⚠️
mdast, the pluggable markdown parser, was recently separated from this project and given a new name: remark. See its documentation to read more about what changed and how to migrate »
Markdown Abstract Syntax Tree format.
MDAST discloses markdown as an abstract syntax tree. Abstract means not all information is stored in this tree and an exact replica of the original document cannot be re-created. Syntax Tree means syntax is present in the tree, thus an exact syntactic document can be re-created.
Node represents any unit in MDAST hierarchy.
interface Node {
type: string;
data: Data | null;
position: Location?;
}
Node can have a reference to its original location, if applicable. Start determines the line and column at which the original location starts; end, respectively; and indent the column at which further lines start.
interface Location {
start: Position;
end: Position;
indent: [uint32 >= 1]
}
A position contains a column and a line. Both start at
1.
interface Position {
line: uint32 >= 1;
column: uint32 >= 1;
}
Data represents data associated with any node. Data is a scope for plug-ins
to store any information. Its only limitation being that each property should
by
stringifyable: not throw when passed to
JSON.stringify().
interface Data { }
Most nodes inherit the Parent (Node) interface: nodes which accept other nodes as children.
interface Parent <: Node {
children: [Node];
}
Most others inherit Text (Node): nodes which accept a value.
interface Text <: Node {
value: string;
}
Root (Parent) houses all nodes.
interface Root <: Parent {
type: "root";
}
Paragraph (Parent) represents a unit of discourse dealing with a particular point or idea.
interface Paragraph <: Parent {
type: "paragraph";
}
Blockquote (Parent) represents a quote.
interface Blockquote <: Parent {
type: "blockquote";
}
Heading (Parent), just like with HTML, with a level greater than or equal to 1, lower than or equal to 6.
interface Heading <: Parent {
type: "heading";
depth: 1 <= uint32 <= 6;
}
Code (Text) occurs at block level (see InlineCode for
code spans). Code sports a language tag (when using GitHub Flavoured
Markdown fences with a flag,
null otherwise).
interface Code <: Text {
type: "code";
lang: string | null;
}
InlineCode (Text) occurs inline (see Code for blocks).
Inline code does not sport a
lang attribute.
interface InlineCode <: Text {
type: "inlineCode";
}
YAML (Text) can occur at the start of a document, and contains embedded YAML data.
interface YAML <: Text {
type: "yaml";
}
HTML (Text) contains embedded HTML.
interface HTML <: Text {
type: "html";
}
List (Parent) contains ListItem’s.
The
start property contains the starting number of the list when
ordered: true;
null otherwise.
When all list items have
loose: false, the list’s
loose property is also
false. Otherwise,
loose: true.
interface List <: Parent {
type: "list";
loose: true | false;
start: uint32 | null;
ordered: true | false;
}
ListItem (Parent) is a child of a List.
Loose ListItem’s often contain more than one block-level elements.
When in
gfm: true mode, a checked property exists on ListItem’s,
either set to
true (when checked),
false (when unchecked), or
null
(when not containing a checkbox). See
Task Lists on GitHub
for information.
interface ListItem <: Parent {
type: "listItem";
loose: true | false;
checked: true | false | null | undefined;
}
Table (Parent) represents tabular data, with alignment. Its children are either TableHeader (the first child), or TableRow (all other children).
table.align represents the alignment of columns.
interface Table <: Parent {
type: "table";
align: [alignType];
}
enum alignType {
"left" | "right" | "center" | null;
}
TableHeader (Parent). Its children are always TableCell.
interface TableHeader <: Parent {
type: "tableHeader";
}
TableRow (Parent). Its children are always TableCell.
interface TableRow <: Parent {
type: "tableRow";
}
TableCell (Parent). Contains a single tabular field.
interface TableCell <: Parent {
type: "tableCell";
}
Just a HorizontalRule (Node).
interface HorizontalRule <: Node {
type: "horizontalRule";
}
Break (Node) represents an explicit line break.
interface Break <: Node {
type: "break";
}
Emphasis (Parent) represents slightly important text.
interface Emphasis <: Parent {
type: "emphasis";
}
Strong (Parent) represents super important text.
interface Strong <: Parent {
type: "strong";
}
Delete (Parent) represents text ready for removal.
interface Delete <: Parent {
type: "delete";
}
Link (Parent) represents the humble hyperlink.
interface Link <: Parent {
type: "link";
title: string | null;
href: string;
}
Image (Node) represents the figurative figure.
interface Image <: Node {
type: "image";
title: string | null;
alt: string | null;
src: string;
}
Footnote (Parent) represents an inline marker, whose content relates to the document but is outside its flow.
interface Footnote <: Parent {
type: "footnote";
}
Link (Parent) represents a humble hyperlink, its
href
and
title defined somewhere else in the document by a Definition.
interface LinkReference <: Parent {
type: "linkReference";
identifier: string;
}
Link (Node) represents a figurative figure, its
src and
title defined somewhere else in the document by a Definition.
interface ImageReference <: Node {
type: "imageReference";
alt: string | null;
identifier: string;
}
FootnoteReference (Node) is like Footnote, but its content is already outside the documents flow: placed in a FootnoteDefinition.
interface FootnoteReference <: Node {
type: "footnoteReference";
identifier: string;
}
Definition (Node) represents the definition (i.e., location and title) of a LinkReference or an ImageReference.
interface Definition <: Node {
type: "definition";
identifier: string;
title: string | null;
link: string;
}
FootnoteDefinition (Parent) represents the definition (i.e., content) of a FootnoteReference.
interface FootnoteDefinition <: Parent {
type: "footnoteDefinition";
identifier: string;
}
TextNode (Text) represents everything that is just text.
Note that its
type property is
text, but it is different from Text.
interface TextNode <: Text {
type: "text";
}
MIT © Titus Wormer