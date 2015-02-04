mdextract

Extracts /** code comments */ from code files and turns them into markdown docs. Supports JavaScript-style comments (other languages to come).

npm install -g mdextract mdextract -- help

Given any code with Markdown embedded in /** comments */ :

function api ( ) { ... }

Use it to extract comments into a doc:

$ mdextract file.js > docs.md

Voila!

cat docs.md This is the API. (...)

Examples

index.js from mdextract (output)

read-input.js from read-input (output)

navstack.js from Navstack (output)

You can put <!-- include: ___ --> markers in a document:

$ cat README.md add `include` comments to your markdown file

And use mdextract --update to update the file, pulling Markdown from other files:

$ mdextract

...the --update mode is great for making Readme-based documentation in small projects. It is idempotent.

File format

Two stars: Any code block that begins with two stars ** will be treated as Markdown text.

Sections: mark them with comments beginning with two stars, then have the first line end in a colon.

Main sections: three stars, first line ends in a colon.

Code blocks: Markdown code blocks will be converted into syntax-highlighted code fences.

/** * An example: * * function () { * return true ; * } */

Definition lists: Use ~ as a bullet. Great for parameter lists.

Sample usage: Use name : usage as your first line to specify a sample usage.

Single-line mode: for short documentations.

this .id = null ; this .name = "Hello" ;

Thanks

mdextract © 2014+, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors.