openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

mdb-cli

by mdbootstrap
3.7.2 (see all)

Command Line Interface for MDB (https://mdbootstrap.com/) - learn more about CLI via the link below

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

181

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

13

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

MDB CLI β

The fastest way to create & host MDB projects.

logo

Features
💡Initiate your projects with a single command⠀- cut your working time!⠀⠀✔️
📘Publish your projects with a single command - just publish and grab a link to share✔️
📑Connect your own domain (Coming soon...)✔️
📱Ready to use, pre-set environment for every initiated project✔️
🗺️Easy, 1 minute installation ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀✔️
💽Multiple terminal support⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀✔️
👥Active community and quick updates✔️
🆓Free for personal and commercial use✔️

Table of Contents

Quick Start

Integrated with

Supported terminals

Mac OS:

  • Terminal.app
  • iTerm

Windows:

  • ConEmu
  • cmd.exe
  • Powershell
  • Cygwin

Linux (Ubuntu, openSUSE, Arch Linux, etc):

  • gnome-terminal (Terminal GNOME)
  • konsole

Beta testing

Please use GitHub Issues if you encounter any bugs or if you'd like to see a new feature in MDB CLI. If you'd like to join our Slack channel for beta testers send your request here.

Usage

Please read the full installation guide in order to install and use MDB CLI.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
filipkappa7 Ratings0 Reviews
1 month ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial