Create a MD5 hash with hex encoding
Please don't use MD5 hashes for anything sensitive!
Works in the browser too, when used with a bundler like Webpack, Rollup, Browserify.
Checkout
hasha if you need something more flexible.
$ npm install md5-hex
import fs from 'node:fs';
import md5Hex from 'md5-hex';
const buffer = fs.readFileSync('unicorn.png');
md5Hex(buffer);
//=> '1abcb33beeb811dca15f0ac3e47b88d9'
Type:
Buffer | string | Array<Buffer | string>
Prefer buffers as they're faster to hash, but strings can be useful for small things.
Pass an array instead of concatenating strings and/or buffers. The output is the same, but arrays do not incur the overhead of concatenation.