Transform markdown to an object where headings are keys.

Installation

$ npm install mdjson

Usage

const mdjson = require ( 'mdjson' ) mdjson( ` This part (before any headers) is ignored. Feel free to use this section for commentary on the file's purpose, if you wish. ## my heading oh wow, amazing ## another heading gorgeous copy, stunning ` )

Writing copy in markdown is more pleasant than writing it inline in html or JS. This module allows you to separate copy from markup on a page per page basis.

