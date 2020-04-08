MD5 file

Get the MD5-sum of a given file, with low memory usage, even on huge files.

Installation

npm install --save md5-file

Usage

As a module

const md5File = require ( 'md5-file' ) md5File( 'LICENSE.md' ).then( ( hash ) => { console .log( `The MD5 sum of LICENSE.md is: ${hash} ` ) }) const hash = md5File.sync( 'LICENSE.md' ) console .log( `The MD5 sum of LICENSE.md is: ${hash} ` )

As a command line tool

$ md5-file LICENSE.md ad1faf9381e43c471dc381c17a4ee4b6

API

Asynchronously get the MD5-sum of the file at path .

Returns a Promise that will be resolved with a string containing the MD5-sum.

md5File.sync(path: string) => string

Synchronously get the MD5-sum of the file at path .

License

MIT