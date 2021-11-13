Material Design Icons for React/Preact packaged as single components
New v8.2.0 released: See CHANGELOG.md
npm install mdi-react
# or if you use Yarn
yarn add mdi-react
Support for Preact is available via the
mdi-preact package.
The
mdi-preact package supports
class as alternative to
className.
Just search for an icon on materialdesignicons.com and look for its name.
The name translates to PascalCase followed by the suffix
Icon in
mdi-react.
Also it's possible to import with an alias. You can find them on the detail page of the respective icon.
For example the icons named
alert and
alert-circle:
import AlertIcon from 'mdi-react/AlertIcon';
import AlertCircleIcon from 'mdi-react/AlertCircleIcon';
const MyComponent = () => {
return (
<div>
{/* The default color is the current text color (currentColor) */}
<AlertIcon color="#fff" />
{/* The default size is 24 */}
<AlertCircleIcon className="some-class" size={16} />
{/* This sets the icon size to the current font size */}
<AlertIcon size="1em" />
</div>
);
};
To change the color on hover you can just use your own class and plain CSS.
.some-class:hover {
fill: red;
}
You can also add default styling via the
mdi-icon class.
.mdi-icon {
background-color: green;
}