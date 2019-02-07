Angular2 based Material Design components, directives and services are Accordion, Autocomplete, Chips(Tags), Collapse, Colorpicker, Data Table, Datepicker, Dialog(Modal), Menu, Multiselect, Select, Tabs, Tags(Chips), Toast and Tooltip.
The latest release of MD2 can be installed from npm
npm install --save md2
Playing with the latest changes from master is also possible
npm install --save https://github.com/Promact/md2.git
Setup
MD2 in your project
// system.config.js
// ================
{
map: {
'md2': 'node_modules/md2/bundles/md2.umd.js'
}
}
// app.module.ts
// =============
import { Md2Module } from 'md2';
@NgModule({
imports: [
...,
Md2Module,
],
...
})
export class AppModule { }
demo and demo sources.
Our goal is to build a set of high-quality UI components built with Angular and TypeScript, following the Material Design spec. These components will serve as an example of how to write Angular code following best practices.
MD2 supports the most recent two versions of all major browsers: Chrome (including Android), Firefox, Safari (including iOS), and IE11 / Edge
We also aim for great user experience with the following screen readers: