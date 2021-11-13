Material Design Icons for React/Preact packaged as single components

New v8.2.0 released: See CHANGELOG.md

Installation

npm install mdi-react yarn add mdi-react

Support for Preact is available via the mdi-preact package.

The mdi-preact package supports class as alternative to className .

Usage

Just search for an icon on materialdesignicons.com and look for its name.

The name translates to PascalCase followed by the suffix Icon in mdi-react .

Also it's possible to import with an alias. You can find them on the detail page of the respective icon.

For example the icons named alert and alert-circle :

import AlertIcon from 'mdi-react/AlertIcon' ; import AlertCircleIcon from 'mdi-react/AlertCircleIcon' ; const MyComponent = () => { return ( <div> {/* The default color is the current text color (currentColor) */} <AlertIcon color="#fff" /> {/* The default size is 24 */} <AlertCircleIcon className="some-class" size={16} /> {/* This sets the icon size to the current font size */} <AlertIcon size="1em" /> </div> ); };

To change the color on hover you can just use your own class and plain CSS.

.some-class :hover { fill : red; }

You can also add default styling via the mdi-icon class.