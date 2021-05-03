Create a MD5 hash with hex encoding

Please don't use MD5 hashes for anything sensitive!

Works in the browser too, when used with a bundler like Webpack, Rollup, Browserify.

Checkout hasha if you need something more flexible.

Install

npm install md5-hex

Usage

import fs from 'node:fs' ; import md5Hex from 'md5-hex' ; const buffer = fs.readFileSync( 'unicorn.png' ); md5Hex(buffer);

API

data

Type: Buffer | string | Array<Buffer | string>

Prefer buffers as they're faster to hash, but strings can be useful for small things.

Pass an array instead of concatenating strings and/or buffers. The output is the same, but arrays do not incur the overhead of concatenation.

