mh

md5-hex

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.0 (see all)

Create a MD5 hash with hex encoding

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
581K

GitHub Stars

35

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

md5-hex

Create a MD5 hash with hex encoding

Please don't use MD5 hashes for anything sensitive!

Works in the browser too, when used with a bundler like Webpack, Rollup, Browserify.

Checkout hasha if you need something more flexible.

Install

$ npm install md5-hex

Usage

import fs from 'node:fs';
import md5Hex from 'md5-hex';

const buffer = fs.readFileSync('unicorn.png');

md5Hex(buffer);
//=> '1abcb33beeb811dca15f0ac3e47b88d9'

API

md5Hex(data)

data

Type: Buffer | string | Array<Buffer | string>

Prefer buffers as they're faster to hash, but strings can be useful for small things.

Pass an array instead of concatenating strings and/or buffers. The output is the same, but arrays do not incur the overhead of concatenation.

  • crypto-hash - Tiny hashing module that uses the native crypto API in Node.js and the browser
  • hasha - Hashing made simple
  • hash-obj - Get the hash of an object

