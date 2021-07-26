mdast utility to get the plain text content of a node.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install mdast-util-to-string
import unified from 'unified'
import remarkParse from 'remark-parse'
import {toString} from 'mdast-util-to-string'
var tree = unified()
.use(remarkParse)
.parse('Some _emphasis_, **importance**, and `code`.')
console.log(toString(tree)) // => 'Some emphasis, importance, and code.'
This package exports the following identifiers:
toString.
There is no default export.
toString(node[, options])
Get the text content of a node or list of nodes.
The algorithm checks
value of
node and then
alt.
If no value is found, the algorithm checks the children of
node and joins them
(without spaces or newlines).
This is not a markdown to plain-text library. Use
strip-markdownfor that.
options.includeImageAlt
Whether to use
alt (
boolean, default:
true)
Use of
mdast-util-to-string does not involve hast, user content, or
change the tree, so there are no openings for cross-site scripting (XSS)
attacks.
