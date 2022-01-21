openbase logo
mdbreact

by mdbootstrap
5.2.0 (see all)

React 17 & Bootstrap 5 & Material Design 2.0 UI KIT

Readme

Bootstrap 5 & React 17 UI KIT - 700+ components, MIT license, simple installation.

MDB is a collection of free Bootstrap templates, themes, design tools & resources.

Get started

>> Get Started in 1 minute

Simple installation via .zip, npm or cdnjs.

>> Install with MDBGO

Free Hosting, WordPress support, custom domains, SSL support, free database, frontend & backend templates, webpack starter included, git repostiory, FTP & jenkins support.

>> Install with MDBGO + e-commerce shop integration

One click setup! MDB GO allows you to create a WordPress page with a single click. Regardless whether you want to create a Travel Blog or an e-commerce shop to sell your product you can easily do that. You can even combine both into single page.

About Material Design for Bootstrap 5 & React 17

Created by Downloads License YouTube Video Views

Trusted by 2 000 000+ developers & designers. Used by companies & institutions like
  • 700+ UI components
  • Super simple, 1 minute installation
  • Detailed docs & practical examples
  • Lots of tutorials
  • Huge and active community
  • MIT license - free for personal & commercial use

Bootstrap 5 tutorial

>> Learn more about Bootstrap 5

>> Bootstrap 5 Tutorial

>> Subscribe to our YouTube channel with dozens of Bootstrap tutorials

Start learning from Basics

Learn Bootstrap 5 | Crash Course for Beginners in 1.5H

Demo

Simplicity and ease of use are key features of MDB 5 React UI Kit. You need only one minute to install and run it.

Buttons

Use MDB custom button styles for actions in forms, dialogs, and more with support for multiple sizes, states, and more.

Spinners

Indicate the loading state of a component or page with MDB spinners, built entirely with HTML, CSS, and no JavaScript.

Cards

A card is a flexible and extensible content container. It includes options for headers and footers, a wide variety of content, contextual background colors, and powerful display options.

A footer is an additional navigation component. It can hold links, buttons, company info, copyrights, forms, and many other elements.

Hover

MDB hover effect appears when the user positions the computer cursor over an element without activating it. Hover effects make a website more interactive.

Notes

Notes are small components very helpful in inserting an additional piece of information.

Extended documentation

100
Adithya KrishnaBengaluru47 Ratings15 Reviews
SWE Intern @RedHatOfficial | LiFT Scholar '21 | Turning ☕ into </code>
18 days ago
Easy to Use
Performant

I had used this library a long time back for one of my projects, https://github.com/adithyaakrishna/RateMadi/blob/master/package.json though it provides good number of components in free version and much more in pro version along with easier usage of them. But the documentation is not up to the mark when compared to other docs out there

7
Amarjeetkhasyap
uravgkarthik
Keerthanajitwta
KeerthanaBharadwaj16
sauravchandra
shardulinamdar4
deepthiir
Ankit RajIIIT Ranchi67 Ratings67 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

Mdbreact is a great alternative if you’re bored of using either bootstrap or material design. As the majority of sites now use any of these two. And all looks the same. Mdb being new gives some new vibes and aesthetics to your website. I have started using this in my projects now and I’m quite impressed with a fresh design and similar syntax, so there’s not much learning involved. Overall a great experience,

0
Vibhu GautamNoida40 Ratings41 Reviews
3 months ago

It is another UI toolkit. As the name suggests itself, it is made from bootstrap4. You can this toolkit when you will get utterly bored from Material UI. It has got some very cool CSS animations in it which will add another level of aesthetic to your layout. The buttons components, carousels, dropdown are very elegant too. It comes with a fairly neat documentation. You can definitely try this out.

0
v-5030 Ratings44 Reviews
9 months ago
Poor Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

If someone is looking for something different and not just bootstrap and Material then this is the best UI library I’ve ever used, it gives quite a different and elegant feel to my web apps. Although Documentation is not very descriptive but it gets the job done. Also, the community is very small. So your doubts can take time to resolve.

0
Shyama-Behera54 Ratings59 Reviews
7 months ago

I sometimes use mdbreact for a change, in place of material or bootstrap. It gives a new and beautiful charm to the project I am working on. Community support is just OK but the documentation needs to be improvised.

0

