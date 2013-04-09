npm install mdb
use the
mdbtools CLI tool (written in C) from node to convert MS Access databases to CSV
these aren't native bindings, they just talk to stdin/stdout/stderr of
mdbtools (specifically
mdb-tables and
mdb-export)
install https://github.com/brianb/mdbtools. as of this writing I could only get it to compile on Ubuntu and not OS X
also as of this writing
mdbtools supports
.mdb and
.accdb files up through Access 2010
var fruit = mdb('fruit.mdb')
fruit.tables(function(err, tables) {
tables.forEach(function(table) {
fruit.toCSV(table, function(err, csv) {
console.log(table, csv)
})
})
})
MIT LICENSE