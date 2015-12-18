openbase logo
md-gum-polyfill

by mozdevs
1.0.0 (see all)

A polyfill to use the Promise-flavoured, `mediaDevices` based version of getUserMedia, in browsers that support *some sort* of getUserMedia.

Downloads/wk

1.4K

1.4K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

mediaDevices-getUserMedia-polyfill

A polyfill to use the Promise-flavoured, mediaDevices based version of getUserMedia, in browsers that support some sort of getUserMedia.

With this polyfill you can access getUserMedia like this:

navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({ video: true, audio: true }).then(function(stream) {

}, function(error) {

});

versus the old version:

navigator.getUserMedia({ video: true, audio: true }, function(stream) {

}, function(error) {

});

Look at index.html and main.js in the example folder to see how to use the result of the stream to display a video on screen when successful, or how to detect errors and showing a message to the user.

Here is a list of browser support for WebRTC / getUserMedia.

Using the polyfill

Always make sure it's included before anything else that uses getUserMedia in your code.

Option A: include the script

Download and save the polyfill code and include it in your own code:

<head>
    // ... more stuff
    <script src="mediaDevices-getUserMedia-polyfill.js" defer></script>
    <script src="other-code-using-getUserMedia.js" defer></script>
    // ... maybe more stuff
</head>

Option B: use npm

If you prefer to use npm to manage your dependencies:

Install the polyfill:

npm install --save md-gum-polyfill

And load it with require before using code that uses getUserMedia:

require('md-gum-polyfill');

// ... code using getUserMedia...

