mdast utility to get the plain text content of a node.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install mdast-util-to-string

Use

import unified from 'unified' import remarkParse from 'remark-parse' import {toString} from 'mdast-util-to-string' var tree = unified() .use(remarkParse) .parse( 'Some _emphasis_, **importance**, and `code`.' ) console .log(toString(tree))

API

This package exports the following identifiers: toString . There is no default export.

Get the text content of a node or list of nodes.

The algorithm checks value of node and then alt . If no value is found, the algorithm checks the children of node and joins them (without spaces or newlines).

This is not a markdown to plain-text library. Use strip-markdown for that.

Whether to use alt ( boolean , default: true )

Security

Use of mdast-util-to-string does not involve hast, user content, or change the tree, so there are no openings for cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks.

Related

nlcst-to-string — Get text content in nlcst

— Get text content in nlcst hast-util-to-string — Get text content in hast

— Get text content in hast hast-util-to-text — Get text content in hast according to the innerText algorithm

— Get text content in hast according to the algorithm hast-util-from-string — Set text content in hast

Contribute

See contributing.md in syntax-tree/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer