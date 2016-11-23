Live demo http://iamisti.github.io/mdDataTable/

Angular material table. Complete implementation of google material design based on angular material components. This component is optimized for speed, and it's faster then other similar implementations, since it generates a native html table, and browsers are optimized for tables.

Angular2 and Angular2 Material version of this plugin is under development. If you want to be notified for the first release, please star the project here: md-data-table2

Install

bower install md-data-table or npm install md-data-table or download the source. Make sure the mdDataTable (notice the camelCase typing) lib is loaded. It's served in three different files: md-data-table-style.css , md-data-table.js , md-data-table-templates.js Add mdDataTable as a dependency of your app.

Load it from CDN (with example of version 1.8.0)

https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/md-data-table/1.8.0/md-data-table-templates.min.js

https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/md-data-table/1.8.0/md-data-table.min.js

https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/md-data-table/1.8.0/md-data-table-style.css

UI&UX driven by google data table

http://www.google.com/design/spec/components/data-tables.html

In its simplest form, a data table contains a top row of column names, and rows for data.

Available Params Type Details ✅ selectable-rows Boolean optional, checkboxes accompany each row if need to select or manipulate data ✅ virtual-repeat Boolean optional, when set, virtual scrolling will be applied to the table. You must set a fixed height to the .md-virtual-repeat-container class in order to make it work properly. Since virtual scrolling is working with fixed height. ✅ delete-row-callback Function optional, callback function when deleting rows. The callback will be called with the array of the deleted row ids. Don't forget to specify table-row-id for mdt-row . If you do, it will return the deleted rows data. ✅ selected-row-callback Function optional, callback function when selecting rows. The callback will be called with the array of the selected row ids. Don't forget to specify table-row-id for mdt-row . If you do, it will return the selected rows data.

Available Params Type Details ✅ animate-sort-icon Boolean optional, if enabled, sort icon will be animated on change ✅ ripple-effect Boolean optional, if enabled, ripple effect will be applied on the column names when clicked

Available Params ChildParams Type Details ❌ title-overflow-handler String optional, Sometimes, column names don’t fit in a container in between columns. There are two options to handle this ❌ (default) truncateColumnNames - Shorten the column name and display it in full on hover ❌ useHorizontalScrollingOnTable - Display the full column name and enable horizontal scrolling in the table container

Available Params ChildParams Type Details ✅ table-card Object optional, tables can be embedded within a card, with table navigation and data manipulation tools available at the top and bottom. ✅ title String The title of the table card ❌ actionIcons Boolean Card action icons (header and footer) ✅ visible Boolean The visibility of the table card ✅ columnSelector Boolean enables the column selection for the table (you can disable certain columns from the list selection, using exclude-from-column-selector , see the related docs)

Available Params ChildParams Type Details ✅ paginated-rows Object optional, if set, then basic pagination will applied to the bottom of the table. ✅ isEnabled Boolean Optional, if provided then basic pagination will applied to the bottom of the table ✅ rowsPerPageValues Array Optional, if provided then it will apply the rows per page values from the given arguments. Example: [5,10,20]

Available Params ChildParams Type Details ✅ alternate-headers String optional, some table cards may require headers with actions instead of titles. Two possible approaches to this are to display persistent actions, or a contextual header that activates when items are selected ❌ persistentActions - Shows persistent action buttons in header ✅ contextual - Shows contextual content depending on what has been selected

Available Params ChildParams Type Details ✅ mdt-row Object optional, makes possible to provide row data by passing the information through this attribute. Makes it possible to listen on data changes. ✅ data Array required, The input data ✅ table-row-id-key String Integer ✅ table-row-class-name Function optional, callback that defines the classname of a row. ✅ column-keys Array required, property names of the passed data array. Makes it possible to configure which property should go in which column. ✅ mdt-translations Object optional, makes it possible to provide a custom translated texts in the table. ✅ rowsPerPage String When you need to select the amount of rows visible on the page, this label appears next to the dropdown ✅ largeEditDialog.saveButtonLabel String When edit mode is on, in the modal you can click on a button which has the 'Save' label. ✅ largeEditDialog.cancelButtonLabel String When edit mode is on, in the modal you can click on a button which has the : 'Cancel' label. ✅ mdt-loading-indicator Object optional, if set then loading indicator can be customised. ✅ color String Passing a css compatible format as a color will set the color for the loading indicator (e.g.: 'red' or '#008bd2', '#000')

Html support is available for mdt-row , see more: Custom cell content ( mdt-custom-cell )

Example usage for mdt-row attribute:

< mdt-table selectable-rows = "true" table-card = "{title: Nutrition, actionIcons: true}" mdt-row = "{ 'data': filteredItems, 'table-row-id-key': 'id', 'column-keys': ['name', 'calories', 'fat', 'carbs', 'protein', 'sodium', 'calcium', 'iron'] }" > < mdt-header-row > < mdt-column > Dessert (100g serving) </ mdt-column > < mdt-column > Type </ mdt-column > < mdt-column > Calories </ mdt-column > < mdt-column sortable-rows-default > Fat (g) </ mdt-column > < mdt-column > Carbs (g) </ mdt-column > < mdt-column > Protein (g) </ mdt-column > </ mdt-header-row > </ mdt-table >

Available Params Type Details ✅ mdt-row-paginator Function optional, makes possible to provide a callback function which returns a promise, providing the data for the table. Has two parameters: page and pageSize (an optional parameter is options as a third parameter, which can have columnFilter property when column-filter is used or columnSort when you turn on column sorting feature ✅ mdt-row-paginator-error-message String optional, overrides default error mesasge when promise gets rejected by the paginator function. ✅ mdt-row-paginator-no-results-message String optional, overrides default 'no results' message when there are no results in the table. ✅ mdt-trigger-request function(loadPageCallback) optional, if mdt-row-paginator set, provides a callback function for manually triggering an ajax request. Can be useful when you want to populate the results in the table manually. (e.g.: having a search field in your page which then can trigger a new request in the table to show the results based on that filter.

Example usage for mdt-row-paginator attribute:

< mdt-table paginated-rows = "{isEnabled: true, rowsPerPageValues: [5,10,20,100]}" mdt-row-paginator = "paginatorCallback(page, pageSize, options)" mdt-row-paginator-error-message = "Error happened during loading nutritions." mdt-row = "{ 'table-row-id-key': 'fields.item_id', 'column-keys': [ 'fields.item_name', 'fields.nf_calories', 'fields.nf_total_fat', 'fields.nf_total_carbohydrate', 'fields.nf_protein', 'fields.nf_sodium', 'fields.nf_calcium_dv', 'fields.nf_iron_dv' ], }" > < mdt-header-row > < mdt-column align-rule = "left" > Dessert (100g serving) </ mdt-column > < mdt-column align-rule = "right" > Calories </ mdt-column > < mdt-column align-rule = "right" > Fat (g) </ mdt-column > < mdt-column align-rule = "right" > Carbs (g) </ mdt-column > < mdt-column align-rule = "right" > Protein (g) </ mdt-column > < mdt-column align-rule = "right" > Sodium (mg) </ mdt-column > < mdt-column align-rule = "right" > Calcium (%) </ mdt-column > < mdt-column align-rule = "right" > Iron (%) </ mdt-column > </ mdt-header-row > </ mdt-table >

Available Params ChildPArams Type Details ✅ align-rule String if provided, align the text to the needed direction for the entire column (note, that it aligns the data that belongs to the column) ✅ (default) left left-align content ✅ right right-align content

Available Params Type Details ✅ column-definition String if provided, display a tooltip on hover. If sorting is enabled, display a light sort icon upon hover, which indicates that the column is sortable.

Available Params ChildPArams Type Details ❌ sortable-rows-default - When column-sort is applied to the table, it marks the column as the default sorting column ✅ column-sort Boolean Object ✅ column-sort true false ✅ column-sort comparator in case of object, specifying a 'comparator' property which is a function for sorting the column data's. As every compare function, it gets two parameters and return with the compared result (-1,1,0)

Available Params ChildPArams Type Details ✅ column-filter Object if provided, user can activate column filter feature on the selected column. ✅ valuesProviderCallback Function required, function which provides the values into the column filter. It must return with a promise which resolves an array of strings/objects. ✅ valuesTransformerCallback Function optional, function which transforms the provided objects into strings to be able to show it visually in the column filter. ✅ placeholderText Text optional, placeholder which will show up as a default text (available only for chips and dropdown filter types ✅ filterType Text optional, defines the type of the filter you want to use. Available options are: chips , checkbox , dropdown . If you don't specify it, the default will be chips ✅ exclude-from-column-selector Boolean optional, excludes the column from the column selection feature ✅ hide-column-by-default Boolean optional, make column unselected by default in the column selection panel

When filters are applied to the columns, a third parameter will be applied to the mdt-row-paginator callback function.

Available Params Type Details ✅ table-row-id String Integer

Custom cell content

mdt-custom-cell attributes

If you are using mdt-row attribute to load your data (which is only way of you are dealing with ajax contents), you can now have custom content for each cells you defined. Important information:

You can still access your scope variables/functions with accessing clientScope within the mdt-custom-cell directive. The value of the cell can be accessed by accessing value inside the directive. Accessing rowId also possible if you specified it with table-row-id-key .

Available Params ChildParams Type Details ✅ column-key String required, specifies the column in the rows.

There is only one scope variable that you can use in your template, and it's called value . Check the example.

Example usage for mdt-custom-cell :

< mdt-table > < mdt-table mdt-row = "{'data': filteredItems, 'table-row-id-key': 'id', 'column-keys': ['name', 'calories', 'fat', 'carbs', 'protein', 'sodium', 'calcium', 'iron']}" > < mdt-header-row > < mdt-column align-rule = "left" > Dessert (100g serving) </ mdt-column > < mdt-column align-rule = "right" > Calories </ mdt-column > < mdt-column align-rule = "right" > Fat (g) </ mdt-column > < mdt-column align-rule = "right" > Carbs (g) </ mdt-column > < mdt-column align-rule = "right" > Protein (g) </ mdt-column > < mdt-column align-rule = "right" > Sodium (mg) </ mdt-column > < mdt-column align-rule = "right" > Calcium (%) </ mdt-column > < mdt-column align-rule = "right" > Iron (%) </ mdt-column > </ mdt-header-row > < mdt-custom-cell column-key = "protein" > < span ng-class = "{'red': value > 5, 'green': value <= 5}" > {{value}} </ span > < span ng-click = "clientScope.myMethodToExecute()" > click here </ span > < span > This is the row id for this column: {{rowId}} </ span > </ mdt-custom-cell > </ mdt-table > </ mdt-table >

Available Params ChildParams Type Details ❌ inline-menu Array if provided, users can select from a predefined list of options. In this scenario, a menu component directly embedded in the table

Available Params ChildParams Type Details ✅ editable-field String if provided, provides basic text editing. Include editable fields within a table and denote them using placeholder text(if empty). You can use a simple edit dialog with just a text field, or display a full dialog component on click. ✅ smallEditDialog - A simple, one-field edit dialog on click ✅ largeEditDialog - A complex, flexible edit edit dialog on click ✅ editable-field-title String If set, then it sets the title of the dialog. (only for largeEditDialog ) ✅ editable-field-max-length Number if set, then it sets the maximum length of the field.

Available Params ChildParams Type Details ✅ html-content Boolean When the cell content is not a simple value (html content)

Example usage: