Plugin to replace a standard webpack chunkhash with md5.

Note: This is a clone of webpack-md5-hash plugin, but re-implemented more correctly (you shall see the reasons below).

Installation

npm install md5-hash-webpack-plugin --save-dev

Usage

Just add this plugin as usual.

var MD5HashPlugin = require ( 'md5-hash-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { output : { chunkFilename : "[chunkhash].[id].chunk.js" }, plugins : [ new MD5HashPlugin(), new webpack.optimize.CommonsChunkPlugin({ name : 'webpack-runtime.' + Date .now(), filename : '[name].js' , minChunks : Infinity }) ] };

Why it is more correct?

With the original webpack-md5-hash , you will eventually get an accident on production. It's building wrong chunk hash. Check one of its issue here.

With investigation, found out that webpack chunk consists of following items (i.e. the output chunk content is affected by them):

Module source codes (obviously)

Module IDs (assigned by webpack, and both the module its own and its dependent modules')

Webpack runtime (bootstrap code)

Chunk ID

I'll explain each of them later, but it's too long. So first, I make the conclusion here:

To make a chunk hash correct, it should depend on all of these related items.

The original webpack-md5-hash calculates chunk hash depending on only Module source code , which means, if source code remains the same but some other items change, the chunk hash will be the same (incorrectly!). (To be short, chunk with different contents gets the same chunk hash, and happens very frequently.)

Now Lets see what are these chunk related items

(If you read Chinese, you can see details in my blog here.)

Let's check a real webpack chunk content:

( function ( modules ) { var installedModules = {}; function __webpack_require__ ( moduleId ) { if (installedModules[moduleId]) return installedModules[moduleId].exports; var module = installedModules[moduleId] = { exports: {}, id: moduleId, loaded: false }; modules[moduleId].call( module .exports, module , module .exports, __webpack_require__); module .loaded = true ; return module .exports; } __webpack_require__.m = modules; __webpack_require__.c = installedModules; __webpack_require__.p = "/build/" ; return __webpack_require__( 0 ); }) ([ function ( module, exports, __webpack_require__ ) { __webpack_require__( 1 ); module .exports = 'entry.js' ; }, function ( module, exports ) { module .exports = 'test.js' ; } ]);

with a simple webpack.config.js with a single entry:

{ entry : { main : './entry.js' }, }

First, we can see the webpackBootstrap function. Also called webpack runtime here. (But it seems not to contain any changable things. Patient, check below.)

function. Also called here. (But it seems not to contain any changable things. Patient, check below.) Next, we can see the modules passed as parameters to webpackBootstrap func. The comments /* 0 */ , /* 1 */ of each module is the module id (which is just array index here, and actually if the module ids can not be mapped to array index, webpack will turn modules into a map with module id as key instead of array.

func. The comments , of each module is the (which is just array index here, and actually if the module ids can not be mapped to array index, webpack will turn modules into a map with module id as key instead of array. Then, inside each module it's the module source code (actually it's compiled from source code).

(actually it's compiled from source code). And be aware that inside the module with id "0" (entry.js), there is __webpack_require__(1) , and that's referring to its dependent module's id (which is "test.js" here).

, and that's referring to (which is "test.js" here). Finnaly, Chunk ID, but we don't see it? Yes, it only appears if you have multiple chunks. Check below.

Now lets build another webpack.config.js with common chunks, and chunk hash:

{ entry : { main : './entry.js' }, output : { filename : '[name].[chunkhash].js' , }, plugins : [ new CommonsChunkPlugin({ name : 'common' })] }

There will be two chunk files:

( function ( modules ) { var parentJsonpFunction = window [ "webpackJsonp" ]; window [ "webpackJsonp" ] = function webpackJsonpCallback ( chunkIds, moreModules ) { var moduleId, chunkId, i = 0 , callbacks = []; for (;i < chunkIds.length; i++) { chunkId = chunkIds[i]; if (installedChunks[chunkId]) callbacks.push.apply(callbacks, installedChunks[chunkId]); installedChunks[chunkId] = 0 ; } for (moduleId in moreModules) { modules[moduleId] = moreModules[moduleId]; } if (parentJsonpFunction) parentJsonpFunction(chunkIds, moreModules); while (callbacks.length) callbacks.shift().call( null , __webpack_require__); if (moreModules[ 0 ]) { installedModules[ 0 ] = 0 ; return __webpack_require__( 0 ); } }; var installedModules = {}; var installedChunks = { 1 : 0 }; function __webpack_require__ ( moduleId ) { if (installedModules[moduleId]) return installedModules[moduleId].exports; var module = installedModules[moduleId] = { exports: {}, id: moduleId, loaded: false }; modules[moduleId].call( module .exports, module , module .exports, __webpack_require__); module .loaded = true ; return module .exports; } __webpack_require__.e = function requireEnsure ( chunkId, callback ) { if (installedChunks[chunkId] === 0 ) return callback.call( null , __webpack_require__); if (installedChunks[chunkId] !== undefined ) { installedChunks[chunkId].push(callback); } else { installedChunks[chunkId] = [callback]; var head = document .getElementsByTagName( 'head' )[ 0 ]; var script = document .createElement( 'script' ); script.type = 'text/javascript' ; script.charset = 'utf-8' ; script.async = true ; script.src = __webpack_require__.p + "" + chunkId + "." + ({ "0" : "e_1" }[chunkId]||chunkId) + "." + { "0" : "46d49cca63fc8e1231fc" }[chunkId] + ".js" ; head.appendChild(script); } }; __webpack_require__.m = modules; __webpack_require__.c = installedModules; __webpack_require__.p = "/build/" ; }) ([]);

webpackJsonp([ 0 , 1 ],[ function ( module, exports, __webpack_require__ ) { __webpack_require__( 1 ); module .exports = 'entry.js' ; }, function ( module, exports ) { module .exports = 'test.js' ; } ]);

In common.ee6a75cff93f09fd8df7.js we found webpack bootstrap runtime again, but now it contains some changable things. Check the requireEnsure function: ({"0":"entry"}[chunkId]||chunkId) + "." + {"0":"46d49cca63fc8e1231fc"}[chunkId] . It's containing the chunk_id - chunk_filename map . And that's depending on each build.

we found again, but now it contains some changable things. Check the function: . It's containing the . And that's depending on each build. In entry.46d49cca63fc8e1231fc.js we found there's no webpack bootstrap func, but a webpackJsonp . In the parameters, there's also module definitions, and the first param [0,1] is just this entry.46d49cca63fc8e1231fc.js chunk's ids (sometimes it's a single chunk id, sometimes it's multiple)

So what about this implementation?

This implementation calculates chunk hash based on:

Module source code

Module Ids and also their dependent module ids

Chunk id

But, without webpack bootstrap runtime (it only exists for the entry chunk when multiple chunks exist).

To solve this, you should make a standalone webpack bootstrap runtime with empty modules (or you could just extract only the changable filename map which may be called manifest), and inline it into final html output. The webpack runtime can be simply extracted by a new empty chunk:

{ plugins : [ new webpack.optimize.CommonsChunkPlugin({ name : 'webpack-runtime' , minChunks : Infinity }) ] }

Anyway, we now get a more correct md5 chunk hash.