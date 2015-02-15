Lint JavaScript code blocks in markdown files to find syntax errors.
npm install -g mdlint
mdlint [command] <arg> [options]
mdlint is used as a command-line utility. It lints markdown files sourced from different locations using the following four commands:
Commands:
glob <fileGlob> lints local markdown files that match a file glob
user <username> lints all READMEs from a user's GitHub repos
repo <user/repo> lints a README from a GitHub repo
query <query> [options] lints READMEs from repos returned by a GitHub query
Options:
-v, --verbose report linting of all files
--page=<pageNum> page of results to return from query command. Defaults to 0.
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
To integrate mdlint into your CI testing with Grunt, check out the grunt-mdlint plugin!
Here is an example of mdlint being run on a set of local files. Note that the glob expression must be wrapped in quotes as
* is a special character in the terminal:
mdlint glob "docs/*.md"
Here is an example of mdlint being run on all READMEs from a user's GitHub repos:
mdlint user ChrisWren
Here is an example of mdlint being run on a GitHub repo's README file:
mdlint repo ChrisWren/grunt-pages
Here is an example of mdlint being run on the collection of READMEs returned from page 2 of the
grunt GitHub repositories search query:
mdlint query grunt --page=2
Any argument with a
* or
. will be interpreted as a local file glob, so you can lint a local file with the following shorthand command:
mdlint "README.md"
Any argument without a
* or
. that includes a
/ will be interpreted as a GitHub repo, so you can lint a repo with the following shorthand command:
mdlint ChrisWren/grunt-nodemon
Any other argument will be intrepreted as a GitHub user, so you could lint all of a user's repos with the following shorthand command:
mdlint ChrisWren
mdlint accepts certain pre-defined JavaScript partials which it will preprocess so that an error isn't thrown during syntax validation.
gruntplugin: {
}
{
key: 'value'
}
function () {
}
... will be removed from code blocks
0.1.0 - Removed
--silent flag in place for
--verbose flag. By default, don't log passing markdown files, simply display a success message.
Breaking changes:
--silent flag no longer exists.
0.0.6 - mdlint exits with
1 when any file fails linting. Improved object partial parsing.
0.0.5 - Fixed bug where only the first error in a file was logged. Added prettier logging.
0.0.4 - Added support for implicit commands.
0.0.3 - Added ability to parse
javascript code blocks.
0.0.2 - Made
page parameter optional for
query command.
0.0.1 - Added
user command.
0.0.0 - Initial Release.