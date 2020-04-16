Convert a directory of Markdown files to HTML.
Uses the commonmark Markdown renderer and the gray-matter frontmatter parser.
Install with npm:
npm install --save md-directory
or, if using Yarn:
yarn add md-directory
Given a directory
posts with a file
hi.md:
---
title: foo
---
# bar
var md = require('md-directory')
md.parseDirSync('./posts')
returns:
{
"hi.md": {
"data": {
"title": "foo"
},
"content": "<h1>bar</h1>\n"
}
}
Since version 1.0,
md-directory no longer supports the
extensions option since it was dropped by read-directory.
Use transform.js to convert calls to
md-directory methods into the contents they return. It is highly recommended that you use the synchronous methods
md.parseDirSync and
md.parseSync with Browserify.
var path = require('path')
var md = require('md-directory')
var contents = md.parseDirSync(path.join(__dirname, 'posts'))
browserify index.js -t md-directory/transform -o bundle.js
var contents = {"hi":{"data":{"title":"foo"},"content":"<h1>bar</h1>\n"}};
Note: to use this transform, the path to the file directory can not be a variable. If you use the async methods, the callback must be an ES5 function (not an ES6 arrow function) and the results will be inlined with
process.nextTick. See brfs for more details on this behavior.
Read the contents of a directory and convert to Markdown asynchronously
Parameters
dir String – The directory to read
opts Object
opts.md Function alternate function to parse markdown, default: commonmark
opts.frontmatter Function alternate function to parse frontmatter, default: gray-matter
opts.encoding String – encoding of files, default:
utf8
opts.filter String – glob pattern for filtering files, default:
**\/*.md
opts.ignore String – glob pattern for ignoring files
opts.ignore Array – array of glob patterns for ignoring files
opts.dirnames Boolean – include or exclude subdirectory names in keys of returned object, default:
false
opts.transform Function – A function you can use to transform the contents of files after they are converted
cb
Examples
var md = require('md-directory')
md.parseDir('./posts', function (err, contents) {
console.log(contents)
})
Read the contents of a directory and convert to Markdown synchronously
Parameters
dir String – The directory to read
opts Object
opts.md Function alternate function to parse markdown, default: commonmark
opts.frontmatter Function alternate function to parse frontmatter, default: gray-matter
opts.encoding String – encoding of files, default:
utf8
opts.filter String – glob pattern for filtering files, default:
**\/*.md
opts.ignore String – glob pattern for ignoring files
opts.ignore Array – array of glob patterns for ignoring files
opts.dirnames Boolean – include or exclude subdirectory names in keys of returned object, default:
false
opts.transform Function – A function you can use to transform the contents of files after they are converted
Examples
var md = require('md-directory')
var contents = md.parseDirSync('./posts')
Read the contents of a file and convert to Markdown asynchronously
Parameters
filename String – The filename to read
opts Object
opts.md Function alternate function to parse markdown, default: commonmark
opts.frontmatter Function alternate function to parse frontmatter, default: gray-matter
opts.encoding String – encoding of files, default:
utf8
opts.transform Function – A function you can use to transform the contents of files after they are converted
cb
Examples
var md = require('md-directory')
md.parse('./post.md', function (err, contents) {
console.log(contents)
})
Read the contents of a file and convert to Markdown synchronously
Parameters
filename String – The filename to read
opts Object
opts.md Function alternate function to parse markdown, default: commonmark
opts.frontmatter Function alternate function to parse frontmatter, default: gray-matter
opts.encoding String – encoding of files, default:
utf8
opts.transform Function – A function you can use to transform the contents of files after they are converted
Examples
var md = require('md-directory')
var contents = md.parseSync('./post.md')