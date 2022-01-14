mdast utility to parse markdown.
Use this if you want to use micromark but need an AST. Use remark instead, which includes both to provide a nice interface and hundreds of plugins.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install mdast-util-from-markdown
Say we have the following markdown file,
example.md:
## Hello, *World*!
And our script,
example.js, looks as follows:
import fs from 'node:fs'
import {fromMarkdown} from 'mdast-util-from-markdown'
const doc = fs.readFileSync('example.md')
const tree = fromMarkdown(doc)
console.log(tree)
Now, running
node example yields (positional info removed for brevity):
{
type: 'root',
children: [
{
type: 'heading',
depth: 2,
children: [
{type: 'text', value: 'Hello, '},
{
type: 'emphasis',
children: [{type: 'text', value: 'World'}]
},
{type: 'text', value: '!'}
]
}
]
}
This package exports the following identifier:
fromMarkdown.
There is no default export.
The export map supports the endorsed
development condition.
Run
node --conditions development module.js to get instrumented dev code.
Without this condition, production code is loaded.
fromMarkdown(doc[, encoding][, options])
Parse markdown to a mdast tree.
doc
Value to parse (
string or
Buffer).
encoding
Character encoding to understand
doc as when it’s a
Buffer (
string, default:
'utf8').
options.extensions
Array of syntax extensions (
Array<MicromarkSyntaxExtension>, default:
[]).
Passed to
micromark as
extensions.
options.mdastExtensions
Array of mdast extensions (
Array<MdastExtension>, default:
[]).
Root.
As markdown is sometimes used for HTML, and improper use of HTML can open you up
to a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack, use of
mdast-util-from-markdown
can also be unsafe.
When going to HTML, use this utility in combination with
hast-util-sanitize to make the tree safe.
