mf

md5-file

by Kodie Grantham
5.0.0

return an md5sum of a given file

Readme

MD5 file

Get the MD5-sum of a given file, with low memory usage, even on huge files.

Installation

npm install --save md5-file

Usage

As a module

const md5File = require('md5-file')

/* Async usage */
md5File('LICENSE.md').then((hash) => {
  console.log(`The MD5 sum of LICENSE.md is: ${hash}`)
})

/* Sync usage */
const hash = md5File.sync('LICENSE.md')
console.log(`The MD5 sum of LICENSE.md is: ${hash}`)

As a command line tool

$ md5-file LICENSE.md
ad1faf9381e43c471dc381c17a4ee4b6

API

md5File(path: string) => Promise<string>

Asynchronously get the MD5-sum of the file at path.

Returns a Promise that will be resolved with a string containing the MD5-sum.

md5File.sync(path: string) => string

Synchronously get the MD5-sum of the file at path.

License

MIT

