mdast-util-to-string

by syntax-tree
3.1.0 (see all)

utility to get the plain text content of an mdast node

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.9M

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

mdast-util-to-string

Build Coverage Downloads Size Sponsors Backers Chat

mdast utility to get the plain text content of a node.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported instead of required.

npm:

npm install mdast-util-to-string

Use

import unified from 'unified'
import remarkParse from 'remark-parse'
import {toString} from 'mdast-util-to-string'

var tree = unified()
  .use(remarkParse)
  .parse('Some _emphasis_, **importance**, and `code`.')

console.log(toString(tree)) // => 'Some emphasis, importance, and code.'

API

This package exports the following identifiers: toString. There is no default export.

toString(node[, options])

Get the text content of a node or list of nodes.

The algorithm checks value of node and then alt. If no value is found, the algorithm checks the children of node and joins them (without spaces or newlines).

This is not a markdown to plain-text library. Use strip-markdown for that.

options.includeImageAlt

Whether to use alt (boolean, default: true)

Security

Use of mdast-util-to-string does not involve hast, user content, or change the tree, so there are no openings for cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks.

Contribute

See contributing.md in syntax-tree/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

