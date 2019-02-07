MD2

Angular2 based Material Design components, directives and services are Accordion, Autocomplete, Chips(Tags), Collapse, Colorpicker, Data Table, Datepicker, Dialog(Modal), Menu, Multiselect, Select, Tabs, Tags(Chips), Toast and Tooltip.

Installation

The latest release of MD2 can be installed from npm

npm install --save md2

Playing with the latest changes from master is also possible

npm install --save https://github.com/Promact/md2.git

Getting started

Setup MD2 in your project

{ map: { 'md2' : 'node_modules/md2/bundles/md2.umd.js' } } import { Md2Module } from 'md2' ; ({ imports: [ ..., Md2Module, ], ... }) export class AppModule { }

Demo

demo and demo sources.

The goal of MD2

Our goal is to build a set of high-quality UI components built with Angular and TypeScript, following the Material Design spec. These components will serve as an example of how to write Angular code following best practices.

What do we mean by "high-quality"?

Internationalized and accessible so that all users can use them.

Straightforward APIs that don't confuse developers.

Behave as expected across a wide variety of use-cases without bugs.

Behavior is well-tested with both unit and integration tests.

Customizable within the bounds of the Material Design specification.

Performance cost is minimized.

Code is clean and well-documented to serve as an example for Angular devs.

Browser and screen reader support

MD2 supports the most recent two versions of all major browsers: Chrome (including Android), Firefox, Safari (including iOS), and IE11 / Edge

We also aim for great user experience with the following screen readers: