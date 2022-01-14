mdast utility to parse markdown.

When to use this

Use this if you want to use micromark but need an AST. Use remark instead, which includes both to provide a nice interface and hundreds of plugins.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install mdast-util-from-markdown

Use

Say we have the following markdown file, example.md :

## Hello, *World*!

And our script, example.js , looks as follows:

import fs from 'node:fs' import {fromMarkdown} from 'mdast-util-from-markdown' const doc = fs.readFileSync( 'example.md' ) const tree = fromMarkdown(doc) console .log(tree)

Now, running node example yields (positional info removed for brevity):

{ type : 'root' , children : [ { type : 'heading' , depth : 2 , children : [ { type : 'text' , value : 'Hello, ' }, { type : 'emphasis' , children : [{ type : 'text' , value : 'World' }] }, { type : 'text' , value : '!' } ] } ] }

API

This package exports the following identifier: fromMarkdown . There is no default export.

The export map supports the endorsed development condition. Run node --conditions development module.js to get instrumented dev code. Without this condition, production code is loaded.

Parse markdown to a mdast tree.

Parameters

doc

Value to parse ( string or Buffer ).

encoding

Character encoding to understand doc as when it’s a Buffer ( string , default: 'utf8' ).

Array of syntax extensions ( Array<MicromarkSyntaxExtension> , default: [] ). Passed to micromark as extensions .

Array of mdast extensions ( Array<MdastExtension> , default: [] ).

Returns

Root .

List of extensions

syntax-tree/mdast-util-directive — parse directives

— parse directives syntax-tree/mdast-util-frontmatter — parse frontmatter (YAML, TOML, more)

— parse frontmatter (YAML, TOML, more) syntax-tree/mdast-util-gfm — parse GFM

— parse GFM syntax-tree/mdast-util-gfm-autolink-literal — parse GFM autolink literals

— parse GFM autolink literals syntax-tree/mdast-util-gfm-footnote — parse GFM footnotes

— parse GFM footnotes syntax-tree/mdast-util-gfm-strikethrough — parse GFM strikethrough

— parse GFM strikethrough syntax-tree/mdast-util-gfm-table — parse GFM tables

— parse GFM tables syntax-tree/mdast-util-gfm-task-list-item — parse GFM task list items

— parse GFM task list items syntax-tree/mdast-util-math — parse math

— parse math syntax-tree/mdast-util-mdx — parse MDX or MDX.js

— parse MDX or MDX.js syntax-tree/mdast-util-mdx-expression — parse MDX or MDX.js expressions

— parse MDX or MDX.js expressions syntax-tree/mdast-util-mdx-jsx — parse MDX or MDX.js JSX

— parse MDX or MDX.js JSX syntax-tree/mdast-util-mdxjs-esm — parse MDX.js ESM

Security

As markdown is sometimes used for HTML, and improper use of HTML can open you up to a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack, use of mdast-util-from-markdown can also be unsafe. When going to HTML, use this utility in combination with hast-util-sanitize to make the tree safe.

Related

micromark/micromark — the smallest commonmark-compliant markdown parser that exists

— the smallest commonmark-compliant markdown parser that exists remarkjs/remark — markdown processor powered by plugins

— markdown processor powered by plugins syntax-tree/mdast-util-to-markdown — serialize mdast to markdown

Contribute

See contributing.md in syntax-tree/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer