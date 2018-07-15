Mddir generates a markdown file/folder structure for readme files

https://www.npmjs.com/package/mddir

Usage node mddir "../relative/path/"

To install: npm install mddir -g

To generate markdown for current directory: mddir

To generate for any absolute path: mddir /absolute/path

To generate for a relative path: mddir ~/Documents/whatever.

The md file gets generated in your working directory.

Currently ignores node_modules, and .git folders.

Troubleshooting If you receive the error 'node\r: No such file or directory', the issue is that your operating system uses different line endings and mddir can't parse them without you explicitly setting the line ending style to Unix. This usually affects Windows, but also some versions of Linux. Setting line endings to Unix style has to be performed within the mddir npm global bin folder.

It's possible I merged a pr on Windows which may have caused this issue, but in general it is documented online that Carriage Return Line Feed issues are unpredictable in npm (I believe possibly in part due to the IDE or code editor used), and I remain hopeful that npm will resolve this or shed some light on it in future.

Refer to this thread for a discussion on npm CRLF issues: https://github.com/npm/npm/issues/13203

Line endings fix Get npm bin folder path with:

npm config get prefix

Cd into that folder

brew install dos2unix

dos2unix lib/node_modules/mddir/src/mddir.js

This converts line endings to Unix instead of Dos

Then run as normal with: node mddir "../relative/path/".

Comments: html5css3@outlook.com

Version 1.0.8

Todo's Write Tests Add Grunt task/wrapper Read git ignore for folder ignore list License MIT

Example generated markdown file structure 'directoryList.md'