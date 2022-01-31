mdast utility to parse markdown.
Use this if you have direct access to an AST and need to serialize it. Use remark instead, which includes this, but has a nice interface and hundreds of plugins.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install mdast-util-to-markdown
Say we have the following script,
example.js:
import {toMarkdown} from 'mdast-util-to-markdown'
const tree = {
type: 'root',
children: [
{
type: 'blockquote',
children: [
{type: 'thematicBreak'},
{
type: 'paragraph',
children: [
{type: 'text', value: '- a\nb !'},
{
type: 'link',
url: 'example.com',
children: [{type: 'text', value: 'd'}]
}
]
}
]
}
]
}
console.log(toMarkdown(tree))
Now, running
node example yields (note the properly escaped characters which
would otherwise turn into a list and image respectively):
> ***
>
> \- a
> b \![d](example.com)
This package exports the following identifier:
toMarkdown.
There is no default export.
toMarkdown(tree[, options])
Serialize mdast to markdown.
options.bullet
Marker to use for bullets of items in unordered lists (
'*',
'+', or
'-',
default:
'*').
options.bulletOther
Marker to use in certain cases where the primary bullet doesn’t work (
'*',
'+', or
'-', default: depends).
There are three cases where the primary bullet can’t be used:
bullet
is also a valid
rule:
* - +.
This would turn into a thematic break if serialized with three primary
bullets.
As this is an edge case unlikely to appear in normal markdown, the last list
item will be given a different bullet.
bullet is the same character as
rule:
- ***.
This would turn into a single thematic break if serialized with primary
bullets.
As this is an edge case unlikely to appear in normal markdown this markup is
always fixed, even if
bulletOther is not passed
* a\n- b.
CommonMark sees different bullets as different lists, but several markdown
parsers parse it as one list.
To solve for both, we instead inject an empty comment between the two lists:
* a\n<!---->\n* b, but if
bulletOther is given explicitly, it will be
used instead
options.bulletOrdered
Marker to use for bullets of items in ordered lists (
'.' or
')', default:
'.').
options.bulletOrderedOther
Marker to use in certain cases where the primary bullet for ordered items
doesn’t work (
'.' or
')', default: none).
There is one case where the primary bullet for ordered items can’t be used:
1. a\n2) b.
CommonMark added support for
) as a marker, but other markdown parsers
do not support it.
To solve for both, we instead inject an empty comment between the two lists:
1. a\n<!---->\n1. b, but if
bulletOrderedOther is given explicitly, it
will be used instead
options.closeAtx
Whether to add the same number of number signs (
#) at the end of an ATX
heading as the opening sequence (
boolean, default:
false).
options.emphasis
Marker to use to serialize emphasis (
'*' or
'_', default:
'*').
options.fence
Marker to use to serialize fenced code (
'`' or
'~', default:
'`').
options.fences
Whether to use fenced code always (
boolean, default:
false).
The default is to fenced code if there is a language defined, if the code is
empty, or if it starts or ends in empty lines.
options.incrementListMarker
Whether to increment the value of bullets of items in ordered lists (
boolean,
default:
true).
options.listItemIndent
Whether to indent the content of list items with the size of the bullet plus one
space (when
'one') or a tab stop (
'tab'), or depending on the item and its
parent list (
'mixed', uses
'one' if the item and list are tight and
'tab'
otherwise) (
'one',
'tab', or
'mixed', default:
'tab').
options.quote
Marker to use to serialize titles (
'"' or
"'", default:
'"').
options.resourceLink
Whether to use resource links (
[text](url)) always (
boolean, default:
false).
The default is to use autolinks (
<https://example.com>) when possible.
options.rule
Marker to use for thematic breaks (
'*',
'-', or
'_', default:
'*').
options.ruleRepetition
Number of markers to use for thematic breaks (
number, default:
3, min:
3).
options.ruleSpaces
Whether to add spaces between markers in thematic breaks (
boolean, default:
false).
options.setext
Whether to use setext headings when possible (
boolean, default:
false).
Setext headings are not possible for headings with a rank more than 2 or when
they’re empty.
options.strong
Marker to use to serialize strong (
'*' or
'_', default:
'*').
options.tightDefinitions
Whether to join definitions w/o a blank line (
boolean, default:
false).
Shortcut for a join function like so:
function (left, right) {
if (left.type === 'definition' && right.type === 'definition') {
return 0
}
}
options.handlers
Object mapping node types to custom handlers.
Useful for syntax extensions.
Take a look at
lib/handle for examples.
options.join
List of functions used to determine what to place between two flow nodes.
Often, they are joined by one blank line.
In certain cases, it’s nicer to have them next to each other.
Or, they can’t occur together.
These functions receive two adjacent nodes and their parent and can return
number or
boolean, referring to how many blank lines to use between them.
A return value of
true is as passing
1.
A return value of
false means the nodes cannot be joined by a blank line, such
as two adjacent block quotes or indented code after a list, in which case a
comment will be injected to break them up:
> Quote 1
<!---->
> Quote 2
options.unsafe
List of patterns to escape.
Useful for syntax extensions.
Take a look at
lib/unsafe.js for examples.
options.extensions
List of extensions (
Array.<ToMarkdownExtension>).
Each
ToMarkdownExtension is an object with the same interface as
options
here.
string — Serialized markdown.
syntax-tree/mdast-util-directive
— serialize directives
syntax-tree/mdast-util-frontmatter
— serialize frontmatter (YAML, TOML, more)
syntax-tree/mdast-util-gfm
— serialize GFM
syntax-tree/mdast-util-gfm-autolink-literal
— serialize GFM autolink literals
syntax-tree/mdast-util-gfm-footnote
— serialize GFM footnotes
syntax-tree/mdast-util-gfm-strikethrough
— serialize GFM strikethrough
syntax-tree/mdast-util-gfm-table
— serialize GFM tables
syntax-tree/mdast-util-gfm-task-list-item
— serialize GFM task list items
syntax-tree/mdast-util-math
— serialize math
syntax-tree/mdast-util-mdx
— serialize MDX or MDX.js
syntax-tree/mdast-util-mdx-expression
— serialize MDX or MDX.js expressions
syntax-tree/mdast-util-mdx-jsx
— serialize MDX or MDX.js JSX
syntax-tree/mdast-util-mdxjs-esm
— serialize MDX.js ESM
mdast-util-to-markdown will do its best to serialize markdown to match the
syntax tree, but there are several cases where that is impossible.
It’ll do its best, but complete roundtripping is impossible given that any value
could be injected into the tree.
As Markdown is sometimes used for HTML, and improper use of HTML can open you up
to a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack, use of
mdast-util-to-markdown
and parsing it again later could potentially be unsafe.
When parsing markdown afterwards and then going to HTML, use something like
hast-util-sanitize to make the tree safe.
micromark/micromark
— the smallest commonmark-compliant markdown parser that exists
remarkjs/remark
— markdown processor powered by plugins
syntax-tree/mdast-util-from-markdown
— parse markdown to mdast
