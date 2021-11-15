openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mv

mdi-vue

by Attila Max Ruf
3.0.12 (see all)

Material design icons for vue.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Icon

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Material Design Icons for Vue.js (reloaded 😎)

npm Edit MDI Vue demo

MDIVue came into life with the aim to provide an easy-to-use icon library for Vue with the use of Templarian's Material Desing Icons project.

Breaking changes from 1.x to 2.x

Since v2.x the library does not consist of generated components, but a wrapper specificly for the @mdi/js library and therefore comes in form of a plugin.

Starting from version 2.1.2 the lib does not contain icon imports, these need to be provided upon registration of the plugin. This allows to obtain control over the build size of your project, since the list of components can be determined by the developer percisely.

Vue 2 example 

import mdiVue from 'mdi-vue/v2'
import * as mdijs from '@mdi/js'

Vue.use(mdiVue, {
  icons: mdijs
})

Vue 3 example 

import { createApp } from 'vue'
import mdiVue from 'mdi-vue/v3'
import * as mdijs from '@mdi/js'
// `App` according to the vue 3 documentation

createApp(App).use(mdiVue, {
  icons: mdijs
}) // etc...

For fun we add the react logo here

<mdicon name="react" />

Installation

Simply install it using your favourite package manager

eg: 

$ npm install --save mdi-vue @mdi/js

$ yarn add mdi-vue @mdi/js

Installing Under Nuxt.js

Since the library isn't transpiled, the library needs to be added explicitly to build config.

export default {
  // ...
  build: {
    transpile: ['mdi-vue']
  }
}

Import and usage

MDIVue became a plugin with version 2.0 therefore it needs to be registered as such using the .use command.

For Vue version 2 this happens globally with Vue.use() for version 3 however the "use" method became an instance method, therefore app.use() is the place to start with.

Once the lib has been registered the component mdicon should be available across your project. To render an icon of your choice just pass the component the name prop with the desired icon.

<mdicon name="hamburger" />

Props

name (required)

The name of the icon to render in camel- or pascal case format.

width and height (numeric or string; default: 24)

  <mdicon :width="30" :height="30 />

size (numeric or string; default: 24)

Sets the width and the height of the of an icon, given that no with or height was provided to the icon itself

  <mdicon name="playstation" size="64" />
  <mdicon name="alert" :size="512" />

Since the size property serves as a fallback to both width and height properties the above examples are equal to the following ones

  <mdicon name="playstation" width="64" height="64" />
  <mdicon name="alert" :width="512" :height="512" />

spin (boolean; default: false)

Applies a css spin/rotate animation to the icon

  <mdicon name="cog" spin />
  // or
  <mdicon name="cog" :spin="true" />

Used resources

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@carbon/icons-vueA design system built by IBM
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
5K
@iconify/vueUniversal icon framework. One syntax for FontAwesome, Material Design Icons, DashIcons, Feather Icons, EmojiOne, Noto Emoji and many other open source icon sets (100+ icon sets, 100,000+ icons). SVG framework, React, Vue and Svelte components!
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
5K
@ant-design/icons-vue⭐ Ant Design SVG Icons
GitHub Stars
655
Weekly Downloads
46K
vue-svgiconSVG icon components and tool set
GitHub Stars
858
Weekly Downloads
77K
vcf
vue-country-flagVue component for country flags
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
19K
ovi
oh-vue-iconsA Vue component for importing inline SVG icons from different popular icon packs easily.
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
326
See 47 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial