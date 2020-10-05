Markdown editor framework that works with an immutable state and utility functions to modify it.
Live demo here!
Use it as an npm package:
npm install md-draft-js --save
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { Editor, EditorState } from 'md-draft-js';
class MyEditor extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = { editorState: EditorState.createWithContent('Your initial content') };
this.onChange = (editorState) => this.setState({ editorState });
}
render() {
return (
<Editor editorState={this.state.editorState} onChange={this.onChange} />
);
}
}
ReactDOM.render(
<MyEditor />,
document.getElementById('container')
);
// ...
import { Editor, EditorState, RichUtils } from 'md-draft-js';
class MyEditor extends React.Component {
/// ...
handleKeyCommand(command) {
const newState = RichUtils.applyCommand(this.state.editorState, command);
if (newState) {
this.onChange(newState);
}
}
render() {
return (
<Editor
editorState={this.state.editorState}
onChange={this.onChange}
onKeyCommand={this.handleKeyCommand}
/>
);
}
}
// ...
import { Editor, EditorState, RichUtils } from 'md-draft-js';
class MyEditor extends React.Component {
/// ...
handleBoldClick() {
const newState = RichUtils.applyCommand(this.state.editorState, 'bold');
this.onChange(newState);
}
render() {
return (
<button onClick={this.handleBoldClick}>Bold</button>
<Editor editorState={this.state.editorState} onChange={this.onChange} />
);
}
}
See this file to check a fully working example.
MIT