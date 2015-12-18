A polyfill to use the Promise-flavoured, mediaDevices based version of getUserMedia, in browsers that support some sort of getUserMedia.

With this polyfill you can access getUserMedia like this:

navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({ video : true , audio : true }).then( function ( stream ) { }, function ( error ) { });

versus the old version:

navigator.getUserMedia({ video : true , audio : true }, function ( stream ) { }, function ( error ) { });

Look at index.html and main.js in the example folder to see how to use the result of the stream to display a video on screen when successful, or how to detect errors and showing a message to the user.

Here is a list of browser support for WebRTC / getUserMedia.

Using the polyfill

Always make sure it's included before anything else that uses getUserMedia in your code.

Option A: include the script

Download and save the polyfill code and include it in your own code:

< head > // ... more stuff < script src = "mediaDevices-getUserMedia-polyfill.js" defer > </ script > < script src = "other-code-using-getUserMedia.js" defer > </ script > // ... maybe more stuff </ head >

Option B: use npm

If you prefer to use npm to manage your dependencies:

Install the polyfill:

npm install --save md-gum-polyfill

And load it with require before using code that uses getUserMedia :