MDL Stepper

A library that implements to the Material Design Lite a polyfill of stepper component specified by Material Design. The stepper polyfill will help you to implement this material design component today.

Use MDL Stepper on your site?

Get started

The MDL Stepper component was based on Material Design Lite (MDL) library. To use this component before you will need to include the MDL to your project.

Installation

Download (zip)

You can download the current version of repository compacted.

Build

git clone git@github.com:ahlechandre/mdl-stepper.git cd mdl-stepper

Goes to development section for details.

NPM

npm install --save mdl-stepper

Bower

bower install mdl-stepper

Basic usage

Choose the type of download and include the Material Design Lite files to your all pages. Get the CSS & Javascript files of MDL Stepper component. Include the Material Design Lite + Stepper files.

CSS & Icons

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://code.getmdl.io/1.1.3/material.blue-pink.min.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "./stepper.min.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons" >

Javascript

Note: Make sure that you are loading the javascripts in the correct order.

< script defer src = "https://code.getmdl.io/1.1.3/material.min.js" > </ script > < script defer src = "./stepper.min.js" > </ script > < script > ( function ( ) { window .addEventListener( 'load' , function ( ) { }); })(); </ script >

Component

var stepperElement = document .querySelector( 'ul.mdl-stepper' ); var Stepper = stepperElement.MaterialStepper; Stepper.next();

Steppers

The types of steppers and steps are specified in Material Design page.

Linear stepper

Linear steppers require users to complete one step in order to move on to the next. (Material Design)

Non-linear stepper

Non-linear steppers allow users to enter a multi-step flow at any point. (Material Design)

Stepper feedback

Steppers may display a transient feedback message after a step is saved. Stepper feedback should only be used if there is a long latency between steps. (Material Design)

Editable steps

Editable steps allow users to return later to edit a step. These are ideal for workflows that involve editing steps within a session. (Material Design)

Optional steps

Optional steps within a linear flow should be marked as optional. (Material Design)

Error state

Introduction

"Steppers display progress through a sequence by breaking it up into multiple logical and numbered steps. Avoid using steppers to break up sections in a short form, or multiple times on one page". Goes to Material Design spec page.

To include a component

See component markup details.

Configuration options

Class Effect Remarks mdl-stepper Defines a stepper container. Required mdl-stepper--linear Defines the stepper as linear and require users to complete one step in order to move on to the next. Manually added mdl-stepper--horizontal Defines the stepper as horizontal type, the step name and numbers appear on a horizontal bar. Manually added mdl-stepper--feedback Display a transient feedback message after a step is saved. Manually added mdl-step Defines a step item inside mdl-stepper . Required is-active Defines the active step. The first step will be marked as active if you don't set it. Manually added mdl-step--optional Defines a step as optional. Manually added mdl-step--editable Defines a step as editable after saved. Manually added mdl-step__label Defines the label section of step. Required mdl-step__title Defines title part of label. Must be inside a mdl-step__label . Required mdl-step__title-text Defines the text content of title. Must be inside a mdl-step__title . Required mdl-step__title-message Defines an addtional text to the title (e.g. Optional). Must be inside a mdl-step__title . Manually added mdl-step__content Defines the content section of step. Required mdl-step__actions Defines the actions section of step Required

Javascript API

Methods and custom events to the control over Stepper instance.

Methods

Method Effect Return MaterialStepper.next() Complete the current step and move one to the next. Using this method on editable steps (in linear stepper) it will search by the next step without "completed" state to move. When invoked it dispatch the event onstepcomplete to the step element. boolean - True if move and false if not move (e.g. On the last step) MaterialStepper.back() Move to the previous step without change the state of current step. Using this method in linear stepper it will check if previous step is editable to move. boolean - True if move and false if not move (e.g. On the first step) MaterialStepper.skip() Move to the next step without change the state of current step. This method works only in optional steps. boolean - True if move and false if not move (e.g. On non-optional step) MaterialStepper.error(message) Defines the current step state to "error" and shows the message parameter on title message element. When invoked it dispatch the event onsteperror to the step element. undefined MaterialStepper.goto(id) Move "active" to specified step id parameter. The id used as reference is the integer number shown on the label of each step (e.g. 2). boolean - True if move and false if not move (e.g. On id not found) MaterialStepper.getActiveId() Get the current "active" step element id on the stepper. The id used as reference is the integer number shown on the label of each step (e.g. 2). number MaterialStepper.getActive() Get the current "active" step element on the stepper. HTMLElement

Custom Events

Event Target Fired onstepcancel .mdl-step When the step action button/link with [data-stepper-cancel] attribute is clicked. onstepcomplete .mdl-step When MaterialStepper.next() method is called on step and it returns true . onsteperror .mdl-step When MaterialStepper.error(message) method is called on step. onstepnext .mdl-step When the step action button/link with [data-stepper-next] attribute is clicked. onstepskip .mdl-step When the step action button/link with [data-stepper-skip] attribute is clicked. onsteppercomplete .mdl-stepper When all required steps are completed. Optional steps are ignored for dispatch this event.

Component handler

The Stepper follows MDL component design pattern and uses the component handler to register and upgrades the component.

if ( typeof window .componentHandler !== 'undefined' ) { }

MDL component design pattern

A design pattern that elegantly handles the registration of new components such that DOM upgrades are automatically performed on document load, as well as making it super easy to handle upgrades of elements that may be added after initial page load. It even ensures elements can never be "double" (or more) upgraded, whilst allowing any HTMLElement to be upgraded to multiple component types.

Dynamically adding a Stepper

If you need to include a Stepper after initial page load (by an asynchronous request for example), you will have to manually upgrades the component.

var stepperElement = document .querySelector( '.mdl-stepper' ); console .log( typeof stepperElement.MaterialStepper); componentHandler.upgradeAllRegistered(); console .log( typeof stepperElement.MaterialStepper);

Instead of upgrade all registered (recommended) you can upgrade only the Stepper element using:

var stepperElement = document .querySelector( '.mdl-stepper' ); componentHandler.upgradeElement(stepperElement);

Development

Source

git clone git@github.com:ahlechandre/mdl-stepper.git cd mdl-stepper

Javascript

npm install npm run dev npm run prod

CSS

sass --version cd src sass mdl-stepper.scss:../stepper.css sass mdl-stepper.scss:../stepper.min.css --style compressed

Why MDL Stepper

As discussed at #1748 issue, the stepper is a component that is present in the Material Design specification and MDL has not support yet.

While the Material Design Lite team works in other parts of the library, i decided to create my own component.

Obviously, this is my interpretation of the spec and it does not reflect what the Material Design team would consider ‘correct’ but i tried to preserve as much of specified details.

You can consider this as a polyfill to be used while the MDL do not include that. Maybe it can be useful and help other people to build their web apps.

License

MIT License © 2016 Alexandre Thebaldi