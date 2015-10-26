Transform markdown to an object where headings are keys.
$ npm install mdjson
const mdjson = require('mdjson')
mdjson(`
This part (before any headers) is ignored. Feel free
to use this section for commentary on the file's purpose,
if you wish.
## my heading
oh wow, amazing
## another heading
gorgeous copy, stunning
`)
// => {
// 'my heading': {
// raw: 'oh wow, amazing',
// html: '<p>oh wow, amazing</p>'
// },
// 'another heading': {
// raw: 'gorgeous copy, stunning',
// html: '<p>gorgeous copy, stunning</p>'
// }
//}
Writing copy in markdown is more pleasant than writing it inline in html or JS. This module allows you to separate copy from markup on a page per page basis.