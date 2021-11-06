openbase logo
md5

md5

by Paul Vorbach
2.3.0 (see all)

a JavaScript function for hashing messages with MD5

Overview

7.7M

GitHub Stars

818

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

3

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Hashing

Readme

MD5

build status info badge

a JavaScript function for hashing messages with MD5.

node-md5 is being sponsored by the following tool; please help to support us by taking a look and signing up to a free trial
GitAds

Installation

You can use this package on the server side as well as the client side.

Node.js:

npm install md5

API

md5(message)
  • message -- String, Buffer, Array or Uint8Array
  • returns String

Usage

const md5 = require('md5');

console.log(md5('message'));

This will print the following

It supports buffers, too

const fs = require('fs');
const md5 = require('md5');

fs.readFile('example.txt', function(err, buf) {
  console.log(md5(buf));
});

Versions

Before version 2.0.0 there were two packages called md5 on npm, one lowercase, one uppercase (the one you're looking at). As of version 2.0.0, all new versions of this module will go to lowercase md5 on npm. To use the correct version, users of this module will have to change their code from require('MD5') to require('md5') if they want to use versions >= 2.0.0.

Bugs and Issues

If you encounter any bugs or issues, feel free to open an issue at github.

Credits

This package is based on the work of Jeff Mott, who did a pure JS implementation of the MD5 algorithm that was published by Ronald L. Rivest in 1991. I needed a npm package of the algorithm, so I used Jeff’s implementation for this package. The original implementation can be found in the CryptoJS project.

License

Copyright © 2011-2015, Paul Vorbach.
Copyright © 2009, Jeff Mott.

All rights reserved.

Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification,
are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:

* Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this
  list of conditions and the following disclaimer.
* Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice, this
  list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation and/or
  other materials provided with the distribution.
* Neither the name Crypto-JS nor the names of its contributors may be used to
  endorse or promote products derived from this software without specific prior
  written permission.

THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND
ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED
WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE
DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT HOLDER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE FOR
ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES
(INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES;
LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON
ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT
(INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS
SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.

100
difuentes2 Ratings0 Reviews
Full Stack Developer !
January 5, 2021
Great Documentation

