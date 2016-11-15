mdcss lets you easily create and maintain style guides with CSS comments using Markdown.

.btn { background-color : black; color : white; }

Usage

Add mdcss to your build tool:

npm install mdcss --save-dev

Node

require ( 'mdcss' ).process(YOUR_CSS, { });

PostCSS

Add PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install postcss --save-dev

Load mdcss as a PostCSS plugin:

postcss([ require ( 'mdcss' )({ }) ]);

Gulp

Add Gulp PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install gulp-postcss --save-dev

Enable mdcss within your Gulpfile:

var postcss = require ( 'gulp-postcss' ); gulp.task( 'css' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './css/src/*.css' ).pipe( postcss([ require ( 'mdcss' )({ }) ]) ).pipe( gulp.dest( './css' ) ); });

Grunt

Add Grunt PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install grunt-postcss --save-dev

Enable mdcss within your Gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-postcss' ); grunt.initConfig({ postcss : { options : { processors : [ require ( 'mdcss' )({ }) ] }, dist : { src : 'css/*.css' } } });

Options

theme

Type: NPM Repository

Default: require('mdcss-theme-github')

The theme used by mdcss to create the style guide.

require ( 'mdcss' )({ theme : require ( 'mdcss-theme-github' ) })

Theme-specific options may also be passed in from the theme module itself, but note that any global options would then be ignored.

require ( 'mdcss' )({ theme : require ( 'mdcss-theme-github' )( ) })

destination

Type: String

Default: 'styleguide'

The directory to write the style guide to.

assets

Type: Array

Default: []

The list of files or directories to copy into the style guide directory.

index

Type: String

Default: 'index.html'

The file to write the style guide to.

Writing documentation

To add a section of documentation, write a CSS comment that starts with three dashes --- .

The contents of a section of documentation are parsed by Markdown and turned into HTML.

< p > Button styles can be applied to < strong > any </ strong > element. Typically you'll want to use either a < code > <button> </ code > or an < code > <a> </ code > element: </ p > < pre > < code class = "lang-html" > <button class="btn">Click</button> <a class="btn" href="/some-page">Some Page</a> </ code > </ pre >

The contents of a section may also be imported from another file.

buttons.md:

Button styles can be applied to **any** element. Typically you'll want to use either a ` < button > ` or an ` < a > ` element: ```html < button class = "btn" > Click </ button > < a class = "btn" href = "/some-page" > Some Page </ a > ​```

base.css:

The contents of a section may be automatically imported as well. For example, had the import been omitted, a sibling file of base.buttons.md or base.md would have been used (in that order of preference) if they existed.

Details

Additional heading details are added before a second set of three dashes --- in a section. These heading details are parsed and added to the documentation object.

{ "title" : "Buttons" , "section" : "Base CSS" , "content" : "<p>Button styles can be applied to <strong>any</strong> element.</p>" }

Writing themes

Creating themes requires an understanding of creating and publishing npm packages.

The easiest way to create a new theme is to visit the boilerplate theme project page, fork and clone it, and then run npm install .

To create a theme from scratch; create an index.js like this one in a new npm package directory:

module .exports = function ( themeopts ) { return function ( docs ) { return new Promise ( function ( resolve, reject ) { resolve({ assets : '' , template : '' }); }); }; }; module .exports.type = 'mdcss-theme' ;

The exports function is where theme options are initialized.

require ( 'mdcss' )({ theme : require ( 'mdcss-theme-mytheme' )({ }); });

The exports function returns a theme processor. The theme processor is what receives the ordered list of all the parsed documentation objects as well as the options originally passed into the mdcss plugin.

Documentation object

Each documentation object may contain the following properties:

title : The title of the current section of documentation.

: The title of the current section of documentation. name : A unique, hash-safe name of the current section of documentation.

: A unique, hash-safe name of the current section of documentation. section : The proper title of a parent section.

: The proper title of a parent section. content : The body copy of the current section of documentation.

: The body copy of the current section of documentation. parent : The parent section.

: The parent section. children : An array of child sections.

: An array of child sections. context : The original Comment node used to generate the current section of documentation.

: The original node used to generate the current section of documentation. import: A path to the file representing the content of the current section of documentation.

In addition to these properties, a documentation object includes any additional details.

Have fun, and thanks for using mdcss.