A polyfill to use the Promise-flavoured,
mediaDevicesbased version of getUserMedia, in browsers that support some sort of getUserMedia.
With this polyfill you can access getUserMedia like this:
navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({ video: true, audio: true }).then(function(stream) {
}, function(error) {
});
versus the old version:
navigator.getUserMedia({ video: true, audio: true }, function(stream) {
}, function(error) {
});
Look at index.html and main.js in the example folder to see how to use the result of the stream to display a video on screen when successful, or how to detect errors and showing a message to the user.
Here is a list of browser support for WebRTC / getUserMedia.
Always make sure it's included before anything else that uses
getUserMedia in your code.
Download and save the polyfill code and include it in your own code:
<head>
// ... more stuff
<script src="mediaDevices-getUserMedia-polyfill.js" defer></script>
<script src="other-code-using-getUserMedia.js" defer></script>
// ... maybe more stuff
</head>
If you prefer to use npm to manage your dependencies:
Install the polyfill:
npm install --save md-gum-polyfill
And load it with
require before using code that uses
getUserMedia:
require('md-gum-polyfill');
// ... code using getUserMedia...