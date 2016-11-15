mdcss lets you easily create and maintain style guides with CSS comments using Markdown.
/*---
title: Buttons
section: Base CSS
---
Button styles can be applied to any element. Typically you'll want to use
either a `<button>` or an `<a>` element:
```example:html
<button class="btn">Click</button>
<a class="btn" href="/some-page">Some Page</a>
```
*/
.btn {
background-color: black;
color: white;
}
Add mdcss to your build tool:
npm install mdcss --save-dev
require('mdcss').process(YOUR_CSS, { /* options */ });
Add PostCSS to your build tool:
npm install postcss --save-dev
Load mdcss as a PostCSS plugin:
postcss([
require('mdcss')({ /* options */ })
]);
Add Gulp PostCSS to your build tool:
npm install gulp-postcss --save-dev
Enable mdcss within your Gulpfile:
var postcss = require('gulp-postcss');
gulp.task('css', function () {
return gulp.src('./css/src/*.css').pipe(
postcss([
require('mdcss')({ /* options */ })
])
).pipe(
gulp.dest('./css')
);
});
Add Grunt PostCSS to your build tool:
npm install grunt-postcss --save-dev
Enable mdcss within your Gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-postcss');
grunt.initConfig({
postcss: {
options: {
processors: [
require('mdcss')({ /* options */ })
]
},
dist: {
src: 'css/*.css'
}
}
});
theme
Type:
NPM Repository
Default:
require('mdcss-theme-github')
The theme used by mdcss to create the style guide.
require('mdcss')({
theme: require('mdcss-theme-github')
})
Theme-specific options may also be passed in from the theme module itself, but note that any global options would then be ignored.
require('mdcss')({
theme: require('mdcss-theme-github')(/* options */)
})
destination
Type:
String
Default:
'styleguide'
The directory to write the style guide to.
assets
Type:
Array
Default:
[]
The list of files or directories to copy into the style guide directory.
index
Type:
String
Default:
'index.html'
The file to write the style guide to.
To add a section of documentation, write a CSS comment that starts with three dashes
---.
/*---
This is documentation.
*/
/*
This is not documentation
*/
The contents of a section of documentation are parsed by Markdown and turned into HTML.
/*---
Button styles can be applied to **any** element. Typically you'll want to use
either a `<button>` or an `<a>` element:
```html
<button class="btn">Click</button>
<a class="btn" href="/some-page">Some Page</a>
```
*/
<p>Button styles can be applied to <strong>any</strong> element. Typically you'll want to use
either a <code><button></code> or an <code><a></code> element:</p>
<pre><code class="lang-html"><button class="btn">Click</button>
<a class="btn" href="/some-page">Some Page</a>
</code></pre>
The contents of a section may also be imported from another file.
buttons.md:
Button styles can be applied to **any** element. Typically you'll want to use
either a `<button>` or an `<a>` element:
```html
<button class="btn">Click</button>
<a class="btn" href="/some-page">Some Page</a>
```
base.css:
/*---
title: Buttons
import: buttons.md
---*/
The contents of a section may be automatically imported as well. For example, had the
import been omitted, a sibling file of
base.buttons.md or
base.md would have been used (in that order of preference) if they existed.
Additional heading details are added before a second set of three dashes
--- in a section. These heading details are parsed and added to the
documentation object.
/*---
title: Buttons
section: Base CSS
---
Button styles can be applied to **any** element.
*/
{
"title": "Buttons",
"section": "Base CSS",
"content": "<p>Button styles can be applied to <strong>any</strong> element.</p>"
}
Creating themes requires an understanding of creating and publishing npm packages.
The easiest way to create a new theme is to visit the boilerplate theme project page, fork and clone it, and then run
npm install.
To create a theme from scratch; create an
index.js like this one in a new npm package directory:
module.exports = function (themeopts) {
// initialize the theme
// example usage:
//
// require('mdcss')({
// theme: require('mdcss-theme-mytheme')({ /* opts */ })
// })
// return the theme processor
return function (docs) {
// do things with the documentation object
// remember to use __dirname to target this theme directory
// return a promise
return new Promise(function (resolve, reject) {
// resolve an object with an assets path and a compiled template
resolve({
assets: '', // directory of files to copy
template: '' // contents of style guide to write
});
});
};
};
// this is so mdcss can check whether the plugin has already been initialized
module.exports.type = 'mdcss-theme';
The
exports function is where theme options are initialized.
require('mdcss')({
theme: require('mdcss-theme-mytheme')({ /* theme options */ });
});
The
exports function returns a theme processor. The theme processor is what receives the ordered list of all the parsed
documentation objects as well as the options originally passed into the mdcss plugin.
Each
documentation object may contain the following properties:
Comment node used to generate the current section of documentation.
In addition to these properties, a
documentation object includes any additional details.
/*---
title: Buttons
section: Base CSS
yakkityyak: Don’t Talk Back
---
Button styles can be applied to **any** element.
*/
Have fun, and thanks for using mdcss.