time. That said, we strive to communicate changes and preserve backward compatibility; if you rely on a currently undocumented portion of the package and want SemVer to apply to it, please open an issue.

If you find a problem, please file a bug.

Contributing

We're very happy to accept contributions to this data. See Contributing to browser-compat-data for more information.

