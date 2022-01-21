openbase logo
mdb-react-ui-kit

by mdbootstrap
2.1.0 (see all)

React 17 & Bootstrap 5 & Material Design 2.0 UI KIT

Readme

Bootstrap 5 & React 17 UI KIT - 700+ components, MIT license, simple installation.

MDB is a collection of free Bootstrap templates, themes, design tools & resources.

Get started

>> Get Started in 1 minute

Simple installation via .zip, npm or cdnjs.

>> Install with MDBGO

Free Hosting, WordPress support, custom domains, SSL support, free database, frontend & backend templates, webpack starter included, git repostiory, FTP & jenkins support.

>> Install with MDBGO + e-commerce shop integration

One click setup! MDB GO allows you to create a WordPress page with a single click. Regardless whether you want to create a Travel Blog or an e-commerce shop to sell your product you can easily do that. You can even combine both into single page.

About Material Design for Bootstrap 5 & React 17

Created by Downloads License YouTube Video Views

Trusted by 2 000 000+ developers & designers. Used by companies & institutions like
  • 700+ UI components
  • Super simple, 1 minute installation
  • Detailed docs & practical examples
  • Lots of tutorials
  • Huge and active community
  • MIT license - free for personal & commercial use

Bootstrap 5 tutorial

>> Learn more about Bootstrap 5

>> Bootstrap 5 Tutorial

>> Subscribe to our YouTube channel with dozens of Bootstrap tutorials

Start learning from Basics

Learn Bootstrap 5 | Crash Course for Beginners in 1.5H

Demo

Simplicity and ease of use are key features of MDB 5 React UI Kit. You need only one minute to install and run it.

Buttons

Use MDB custom button styles for actions in forms, dialogs, and more with support for multiple sizes, states, and more.

Spinners

Indicate the loading state of a component or page with MDB spinners, built entirely with HTML, CSS, and no JavaScript.

Cards

A card is a flexible and extensible content container. It includes options for headers and footers, a wide variety of content, contextual background colors, and powerful display options.

A footer is an additional navigation component. It can hold links, buttons, company info, copyrights, forms, and many other elements.

Hover

MDB hover effect appears when the user positions the computer cursor over an element without activating it. Hover effects make a website more interactive.

Notes

Notes are small components very helpful in inserting an additional piece of information.

Extended documentation

