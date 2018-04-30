Plugin to replace a standard webpack chunkhash with md5.
Note: This is a clone of webpack-md5-hash plugin, but re-implemented more correctly (you shall see the reasons below).
npm install md5-hash-webpack-plugin --save-dev
Just add this plugin as usual.
// webpack.config.js
var MD5HashPlugin = require('md5-hash-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
// ...
output: {
//...
chunkFilename: "[chunkhash].[id].chunk.js"
},
plugins: [
new MD5HashPlugin(),
// extract standalone webpack runtime, as this chunk hash is not well-handled (see last of README)
new webpack.optimize.CommonsChunkPlugin({
name: 'webpack-runtime.' + Date.now(), // always output runtime chunk as different file name
filename: '[name].js',
minChunks: Infinity
})
]
};
With the original
webpack-md5-hash, you will eventually get an accident on production. It's building wrong chunk hash. Check one of its issue here.
With investigation, found out that webpack chunk consists of following items (i.e. the output chunk content is affected by them):
I'll explain each of them later, but it's too long. So first, I make the conclusion here:
webpack-md5-hash calculates chunk hash depending on only
Module source code, which means, if source code remains the same but some other items change, the chunk hash will be the same (incorrectly!). (To be short, chunk with different contents gets the same chunk hash, and happens very frequently.)
(If you read Chinese, you can see details in my blog here.)
Let's check a real webpack chunk content:
// main.js
/******/ (function(modules) { // webpackBootstrap
/******/ // The module cache
/******/ var installedModules = {};
/******/ // The require function
/******/ function __webpack_require__(moduleId) {
/******/ // Check if module is in cache
/******/ if(installedModules[moduleId])
/******/ return installedModules[moduleId].exports;
/******/ // Create a new module (and put it into the cache)
/******/ var module = installedModules[moduleId] = {
/******/ exports: {},
/******/ id: moduleId,
/******/ loaded: false
/******/ };
/******/ // Execute the module function
/******/ modules[moduleId].call(module.exports, module, module.exports, __webpack_require__);
/******/ // Flag the module as loaded
/******/ module.loaded = true;
/******/ // Return the exports of the module
/******/ return module.exports;
/******/ }
/******/ // expose the modules object (__webpack_modules__)
/******/ __webpack_require__.m = modules;
/******/ // expose the module cache
/******/ __webpack_require__.c = installedModules;
/******/ // __webpack_public_path__
/******/ __webpack_require__.p = "/build/";
/******/ // Load entry module and return exports
/******/ return __webpack_require__(0);
/******/ })
/************************************************************************/
/******/ ([
/* 0 */
/***/ function(module, exports, __webpack_require__) {
__webpack_require__(1);
module.exports = 'entry.js';
/***/ },
/* 1 */
/***/ function(module, exports) {
module.exports = 'test.js';
/***/ }
/******/ ]);
with a simple webpack.config.js with a single entry:
// webpack.config.js
{
entry: {main: './entry.js'},
// ...
}
webpackBootstrap func. The comments
/* 0 */,
/* 1 */ of each module is the module id (which is just array index here, and actually if the module ids can not be mapped to array index, webpack will turn modules into a map with module id as key instead of array.
__webpack_require__(1), and that's referring to its dependent module's id (which is "test.js" here).
Now lets build another webpack.config.js with common chunks, and chunk hash:
{
entry: {main: './entry.js'},
output: {
filename: '[name].[chunkhash].js',
// ...
},
plugins: [new CommonsChunkPlugin({name: 'common'})]
}
There will be two chunk files:
// common.ee6a75cff93f09fd8df7.js
/******/ (function(modules) { // webpackBootstrap
/******/ // install a JSONP callback for chunk loading
/******/ var parentJsonpFunction = window["webpackJsonp"];
/******/ window["webpackJsonp"] = function webpackJsonpCallback(chunkIds, moreModules) {
/******/ // add "moreModules" to the modules object,
/******/ // then flag all "chunkIds" as loaded and fire callback
/******/ var moduleId, chunkId, i = 0, callbacks = [];
/******/ for(;i < chunkIds.length; i++) {
/******/ chunkId = chunkIds[i];
/******/ if(installedChunks[chunkId])
/******/ callbacks.push.apply(callbacks, installedChunks[chunkId]);
/******/ installedChunks[chunkId] = 0;
/******/ }
/******/ for(moduleId in moreModules) {
/******/ modules[moduleId] = moreModules[moduleId];
/******/ }
/******/ if(parentJsonpFunction) parentJsonpFunction(chunkIds, moreModules);
/******/ while(callbacks.length)
/******/ callbacks.shift().call(null, __webpack_require__);
/******/ if(moreModules[0]) {
/******/ installedModules[0] = 0;
/******/ return __webpack_require__(0);
/******/ }
/******/ };
/******/ // The module cache
/******/ var installedModules = {};
/******/ // object to store loaded and loading chunks
/******/ // "0" means "already loaded"
/******/ // Array means "loading", array contains callbacks
/******/ var installedChunks = {
/******/ 1:0
/******/ };
/******/ // The require function
/******/ function __webpack_require__(moduleId) {
/******/ // Check if module is in cache
/******/ if(installedModules[moduleId])
/******/ return installedModules[moduleId].exports;
/******/ // Create a new module (and put it into the cache)
/******/ var module = installedModules[moduleId] = {
/******/ exports: {},
/******/ id: moduleId,
/******/ loaded: false
/******/ };
/******/ // Execute the module function
/******/ modules[moduleId].call(module.exports, module, module.exports, __webpack_require__);
/******/ // Flag the module as loaded
/******/ module.loaded = true;
/******/ // Return the exports of the module
/******/ return module.exports;
/******/ }
/******/ // This file contains only the entry chunk.
/******/ // The chunk loading function for additional chunks
/******/ __webpack_require__.e = function requireEnsure(chunkId, callback) {
/******/ // "0" is the signal for "already loaded"
/******/ if(installedChunks[chunkId] === 0)
/******/ return callback.call(null, __webpack_require__);
/******/ // an array means "currently loading".
/******/ if(installedChunks[chunkId] !== undefined) {
/******/ installedChunks[chunkId].push(callback);
/******/ } else {
/******/ // start chunk loading
/******/ installedChunks[chunkId] = [callback];
/******/ var head = document.getElementsByTagName('head')[0];
/******/ var script = document.createElement('script');
/******/ script.type = 'text/javascript';
/******/ script.charset = 'utf-8';
/******/ script.async = true;
/******/ script.src = __webpack_require__.p + "" + chunkId + "." + ({"0":"e_1"}[chunkId]||chunkId) + "." + {"0":"46d49cca63fc8e1231fc"}[chunkId] + ".js";
/******/ head.appendChild(script);
/******/ }
/******/ };
/******/ // expose the modules object (__webpack_modules__)
/******/ __webpack_require__.m = modules;
/******/ // expose the module cache
/******/ __webpack_require__.c = installedModules;
/******/ // __webpack_public_path__
/******/ __webpack_require__.p = "/build/";
/******/ })
/************************************************************************/
/******/ ([]);
// e_1.46d49cca63fc8e1231fc.js
webpackJsonp([0,1],[
/* 0 */
/***/ function(module, exports, __webpack_require__) {
__webpack_require__(1);
module.exports = 'entry.js';
/***/ },
/* 1 */
/***/ function(module, exports) {
module.exports = 'test.js';
/***/ }
]);
common.ee6a75cff93f09fd8df7.js we found webpack bootstrap runtime again, but now it contains some changable things. Check the
requireEnsure function:
({"0":"entry"}[chunkId]||chunkId) + "." + {"0":"46d49cca63fc8e1231fc"}[chunkId] . It's containing the chunk_id - chunk_filename map. And that's depending on each build.
entry.46d49cca63fc8e1231fc.js we found there's no webpack bootstrap func, but a
webpackJsonp. In the parameters, there's also module definitions, and the first param
[0,1] is just this
entry.46d49cca63fc8e1231fc.js chunk's ids (sometimes it's a single chunk id, sometimes it's multiple)
This implementation calculates chunk hash based on:
But, without webpack bootstrap runtime (it only exists for the entry chunk when multiple chunks exist).
To solve this, you should make a standalone webpack bootstrap runtime with empty modules (or you could just extract only the changable filename map which may be called manifest), and inline it into final html output. The webpack runtime can be simply extracted by a new empty chunk:
{
plugins: [
new webpack.optimize.CommonsChunkPlugin({name: 'webpack-runtime', minChunks: Infinity }) // make sure it's the last chunk
]
}
Anyway, we now get a more correct md5 chunk hash.