PivotTable.js is a Javascript Pivot Table library with drag'n'drop functionality built on top of jQuery/jQueryUI and originally written in CoffeeScript by Nicolas Kruchten.
It is available under an MIT license from CDNJS and NPM and Bower under the name
pivottable. And on Packagist.org, it is
nicolaskruchten/pivottable.
PivotTable.js can be used with Python/Jupyter and R/RStudio and you can try it right now in your browser on a CSV file.
Are you using React? Check out the React port: react-pivottable.
PivotTable.js' basic function is to enable data exploration and analysis by turning a data set into a summary table and then optionally adding a true 2-d drag'n'drop UI to allow a user to manipulate this summary table, turning it into a pivot table, very similar to the one found in older versions of Microsoft Excel with a bunch of extra developer-oriented features and some visualization effects. With optional add-ons, the summary table can be rendered as various kinds of charts, turning the pivot table into a pivot chart.
The animation above is based on the Canadian Parliament 2012 dataset example.
There are lots on the examples page but here are some good entry points:
PivotTable.js implements a pivot table drag'n'drop UI similar to that found in popular spreadsheet programs. You can drag attributes into/out of the row/column areas, and specify rendering, aggregation and filtering options. There is a step-by-step tutorial in the wiki.
PivotTable.js implements the Universal Module Definition (UMD) pattern and so should be compatible with most approaches to script loading and dependency management: direct script loading i.e. from CDNJS or with RequireJS, Browserify etc. For the latter options, you can grab it from NPM with
npm install pivottable or via Bower with
bower install pivottable.
If you are loading the scripts directly (as in the examples), you need to:
pivotUI() function (see below)
pivot.min.js
The dependencies and PivotTable.js files can be loaded:
dist directory is where you will find the PivotTable.js files)
(The examples load dependencies from CDNJS and PivotTable.js locally)
There are two main functions provided by PivotTable.js:
pivot() and
pivotUI(), both implemented as jQuery plugins, as well as a bunch of helpers and templates.
pivot()
Once you've loaded jQuery and pivot.js, this code (demo):
$("#output").pivot(
[
{color: "blue", shape: "circle"},
{color: "red", shape: "triangle"}
],
{
rows: ["color"],
cols: ["shape"]
}
);
appends this table to
$("#output") (the default, overridable behaviour is to populate the table cells with counts):
pivotUI()
A slight change to the code (calling
pivotUI() instead of
pivot() ) yields the same table with a drag'n'drop UI around it, so long as you've imported jQueryUI (demo):
$("#output").pivotUI(
[
{color: "blue", shape: "circle"},
{color: "red", shape: "triangle"}
],
{
rows: ["color"],
cols: ["shape"]
}
);
Note that
pivot() and
pivotUI() take different parameters in general, even though in the example above we passed the same parameters to both. See the FAQ.
See the wiki for full parameter documentation.
More extensive documentation can be found in the wiki:
To install the development dependencies, just run
npm install, which will create a
node_modules directory with the files required to run the Gulp build system.
After modifying any of the
.coffee files at the top of the repo, you can compile/minify the files into the
dist directory by running
node_modules/gulp/bin/gulp.js
Once that's done, you can point your browser to
tests/index.html to run the Jasmine test suite. You can view the current test results here.
The easiest way to modify the code and work with the examples is to leave a
node_modules/gulp/bin/gulp.js watch serve command running, which will automatically compile the CoffeeScript files when they are modified and will also run a local web server you can connect to to run the tests and examples.
Pull requests are welcome! Here are some Contribution Guidelines.
Please first check the Frequently Asked Questions and if you can't find what you're looking for there, or in the wiki, then please create a GitHub Issue. When creating an issue, please try to provide a replicable test case so that others can more easily help you. Please do not email the author directly, as you will just be asked to create a Github Issue :)
PivotTable.js is © 2012-2016 Nicolas Kruchten, Datacratic, other contributors
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.