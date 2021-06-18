mdmath allows to use Visual Studio Code as a markdown editor capable of typesetting and rendering TeX math.K, In fact it now reuses the built in markdown viewer. KaTeX works inside as a fast math renderer.
You can install the extension directly from Visual Studio Code Marketplace.
Different themes for HTML export are supported now. Users can choose
theme in user settings.
about LaTeX style publication theme:
Commutative diagrams are working now.
Insert Table Of Content command available. Inject ToC at cursor location via
Insert Table of Content from Command Palette (Ctrl+K T).
User notification on HTML export can be suppressed via boolean user setting
Silent (default:
false).
Enforce inline math
$...$ pair being enclosed by space characters as a guard against misinterpretation of single
$'s in normal markdown via user setting
Outerspace (default:
false for backward compatibility).
Simplify the process of authoring and live previewing markdown documents containing math formulas. This extension is a comfortable tool for scientists, engineers and students with markdown as their first choice document format.
'dollars' (default)
$...$
$$...$$
$$...$$ (1)
'brackets'
\(...\)
\[...\]
\[...\] (1)
'gitlab'
$`...`$
```math ... ```
```math ... ``` (1)
'julia'
$...$ or
``...``
```math ... ```
```math ... ``` (1)
'kramdown'
$$...$$
$$...$$
$$...$$ (1)
Press F1 key inside of Visual Studio Code and type
extension. Choose
Extensions: Install Extension
and then select the
Markdown+Math extension from the list.
cd $HOME/.vscode/extensions
git clone https://github.com/goessner/mdmath.git
cd mdmath
npm install
cd %USERPROFILE%\.vscode\extensions
git clone https://github.com/goessner/mdmath.git
cd mdmath
npm install
.md).
Save Markdown+Math to HTML to save the corresponding HTML source to the file system.
Clip Markdown+Math to HTML to copy the corresponding HTML source to the underlying systems clipboard.
Insert Table of Content to insert a generated Table of Content at cursor location.
"mdmath.delimiters": "dollars",
"mdmath.macros": {},
"mdmath.macroFile": "",
"mdmath.savePath": "./${file.name}.html",
"mdmath.autosave": false,
"mdmath.style": "",
"mdmath.theme": "default",
"mdmath.silent": false,
"mdmath.outerspace": false
markdown-it: The markdown renderer also used in VS Code.
katex: This is where credits for fast rendering TeX math in HTML go to.
How to define my own CSS file for HTML export ?
mdmath.style as an absolute URL. So for an example you might choose
mdmath.style: "file://c:/mystyle/mystyle.css" with windows.
How to define and use macros ?
"mdmath.macros": {
"\\RR": "\\mathbb{R}",
"\\vek": "{\\begin{pmatrix}#1\\\\#2\\end{pmatrix}}"
}
Vectors in $\RR^2$ have a shape of
$$\vek{x}{y}$$
How to define macros in a user macro file?
"mdmath.macroFile": "c:/myfiles/mymacros.json"
Are there global predefined macros ?
mdmath.macros. So they are available in all user specific markdown documents.
Can I write the HTML source to a file ?
Markdown: Save Markdown+Math to Html command or the key binding Ctrl+K,.
mdmath.savePath. So for an example you might choose
mdmath.savePath: "./html/${file.name}.html".
Can I synchronously let the HTML source file update ?
mdmath.autosave: true for this (default is
false).
mdmath.savePath is used for this.
Formula highlighting is broken ?
$ delimiters at present.
$ characters in markdown text are sometimes confused with math delimiters. Enclose them by backticks (`) then.
Which functions does KaTeX support ?
What if I need to use the currency symbol
$ also in my markup ?
What are the restrictions with inline formulas ?
$ and before closing
$ is not allowed.
$ and after closing
$ is not allowed.
What are the restrictions with display formulas ?
Can I use math markup in blockquotes ?
> characters on each line.
Can I use math markup in code blocks ?
mdmath versions prior to 2.0.
Can I access the HTML source of the markdown file ?
Markdown: Clip Markdown+Math to Html command or the key binding Ctrl+K..
Is PDF output supported ?
*.pdf output from your Markdown you can create a
*.html document first and print it then using a
PDF printer or use Pandoc.
Can I use custom CSS styles for the preview window ?
mdmath.style in user settings to the location of your custom CSS file. Its path must be relative to this extension root.
Can we store Latex macros with mdmath ?
mdmath.globalMacros in
package.json. Try to expand it with your own macros.
The following folks helped to make
mdmath even better.
autosave ability.
mdmath.clipToHtml under Ubuntu.
mdmath.clipToHtml.
copy-paste by implementing.
newline bug with
gitlab delimiters.
See
changelog.md
Markdown+Math for VS Code is licensed under the MIT License