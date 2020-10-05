Markdown draft.js

Markdown editor framework that works with an immutable state and utility functions to modify it.

Live demo here!

Install

Use it as an npm package:

npm install md-draft-js --save

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { Editor, EditorState } from 'md-draft-js' ; class MyEditor extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { editorState : EditorState.createWithContent( 'Your initial content' ) }; this .onChange = ( editorState ) => this .setState({ editorState }); } render() { return ( < Editor editorState = {this.state.editorState} onChange = {this.onChange} /> ); } } ReactDOM.render( < MyEditor /> , document.getElementById('container') );

dejavú?

Handling keys

import { Editor, EditorState, RichUtils } from 'md-draft-js' ; class MyEditor extends React . Component { handleKeyCommand(command) { const newState = RichUtils.applyCommand( this .state.editorState, command); if (newState) { this .onChange(newState); } } render() { return ( < Editor editorState = {this.state.editorState} onChange = {this.onChange} onKeyCommand = {this.handleKeyCommand} /> ); } }

Applying a style

import { Editor, EditorState, RichUtils } from 'md-draft-js' ; class MyEditor extends React . Component { handleBoldClick() { const newState = RichUtils.applyCommand( this .state.editorState, 'bold' ); this .onChange(newState); } render() { return ( < button onClick = {this.handleBoldClick} > Bold </ button > < Editor editorState = {this.state.editorState} onChange = {this.onChange} /> ); } }

Fully working example

See this file to check a fully working example.

License

MIT