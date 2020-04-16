Convert a directory of Markdown files to HTML.

Uses the commonmark Markdown renderer and the gray-matter frontmatter parser.

Install

Install with npm:

npm install --save md-directory

or, if using Yarn:

yarn add md-directory

Usage

Given a directory posts with a file hi.md :

--- title: foo --- # bar

var md = require ( 'md-directory' ) md.parseDirSync( './posts' )

returns:

{ "hi.md" : { "data" : { "title" : "foo" }, "content" : "<h1>bar</h1>

" } }

Since version 1.0, md-directory no longer supports the extensions option since it was dropped by read-directory.

Inlining results with Browserify

Use transform.js to convert calls to md-directory methods into the contents they return. It is highly recommended that you use the synchronous methods md.parseDirSync and md.parseSync with Browserify.

Source

var path = require ( 'path' ) var md = require ( 'md-directory' ) var contents = md.parseDirSync(path.join(__dirname, 'posts' ))

Browserify

browserify index.js -t md-directory/transform -o bundle.js

Output

var contents = { "hi" :{ "data" :{ "title" : "foo" }, "content" : "<h1>bar</h1>

" }};

Note: to use this transform, the path to the file directory can not be a variable. If you use the async methods, the callback must be an ES5 function (not an ES6 arrow function) and the results will be inlined with process.nextTick . See brfs for more details on this behavior.

API

parseDir

Read the contents of a directory and convert to Markdown asynchronously

Parameters

dir String – The directory to read

– The directory to read opts Object opts.md Function alternate function to parse markdown, default: commonmark opts.frontmatter Function alternate function to parse frontmatter, default: gray-matter opts.encoding String – encoding of files, default: utf8 opts.filter String – glob pattern for filtering files, default: **\/*.md opts.ignore String – glob pattern for ignoring files opts.ignore Array – array of glob patterns for ignoring files opts.dirnames Boolean – include or exclude subdirectory names in keys of returned object, default: false opts.transform Function – A function you can use to transform the contents of files after they are converted

cb

Examples

var md = require ( 'md-directory' ) md.parseDir( './posts' , function ( err, contents ) { console .log(contents) })

parseDirSync

Read the contents of a directory and convert to Markdown synchronously

Parameters

dir String – The directory to read

– The directory to read opts Object opts.md Function alternate function to parse markdown, default: commonmark opts.frontmatter Function alternate function to parse frontmatter, default: gray-matter opts.encoding String – encoding of files, default: utf8 opts.filter String – glob pattern for filtering files, default: **\/*.md opts.ignore String – glob pattern for ignoring files opts.ignore Array – array of glob patterns for ignoring files opts.dirnames Boolean – include or exclude subdirectory names in keys of returned object, default: false opts.transform Function – A function you can use to transform the contents of files after they are converted



Examples

var md = require ( 'md-directory' ) var contents = md.parseDirSync( './posts' )

parse

Read the contents of a file and convert to Markdown asynchronously

Parameters

filename String – The filename to read

– The filename to read opts Object opts.md Function alternate function to parse markdown, default: commonmark opts.frontmatter Function alternate function to parse frontmatter, default: gray-matter opts.encoding String – encoding of files, default: utf8 opts.transform Function – A function you can use to transform the contents of files after they are converted

cb

Examples

var md = require ( 'md-directory' ) md.parse( './post.md' , function ( err, contents ) { console .log(contents) })

parseSync

Read the contents of a file and convert to Markdown synchronously

Parameters

filename String – The filename to read

– The filename to read opts Object opts.md Function alternate function to parse markdown, default: commonmark opts.frontmatter Function alternate function to parse frontmatter, default: gray-matter opts.encoding String – encoding of files, default: utf8 opts.transform Function – A function you can use to transform the contents of files after they are converted



Examples

var md = require ( 'md-directory' ) var contents = md.parseSync( './post.md' )

License

MIT