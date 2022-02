Note: Please use the main MaterialDesign repo to report issues. This repo is for distribution of the SVG files only.

SVG - Material Design Icons

SVG distribution for the Material Design Icons.

npm install @ mdi / svg

Versions prior to 2.2.43 can be accessed on npm via mdi-svg

Related Packages

NPM @MDI Organization

Third Party

For those developing third party scripts/programs/applications. Please use this repo to make sure you're using latest production ready icons.

Great uses of the SVG Icon distribution includes:

Scripts to generate your own webfont.

Writing addons/plugins to integrate with applications.

Themes - Every theme needs icons.

AngularJS/Angular/React Components to work with the icons.

Learn More