mdlint

Lint JavaScript code blocks in markdown files to find syntax errors.

Installation

npm install -g mdlint

Usage

mdlint [command] < arg > [options]

mdlint is used as a command-line utility. It lints markdown files sourced from different locations using the following four commands:

Commands:

glob <fileGlob> lints local markdown files that match a file glob user <username> lints all READMEs from a user 's GitHub repos repo <user/repo> lints a README from a GitHub repo query <query> [options] lints READMEs from repos returned by a GitHub query

Options:

- v, --verbose report linting of all files - -page=<pageNum> page of results to return from query command. Defaults to 0 . - h, --help output usage information - V, --version output the version number

Usage with Grunt

To integrate mdlint into your CI testing with Grunt, check out the grunt-mdlint plugin!

Sample Usage

Here is an example of mdlint being run on a set of local files. Note that the glob expression must be wrapped in quotes as * is a special character in the terminal:

mdlint glob "docs/*.md"

Here is an example of mdlint being run on all READMEs from a user's GitHub repos:

mdlint user ChrisWren

Here is an example of mdlint being run on a GitHub repo's README file:

mdlint repo ChrisWren/grunt-pages

Here is an example of mdlint being run on the collection of READMEs returned from page 2 of the grunt GitHub repositories search query:

mdlint query grunt --page=2

Usage with implicit commands

Any argument with a * or . will be interpreted as a local file glob, so you can lint a local file with the following shorthand command:

mdlint "README.md"

Any argument without a * or . that includes a / will be interpreted as a GitHub repo, so you can lint a repo with the following shorthand command:

mdlint ChrisWren/grunt-nodemon

Any other argument will be intrepreted as a GitHub user, so you could lint all of a user's repos with the following shorthand command:

mdlint ChrisWren

Accepted JavaScript Partials

mdlint accepts certain pre-defined JavaScript partials which it will preprocess so that an error isn't thrown during syntax validation.

Object partials

gruntplugin: { }

{ key : 'value' }

Function partials

function ( ) { }

Accepted Non-JavaScript statements

... will be removed from code blocks

Changelog

0.1.0 - Removed --silent flag in place for --verbose flag. By default, don't log passing markdown files, simply display a success message.

Breaking changes:

--silent flag no longer exists.

0.0.6 - mdlint exits with 1 when any file fails linting. Improved object partial parsing.

0.0.5 - Fixed bug where only the first error in a file was logged. Added prettier logging.

0.0.4 - Added support for implicit commands.

0.0.3 - Added ability to parse javascript code blocks.

0.0.2 - Made page parameter optional for query command.

0.0.1 - Added user command.

0.0.0 - Initial Release.