openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

md-draft-js

by mulesoft-labs
3.4.2 (see all)

Markdown text editor for React

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

45

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Markdown draft.js

Markdown editor framework that works with an immutable state and utility functions to modify it.

Live demo here!

Install

Use it as an npm package:

npm install md-draft-js --save

Usage

import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { Editor, EditorState } from 'md-draft-js';

class MyEditor extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = { editorState: EditorState.createWithContent('Your initial content') };
    this.onChange = (editorState) => this.setState({ editorState });
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <Editor editorState={this.state.editorState} onChange={this.onChange} />
    );
  }
}

ReactDOM.render(
  <MyEditor />,
  document.getElementById('container')
);

dejavú?

Handling keys

// ...
import { Editor, EditorState, RichUtils } from 'md-draft-js';

class MyEditor extends React.Component {
  /// ...

  handleKeyCommand(command) {
    const newState = RichUtils.applyCommand(this.state.editorState, command);

    if (newState) {
      this.onChange(newState);
    }
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <Editor
        editorState={this.state.editorState}
        onChange={this.onChange}
        onKeyCommand={this.handleKeyCommand}
      />
    );
  }
}

Applying a style

// ...
import { Editor, EditorState, RichUtils } from 'md-draft-js';

class MyEditor extends React.Component {
  /// ...

  handleBoldClick() {
    const newState = RichUtils.applyCommand(this.state.editorState, 'bold');

    this.onChange(newState);
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <button onClick={this.handleBoldClick}>Bold</button>
      <Editor editorState={this.state.editorState} onChange={this.onChange} />
    );
  }
}

Fully working example

See this file to check a fully working example.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial