25.6K

GitHub Stars

129

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

(MIT AND OFL-1.1)

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

mdi-react npm package Material Design Icons version build status

Material Design Icons for React/Preact packaged as single components

New v8.2.0 released: See CHANGELOG.md

Installation

npm install mdi-react
# or if you use Yarn
yarn add mdi-react

Support for Preact is available via the mdi-preact package.
The mdi-preact package supports class as alternative to className.

Usage

Just search for an icon on materialdesignicons.com and look for its name.
The name translates to PascalCase followed by the suffix Icon in mdi-react.
Also it's possible to import with an alias. You can find them on the detail page of the respective icon.

For example the icons named alert and alert-circle:

import AlertIcon from 'mdi-react/AlertIcon';
import AlertCircleIcon from 'mdi-react/AlertCircleIcon';

const MyComponent = () => {
  return (
    <div>
      {/* The default color is the current text color (currentColor) */}
      <AlertIcon color="#fff" />
      {/* The default size is 24 */}
      <AlertCircleIcon className="some-class" size={16} />
      {/* This sets the icon size to the current font size */}
      <AlertIcon size="1em" />
    </div>
  );
};

To change the color on hover you can just use your own class and plain CSS.

.some-class:hover {
  fill: red;
}

You can also add default styling via the mdi-icon class.

.mdi-icon {
  background-color: green;
}

Alternatives

styled-icons💅 Popular icon packs like Font Awesome, Material Design, and Octicons, available as React Styled Components
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
@fluentui/react-iconsFluent System Icons are a collection of familiar, friendly and modern icons from Microsoft.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
20K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@ant-design/icons⭐ Ant Design SVG Icons
GitHub Stars
655
Weekly Downloads
732K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
1Responsive Maintainers
react-iconssvg react icons of popular icon packs
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
880K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
29
Top Feedback
19Easy to Use
12Great Documentation
10Performant
@progress/kendo-react-commonIssue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
184K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-featherReact component for Feather icons
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
171K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Abandoned
See 56 Alternatives

