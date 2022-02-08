Baileys - Typescript/Javascript WhatsApp Web API

Baileys does not require Selenium or any other browser to be interface with WhatsApp Web, it does so directly using a WebSocket. Not running Selenium or Chromimum saves you like half a gig of ram :/

Baileys supports interacting with the multi-device & web versions of WhatsApp.

Thank you to @pokearaujo for writing his observations on the workings of WhatsApp Multi-Device. Also, thank you to @Sigalor for writing his observations on the workings of WhatsApp Web and thanks to @Rhymen for the go implementation.

Baileys is type-safe, extensible and simple to use. If you require more functionality than provided, it'll super easy for you to write an extension. More on this here.

If you're interested in building a WhatsApp bot, you may wanna check out WhatsAppInfoBot and an actual bot built with it, Messcat.

Read the docs here Join the Discord here

Example

Do check out & run example.ts to see example usage of the library. The script covers most common use cases. To run the example script, download or clone the repo and then type the following in terminal:

cd path/to/Baileys yarn yarn example for the multi-device edition

for the multi-device edition yarn example:legacy for the legacy web edition

Install

Use the stable version:

yarn add @ adiwajshing / baileys

Use the edge version (no guarantee of stability, but latest fixes + features)

yarn add github :adiwajshing / baileys

Then import in your code using:

import makeWASocket from '@adiwajshing/baileys' import {makeWALegacySocket} from '@adiwajshing/baileys'

Unit Tests

TODO

Connecting

import makeWASocket, { DisconnectReason } from '@adiwajshing/baileys' import { Boom } from '@hapi/boom' async function connectToWhatsApp ( ) { const sock = makeWASocket({ printQRInTerminal: true }) sock.ev.on( 'connection.update' , ( update ) => { const { connection, lastDisconnect } = update if (connection === 'close' ) { const shouldReconnect = (lastDisconnect.error as Boom)?.output?.statusCode !== DisconnectReason.loggedOut console .log( 'connection closed due to ' , lastDisconnect.error, ', reconnecting ' , shouldReconnect) if (shouldReconnect) { connectToWhatsApp() } } else if (connection === 'open' ) { console .log( 'opened connection' ) } }) sock.ev.on( 'messages.upsert' , m => { console .log( JSON .stringify(m, undefined , 2 )) console .log( 'replying to' , m.messages[ 0 ].key.remoteJid) await sock.sendMessage(m.messages[ 0 ].key.remoteJid!, { text: 'Hello there!' }) }) } connectToWhatsApp()

If the connection is successful, you will see a QR code printed on your terminal screen, scan it with WhatsApp on your phone and you'll be logged in!

Note: install qrcode-terminal using yarn add qrcode-terminal to auto-print the QR to the terminal.

Notable Differences Between Baileys v3 & v4

Baileys has been written from the ground up to have a more "functional" structure. This is done primarily for simplicity & more testability The Baileys event emitter will emit all events and be used to generate a source of truth for the connected user's account. Access the event emitter using ( sock.ev ) Baileys no longer maintains an internal state of chats/contacts/messages. You should ideally take this on your own, simply because your state in MD is its own source of truth & there is no one-size-fits-all way to handle the storage for this. However, a simple storage extension has been provided. This also serves as a good demonstration of how to use the Baileys event emitter to construct a source of truth. A baileys "socket" is meant to be a temporary & disposable object -- this is done to maintain simplicity & prevent bugs. I felt the entire Baileys object became too bloated as it supported too many configurations. You're encouraged to write your own implementation to handle missing functionality. Moreover, Baileys does not offer an inbuilt reconnect mechanism anymore (though it's super easy to set one up on your own with your own rules, check the example script)

Configuring the Connection

You can configure the connection by passing a SocketConfig object.

The entire SocketConfig structure is mentioned here with default values:

type SocketConfig = { auth?: AuthenticationState waWebSocketUrl: string | URL connectTimeoutMs: number defaultQueryTimeoutMs: number | undefined keepAliveIntervalMs: number agent?: Agent logger: Logger version: WAVersion browser: WABrowserDescription fetchAgent?: Agent printQRInTerminal: boolean getMessage: ( key: proto.IMessageKey ) => Promise <proto.IMessage | undefined > }

Saving & Restoring Sessions

You obviously don't want to keep scanning the QR code every time you want to connect.

So, you can load the credentials to log back in:

import makeWASocket, { BufferJSON, useSingleFileAuthState } from '@adiwajshing/baileys' import * as fs from 'fs' const { state, saveState } = useSingleFileAuthState( './auth_info_multi.json' ) const conn = makeSocket({ auth: state }) sock.ev.on ( 'creds.update' , saveState)

Note: When a message is received/sent, due to signal sessions needing updating, the auth keys ( authState.keys ) will update. Whenever that happens, you must save the updated keys. Not doing so will prevent your messages from reaching the recipient & other unexpected consequences. The useSingleFileAuthState function automatically takes care of that, but for any other serious implementation -- you will need to be very careful with the key state management.

Baileys now fires the connection.update event to let you know something has updated in the connection. This data has the following structure:

type ConnectionState = { connection: WAConnectionState lastDisconnect?: { error: Error date: Date } isNewLogin?: boolean qr?: string receivedPendingNotifications?: boolean }

Note: this also offers any updates to the QR

Handling Events

Baileys uses the EventEmitter syntax for events. They're all nicely typed up, so you shouldn't have any issues with an Intellisense editor like VS Code.

The events are typed up in a type map, as mentioned here:

export type BaileysEventMap = { 'connection.update' : Partial<ConnectionState> 'creds.update' : Partial<AuthenticationCreds> 'chats.set' : { chats: Chat[], isLatest: boolean } 'messages.set' : { messages: WAMessage[], isLatest: boolean } 'contacts.set' : { contacts: Contact[] } 'chats.upsert' : Chat[] 'chats.update' : Partial<Chat>[] 'chats.delete' : string [] 'presence.update' : { id: string , presences: { [participant: string ]: PresenceData } } 'contacts.upsert' : Contact[] 'contacts.update' : Partial<Contact>[] 'messages.delete' : { keys: WAMessageKey[] } | { jid: string , all: true } 'messages.update' : WAMessageUpdate[] 'messages.upsert' : { messages: WAMessage[], type : MessageUpdateType } 'message-info.update' : MessageInfoUpdate[] 'groups.update' : Partial<GroupMetadata>[] 'group-participants.update' : { id: string , participants: string [], action: ParticipantAction } 'blocklist.set' : { blocklist: string [] } 'blocklist.update' : { blocklist: string [], type : 'add' | 'remove' } }

You can listen to these events like this:

const sock = makeWASocket() sock.ev.on( 'messages.upsert' , ( { messages } ) => { console .log( 'got messages' , messages) })

Implementing a Data Store

As mentioned earlier, Baileys does not come with a defacto storage for chats, contacts, messages. However, a simple in-memory implementation has been provided. The store listens for chat updates, new messages, message updates etc. to always have an up to date version of the data.

It can be used as follows:

import makeWASocket, { makeInMemoryStore } from '@adiwajshing/baileys' const store = makeInMemoryStore({ }) store.readFromFile( './baileys_store.json' ) setInterval( () => { store.writeToFile( './baileys_store.json' ) }, 10 _000) const sock = makeWASocket({ }) store.bind(sock.ev) sock.ev.on( 'chats.set' , () => { console .log( 'got chats' , store.chats.all()) }) sock.ev.on( 'contacts.set' , () => { console .log( 'got contacts' , Object .values(store.contacts)) })

The store also provides some simple functions such as loadMessages that utilize the store to speed up data retrieval.

Note: I highly recommend building your own data store especially for MD connections, as storing someone's entire chat history in memory is a terrible waste of RAM.

Using the Legacy Version

The API for the legacy and MD versions has been made as similar as possible so ya'll can switch between them seamlessly.

Example on using the eg. version:

import P from "pino" import { Boom } from "@hapi/boom" import { makeWALegacySocket } from '@adiwajshing/baileys' const store = makeInMemoryStore({ logger: P().child({ level: 'debug' , stream: 'store' }) }) const sock = makeWALegacySocket({ logger: P({ level: 'debug' }), printQRInTerminal: true , auth: state }) store.bind(sock.ev)

If you need a type representing either the legacy or MD version:

import { AnyWASocket } from '@adiwajshing/baileys'

Sending Messages

Send all types of messages with a single function:

Non-Media Messages

import { MessageType, MessageOptions, Mimetype } from '@adiwajshing/baileys' const id = 'abcd@s.whatsapp.net' const sentMsg = await sock.sendMessage(id, { text: 'oh hello there' }) const sentMsg = await sock.sendMessage( id, { location: { degreesLatitude: 24.121231 , degreesLongitude: 55.1121221 } } ) const vcard = 'BEGIN:VCARD

' + 'VERSION:3.0

' + 'FN:Jeff Singh

' + 'ORG:Ashoka Uni;

' + 'TEL;type=CELL;type=VOICE;waid=911234567890:+91 12345 67890

' + 'END:VCARD' const sentMsg = await sock.sendMessage( id, { contacts: { displayName: 'Jeff' , contacts: [{ vcard }] } } ) const buttons = [ {buttonId: 'id1' , buttonText: {displayText: 'Button 1' }, type : 1 }, {buttonId: 'id2' , buttonText: {displayText: 'Button 2' }, type : 1 }, {buttonId: 'id3' , buttonText: {displayText: 'Button 3' }, type : 1 } ] const buttonMessage = { text: "Hi it's button message" , footer: 'Hello World' , buttons: buttons, headerType: 1 } const sendMsg = await sock.sendMessage(id, buttonMessage) const templateButtons = [ {index: 1 , urlButton: {displayText: '⭐ Star Baileys on GitHub!' , url: 'https://github.com/adiwajshing/Baileys' }}, {index: 2 , callButton: {displayText: 'Call me!' , phoneNumber: '+1 (234) 5678-901' }}, {index: 3 , quickReplyButton: {displayText: 'This is a reply, just like normal buttons!' , id: 'id-like-buttons-message' }}, ] const templateMessage = { text: "Hi it's a template message" , footer: 'Hello World' , templateButtons: templateButtons } const sendMsg = await sock.sendMessage(id, templateMessage) const sections = [ { title: "Section 1" , rows: [ {title: "Option 1" , rowId: "option1" }, {title: "Option 2" , rowId: "option2" , description: "This is a description" } ] }, { title: "Section 2" , rows: [ {title: "Option 3" , rowId: "option3" }, {title: "Option 4" , rowId: "option4" , description: "This is a description V2" } ] }, ] const listMessage = { text: "This is a list" , footer: "nice footer, link: https://google.com" , title: "Amazing boldfaced list title" , buttonText: "Required, text on the button to view the list" , sections } const sendMsg = await sock.sendMessage(id, listMessage)

Media Messages

Sending media (video, stickers, images) is easier & more efficient than ever.

You can specify a buffer, a local url or even a remote url.

When specifying a media url, Baileys never loads the entire buffer into memory, it even encrypts the media as a readable stream.

import { MessageType, MessageOptions, Mimetype } from '@adiwajshing/baileys' await sock.sendMessage( id, { video: fs.readFileSync( "Media/ma_gif.mp4" ), caption: "hello!" , gifPlayback: true } ) await sock.sendMessage( id, { video: "./Media/ma_gif.mp4" , caption: "hello!" , gifPlayback: true } ) await sock.sendMessage( id, { audio: { url: "./Media/audio.mp3" }, mimetype: 'audio/mp4' } { url: "Media/audio.mp3" }, ) const buttons = [ {buttonId: 'id1' , buttonText: {displayText: 'Button 1' }, type : 1 }, {buttonId: 'id2' , buttonText: {displayText: 'Button 2' }, type : 1 }, {buttonId: 'id3' , buttonText: {displayText: 'Button 3' }, type : 1 } ] const buttonMessage = { image: {url: 'https://example.com/image.jpeg' }, caption: "Hi it's button message" , footerText: 'Hello World' , buttons: buttons, headerType: 4 } const sendMsg = await sock.sendMessage(id, buttonMessage) const templateButtons = [ {index: 1 , urlButton: {displayText: '⭐ Star Baileys on GitHub!' , url: 'https://github.com/adiwajshing/Baileys' }}, {index: 2 , callButton: {displayText: 'Call me!' , phoneNumber: '+1 (234) 5678-901' }}, {index: 3 , quickReplyButton: {displayText: 'This is a reply, just like normal buttons!' , id: 'id-like-buttons-message' }}, ] const buttonMessage = { text: "Hi it's a template message" , footer: 'Hello World' , templateButtons: templateButttons, image: {url: 'https://example.com/image.jpeg' } } const sendMsg = await sock.sendMessage(id, templateMessage)

Notes

id is the WhatsApp ID of the person or group you're sending the message to. It must be in the format [country code][phone number]@s.whatsapp.net , for example +19999999999@s.whatsapp.net for people. For groups, it must be in the format 123456789-123345@g.us . For broadcast lists it's [timestamp of creation]@broadcast . For stories, the ID is status@broadcast .

is the WhatsApp ID of the person or group you're sending the message to. For media messages, the thumbnail can be generated automatically for images & stickers provided you add jimp or sharp as a dependency in your project using yarn add jimp or yarn add sharp . Thumbnails for videos can also be generated automatically, though, you need to have ffmpeg installed on your system.

or as a dependency in your project using or . Thumbnails for videos can also be generated automatically, though, you need to have installed on your system. MiscGenerationOptions: some extra info about the message. It can have the following optional values: const info: MessageOptions = { quoted: quotedMessage, contextInfo: { forwardingScore: 2 , isForwarded: true }, timestamp: Date (), caption: "hello there!" , thumbnail: "23GD#4/==" , mimetype: Mimetype.pdf, filename: 'somefile.pdf' , ptt: true , detectLinks: true , sendEphemeral: 'chat' }

Forwarding Messages

const msg = getMessageFromStore( '455@s.whatsapp.net' , 'HSJHJWH7323HSJSJ' ) await sock.sendMessage( '1234@s.whatsapp.net' , { forward: msg })

Reading Messages

A set of message IDs must be explicitly marked read now. Cannot mark an entire "chat" read as it were with Baileys Web. This does mean you have to keep track of unread messages.

const id = '1234-123@g.us' const messageID = 'AHASHH123123AHGA' const participant = '912121232@s.whatsapp.net' await sock.sendReadReceipt(id, participant, [messageID])

The message ID is the unique identifier of the message that you are marking as read. On a WAMessage , the messageID can be accessed using messageID = message.key.id .

await sock.sendPresenceUpdate( 'available' , id)

This lets the person/group with id know whether you're online, offline, typing etc. where presence can be one of the following:

type WAPresence = 'unavailable' | 'available' | 'composing' | 'recording' | 'paused'

The presence expires after about 10 seconds.

Downloading Media Messages

If you want to save the media you received

import { writeFile } from 'fs/promises' import { downloadContentFromMessage } from '@adiwajshing/baileys' sock.ev.on( 'messages.upsert' , async ({ messages }) => { const m = messages[ 0 ] if (!m.message) return const messageType = Object .keys (m.message)[ 0 ] if (messageType === 'imageMessage' ) { const stream = await downloadContentFromMessage(m.message.imageMessage, 'image' ) let buffer = Buffer.from([]) for await ( const chunk of stream) { buffer = Buffer.concat([buffer, chunk]) } await writeFile( './my-download.jpeg' , buffer) } }

Deleting Messages

const jid = '1234@s.whatsapp.net' const response = await sock.sendMessage(jid, { text: 'hello!' }) await sock.sendMessage(jid, { delete : response.key })

Note: deleting for oneself is supported via chatModify (next section)

Modifying Chats

WA uses an encrypted form of communication to send chat/app updates. This has been implemented mostly and you can send the following updates:

Archive a chat const lastMsgInChat = await getLastMessageInChat( '123456@s.whatsapp.net' ) await sock.chatModify({ archive: true , lastMessages: [lastMsgInChat] }, '123456@s.whatsapp.net' )

Mute/unmute a chat await sock.chatModify({ mute: 8 * 60 * 60 * 1000 }, '123456@s.whatsapp.net' , []) await sock.chatModify({ mute: null }, '123456@s.whatsapp.net' , [])

Mark a chat read/unread const lastMsgInChat = await getLastMessageInChat( '123456@s.whatsapp.net' ) await sock.chatModify({ markRead: false , lastMessages: [lastMsgInChat] }, '123456@s.whatsapp.net' )

Delete message for me await sock.chatModify( { clear: { message: { id: 'ATWYHDNNWU81732J' , fromMe: true } } }, '123456@s.whatsapp.net' , [] )

Note: if you mess up one of your updates, WA can log you out of all your devices and you'll have to login again.

Disappearing Messages

const jid = '1234@s.whatsapp.net' await sock.sendMessage( jid, { disappearingMessagesInChat: WA_DEFAULT_EPHEMERAL } ) await sock.sendMessage(jid, { text: 'hello' }, { ephemeralExpiration: WA_DEFAULT_EPHEMERAL }) await sock.sendMessage( jid, { disappearingMessagesInChat: false } )

Misc

To check if a given ID is on WhatsApp const id = '123456' const [result] = await sock.onWhatsApp(id) if (result.exists) console .log ( ` ${id} exists on WhatsApp, as jid: ${result.jid} ` )

To query chat history on a group or with someone TODO, if possible

To get the status of some person const status = await sock.fetchStatus( "xyz@s.whatsapp.net" ) console .log( "status: " + status)

To get the display picture of some person/group const ppUrl = await sock.profilePictureUrl( "xyz@g.us" ) console .log( "download profile picture from: " + ppUrl) const ppUrl = await sock.profilePictureUrl( "xyz@g.us" , 'image' )

To change your display picture or a group's const jid = '111234567890-1594482450@g.us' await sock.updateProfilePicture(jid, { url: './new-profile-picture.jpeg' })

To get someone's presence (if they're typing, online) sock.ev.on( 'presence-update' , json => console .log(json)) await sock.presenceSubscribe( "xyz@s.whatsapp.net" )

To block or unblock user await sock.updateBlockStatus( "xyz@s.whatsapp.net" , "block" ) await sock.updateBlockStatus( "xyz@s.whatsapp.net" , "unblock" )

To get a business profile, such as description, category ```ts const profile = await sock.getBusinessProfile( "xyz@s.whatsapp.net" ) console.log( "business description: " + profile.description + ", category: " + profile.category) ``` Of course, replace xyz with an actual ID.

Groups

To create a group const group = await sock.groupCreate( "My Fab Group" , [ "1234@s.whatsapp.net" , "4564@s.whatsapp.net" ]) console .log ( "created group with id: " + group.gid) sock.sendMessage(group.id, { text: 'hello there' })

To add/remove people to a group or demote/promote people const response = await sock.groupParticipantsUpdate( "abcd-xyz@g.us" , [ "abcd@s.whatsapp.net" , "efgh@s.whatsapp.net" ], "add" )

To change the group's subject await sock.groupUpdateSubject( "abcd-xyz@g.us" , "New Subject!" )

To change the group's description await sock.groupUpdateDescription( "abcd-xyz@g.us" , "New Description!" )

To change group settings await sock.groupSettingUpdate( "abcd-xyz@g.us" , 'announcement' ) await sock.groupSettingUpdate( "abcd-xyz@g.us" , 'unlocked' ) await sock.groupSettingUpdate( "abcd-xyz@g.us" , 'locked' )

To leave a group await sock.groupLeave( "abcd-xyz@g.us" )

To get the invite code for a group const code = await sock.groupInviteCode( "abcd-xyz@g.us" ) console .log( "group code: " + code)

To revoke the invite code in a group const code = await sock.groupRevokeInvite( "abcd-xyz@g.us" ) console .log( "New group code: " + code)

To query the metadata of a group const metadata = await sock.groupMetadata( "abcd-xyz@g.us" ) console .log(metadata.id + ", title: " + metadata.subject + ", description: " + metadata.desc)

To join the group using the invitation code const response = await sock.groupAcceptInvite( "xxx" ) console .log( "joined to: " + response) Of course, replace xxx with invitation code.

Broadcast Lists & Stories

Note: messages cannot be sent to broadcast lists from the MD version right now

You can send messages to broadcast lists the same way you send messages to groups & individual chats.

Unfortunately, WA Web does not support creating broadcast lists right now but you can still delete them.

Broadcast IDs are in the format 12345678@broadcast

To query a broadcast list's recipients & name: const bList = await sock.getBroadcastListInfo( "1234@broadcast" ) console .log ( `list name: ${bList.name} , recps: ${bList.recipients} ` )

Writing Custom Functionality

Baileys is written, keeping in mind, that you may require other custom functionality. Hence, instead of having to fork the project & re-write the internals, you can simply write extensions in your own code.

First, enable the logging of unhandled messages from WhatsApp by setting

const sock = makeWASocket({ logger: P({ level: 'debug' }), })

This will enable you to see all sorts of messages WhatsApp sends in the console. Some examples:

Functionality to track of the battery percentage of your phone. You enable logging and you'll see a message about your battery pop up in the console: {"level":10,"fromMe":false,"frame":{"tag":"ib","attrs":{"from":"@s.whatsapp.net"},"content":[{"tag":"edge_routing","attrs":{},"content":[{"tag":"routing_info","attrs":{},"content":{"type":"Buffer","data":[8,2,8,5]}}]}]},"msg":"communication"} The "frame" is what the message received is, it has three components: tag -- what this frame is about (eg. message will have "message")

attrs -- a string key-value pair with some metadata (contains ID of the message usually)

content -- the actual data (eg. a message node will have the actual message content in it)

read more about this format here Hence, you can register a callback for an event using the following: sock.ws.on( `CB:edge_routing` , ( node: BinaryNode ) => { }) sock.ws.on( `CB:edge_routing,id:abcd` , ( node: BinaryNode ) => { }) sock.ws.on( `CB:edge_routing,id:abcd,routing_info` , ( node: BinaryNode ) => { })

Note

This library was originally a project for CS-2362 at Ashoka University and is in no way affiliated with WhatsApp. Use at your own discretion. Do not spam people with this.

Also, this repo is now licenced under GPL 3 since it uses libsignal-node