@mdn/browser-compat-data
https://github.com/mdn/browser-compat-data
This repository contains compatibility data for Web technologies. Browser compatibility data describes which platforms (where "platforms" are usually, but not always, web browsers) support particular Web APIs.
This data can be used in documentation, to build compatibility tables listing browser support for APIs. For example: Browser support for WebExtension APIs.
You can install
@mdn/browser-compat-data as a node package.
npm install @mdn/browser-compat-data
const bcd = require('@mdn/browser-compat-data');
bcd.css.properties.background;
// returns a compat data object (see schema)
The
@mdn/browser-compat-data package contains a tree of objects, with support and browser data objects at their leaves. There are over 12,000 features in the dataset; this documentation highlights significant portions, but many others exist at various levels of the tree.
The definitive description of the format used to represent individual features and browsers is the schema definitions.
Apart from the explicitly documented objects below, feature-level support data may change at any time. See Semantic versioning policy for details.
The package contains the following top-level objects:
api
Data for Web API features.
browsers
Data for browser and engine releases. See the browser schema for details.
css
Data for CSS features, including:
at-rules - at-rules
properties - properties
selectors - selectors (such as basic selectors, combinators, or pseudo elements)
types - types for rule values
html
Data for HTML features, including:
elements - Elements
global_attributes - Global attributes
manifest - Web App manifest keys
http
Data for HTTP features, including:
headers - Request and response headers
methods - Request methods
status - Status codes
javascript
Data for JavaScript language features, including:
builtins - Built-in objects
classes - Class definition features
functions - Function features
grammar - Language grammar
operators - Mathematical and logical operators
statements - Language statements and expressions
mathml
Data for MathML features, including:
elements - Elements
svg
Data for SVG features, including:
attributes - Attributes
elements - Elements
webdriver
Data for WebDriver features.
webextensions
Data for WebExtensions features, including:
api - WebExtension-specific APIs
manifest -
manifest.json keys
For the purposes of semantic versioning (SemVer), the public API consists of:
The details of browser compatibility change frequently, as browsers ship new features, standards organizations revise specifications, and Web developers discover new bugs. We routinely publish updates to the package to reflect these changes.
You should expect lower-level namespaces, feature data, and browser data to be added, removed, or modified at any time. That said, we strive to communicate changes and preserve backward compatibility; if you rely on a currently undocumented portion of the package and want SemVer to apply to it, please open an issue.
If you find a problem, please file a bug.
We're very happy to accept contributions to this data. See Contributing to browser-compat-data for more information.
Thanks to:
|
The BrowserStack Open Source Program for testing services
|
Sauce Labs Open Source for testing services