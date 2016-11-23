Live demo http://iamisti.github.io/mdDataTable/
Angular material table. Complete implementation of google material design based on angular material components. This component is optimized for speed, and it's faster then other similar implementations, since it generates a native html table, and browsers are optimized for tables.
Angular2 and Angular2 Material version of this plugin is under development. If you want to be notified for the first release, please star the project here:
md-data-table2
bower install md-data-table or
npm install md-data-table or download the source.
mdDataTable (notice the camelCase typing) lib is loaded. It's served in three different files:
md-data-table-style.css,
md-data-table.js,
md-data-table-templates.js
mdDataTable as a dependency of your app.
Column attributes (
mdt-column)
Custom cell content (
mdt-custom-cell)
In its simplest form, a data table contains a top row of column names, and rows for data.
Global attributes for the table
|Available
|Params
|Type
|Details
|✅
|selectable-rows
|Boolean
|optional, checkboxes accompany each row if need to select or manipulate data
|✅
|virtual-repeat
|Boolean
|optional, when set, virtual scrolling will be applied to the table. You must set a fixed height to the
.md-virtual-repeat-container class in order to make it work properly. Since virtual scrolling is working with fixed height.
|✅
|delete-row-callback
|Function
|optional, callback function when deleting rows. The callback will be called with the array of the deleted row ids. Don't forget to specify
table-row-id for
mdt-row. If you do, it will return the deleted rows data.
|✅
|selected-row-callback
|Function
|optional, callback function when selecting rows. The callback will be called with the array of the selected row ids. Don't forget to specify
table-row-id for
mdt-row. If you do, it will return the selected rows data.
|Available
|Params
|Type
|Details
|✅
|animate-sort-icon
|Boolean
|optional, if enabled, sort icon will be animated on change
|✅
|ripple-effect
|Boolean
|optional, if enabled, ripple effect will be applied on the column names when clicked
|Available
|Params
|ChildParams
|Type
|Details
|❌
|title-overflow-handler
|String
|optional, Sometimes, column names don’t fit in a container in between columns. There are two options to handle this
|❌
|(default) truncateColumnNames
|-
|Shorten the column name and display it in full on hover
|❌
|useHorizontalScrollingOnTable
|-
|Display the full column name and enable horizontal scrolling in the table container
|Available
|Params
|ChildParams
|Type
|Details
|✅
|table-card
|Object
|optional, tables can be embedded within a card, with table navigation and data manipulation tools available at the top and bottom.
|✅
|title
|String
|The title of the table card
|❌
|actionIcons
|Boolean
|Card action icons (header and footer)
|✅
|visible
|Boolean
|The visibility of the table card
|✅
|columnSelector
|Boolean
|enables the column selection for the table (you can disable certain columns from the list selection, using
exclude-from-column-selector, see the related docs)
|Available
|Params
|ChildParams
|Type
|Details
|✅
|paginated-rows
|Object
|optional, if set, then basic pagination will applied to the bottom of the table.
|✅
|isEnabled
|Boolean
|Optional, if provided then basic pagination will applied to the bottom of the table
|✅
|rowsPerPageValues
|Array
|Optional, if provided then it will apply the rows per page values from the given arguments. Example: [5,10,20]
|Available
|Params
|ChildParams
|Type
|Details
|✅
|alternate-headers
|String
|optional, some table cards may require headers with actions instead of titles. Two possible approaches to this are to display persistent actions, or a contextual header that activates when items are selected
|❌
|persistentActions
|-
|Shows persistent action buttons in header
|✅
|contextual
|-
|Shows contextual content depending on what has been selected
|Available
|Params
|ChildParams
|Type
|Details
|✅
|mdt-row
|Object
|optional, makes possible to provide row data by passing the information through this attribute. Makes it possible to listen on data changes.
|✅
|data
|Array
|required, The input data
|✅
|table-row-id-key
|String
|Integer
|✅
|table-row-class-name
|Function
|optional, callback that defines the classname of a row.
|✅
|column-keys
|Array
|required, property names of the passed data array. Makes it possible to configure which property should go in which column.
|✅
|mdt-translations
|Object
|optional, makes it possible to provide a custom translated texts in the table.
|✅
|rowsPerPage
|String
|When you need to select the amount of rows visible on the page, this label appears next to the dropdown
|✅
|largeEditDialog.saveButtonLabel
|String
|When edit mode is on, in the modal you can click on a button which has the 'Save' label.
|✅
|largeEditDialog.cancelButtonLabel
|String
|When edit mode is on, in the modal you can click on a button which has the : 'Cancel' label.
|✅
|mdt-loading-indicator
|Object
|optional, if set then loading indicator can be customised.
|✅
|color
|String
|Passing a css compatible format as a color will set the color for the loading indicator (e.g.: 'red' or '#008bd2', '#000')
Html support is available for
mdt-row, see more: Custom cell content (
mdt-custom-cell)
mdt-row attribute:
<mdt-table
selectable-rows="true"
table-card="{title: Nutrition, actionIcons: true}"
mdt-row="{
'data': filteredItems,
'table-row-id-key': 'id',
'column-keys': ['name', 'calories', 'fat', 'carbs', 'protein', 'sodium', 'calcium', 'iron']
}">
<mdt-header-row>
<mdt-column>Dessert (100g serving)</mdt-column>
<mdt-column>Type</mdt-column>
<mdt-column>Calories</mdt-column>
<mdt-column sortable-rows-default>Fat (g)</mdt-column>
<mdt-column>Carbs (g)</mdt-column>
<mdt-column>Protein (g)</mdt-column>
</mdt-header-row>
<!-- notice we didn't provide mdt-row here -->
</mdt-table>
|Available
|Params
|Type
|Details
|✅
|mdt-row-paginator
|Function
|optional, makes possible to provide a callback function which returns a promise, providing the data for the table. Has two parameters:
page and
pageSize (an optional parameter is
options as a third parameter, which can have
columnFilter property when
column-filter is used or
columnSort when you turn on column sorting feature
|✅
|mdt-row-paginator-error-message
|String
|optional, overrides default error mesasge when promise gets rejected by the paginator function.
|✅
|mdt-row-paginator-no-results-message
|String
|optional, overrides default 'no results' message when there are no results in the table.
|✅
|mdt-trigger-request
|function(loadPageCallback)
|optional, if
mdt-row-paginator set, provides a callback function for manually triggering an ajax request. Can be useful when you want to populate the results in the table manually. (e.g.: having a search field in your page which then can trigger a new request in the table to show the results based on that filter.
mdt-row-paginator attribute:
<mdt-table
paginated-rows="{isEnabled: true, rowsPerPageValues: [5,10,20,100]}"
mdt-row-paginator="paginatorCallback(page, pageSize, options)"
mdt-row-paginator-error-message="Error happened during loading nutritions."
mdt-row="{
'table-row-id-key': 'fields.item_id',
'column-keys': [
'fields.item_name',
'fields.nf_calories',
'fields.nf_total_fat',
'fields.nf_total_carbohydrate',
'fields.nf_protein',
'fields.nf_sodium',
'fields.nf_calcium_dv',
'fields.nf_iron_dv'
],
}">
<mdt-header-row>
<mdt-column align-rule="left">Dessert (100g serving)</mdt-column>
<mdt-column align-rule="right">Calories</mdt-column>
<mdt-column align-rule="right">Fat (g)</mdt-column>
<mdt-column align-rule="right">Carbs (g)</mdt-column>
<mdt-column align-rule="right">Protein (g)</mdt-column>
<mdt-column align-rule="right">Sodium (mg)</mdt-column>
<mdt-column align-rule="right">Calcium (%)</mdt-column>
<mdt-column align-rule="right">Iron (%)</mdt-column>
</mdt-header-row>
</mdt-table>
mdt-columnattributes
|Available
|Params
|ChildPArams
|Type
|Details
|✅
|align-rule
|String
|if provided, align the text to the needed direction for the entire column (note, that it aligns the data that belongs to the column)
|✅
|(default) left
|left-align content
|✅
|right
|right-align content
|Available
|Params
|Type
|Details
|✅
|column-definition
|String
|if provided, display a tooltip on hover. If sorting is enabled, display a light sort icon upon hover, which indicates that the column is sortable.
|Available
|Params
|ChildPArams
|Type
|Details
|❌
|sortable-rows-default
|-
|When column-sort is applied to the table, it marks the column as the default sorting column
|✅
|column-sort
|Boolean
|Object
|✅
|column-sort
|true
|false
|✅
|column-sort
|comparator
|in case of object, specifying a 'comparator' property which is a function for sorting the column data's. As every compare function, it gets two parameters and return with the compared result (-1,1,0)
|Available
|Params
|ChildPArams
|Type
|Details
|✅
|column-filter
|Object
|if provided, user can activate column filter feature on the selected column.
|✅
|valuesProviderCallback
|Function
|required, function which provides the values into the column filter. It must return with a promise which resolves an array of strings/objects.
|✅
|valuesTransformerCallback
|Function
|optional, function which transforms the provided objects into strings to be able to show it visually in the column filter.
|✅
|placeholderText
|Text
|optional, placeholder which will show up as a default text (available only for
chips and
dropdown filter types
|✅
|filterType
|Text
|optional, defines the type of the filter you want to use. Available options are:
chips,
checkbox,
dropdown. If you don't specify it, the default will be
chips
|✅
|exclude-from-column-selector
|Boolean
|optional, excludes the column from the column selection feature
|✅
|hide-column-by-default
|Boolean
|optional, make column unselected by default in the column selection panel
When filters are applied to the columns, a third parameter will be applied to the
mdt-row-paginatorcallback function.
mdt-rowattributes
|Available
|Params
|Type
|Details
|✅
|table-row-id
|String
|Integer
mdt-custom-cellattributes
If you are using
mdt-row attribute to load your data (which is only way of you are dealing with ajax contents), you can now have custom content for each cells you defined.
Important information:
You can still access your scope variables/functions with accessing
clientScopewithin the
mdt-custom-celldirective. The value of the cell can be accessed by accessing
valueinside the directive. Accessing
rowIdalso possible if you specified it with
table-row-id-key.
|Available
|Params
|ChildParams
|Type
|Details
|✅
|column-key
|String
|required, specifies the column in the rows.
There is only one scope variable that you can use in your template, and it's called
value. Check the example.
mdt-custom-cell:
<mdt-table>
<mdt-table mdt-row="{'data': filteredItems,
'table-row-id-key': 'id',
'column-keys': ['name', 'calories', 'fat', 'carbs', 'protein', 'sodium', 'calcium', 'iron']}">
<mdt-header-row>
<mdt-column align-rule="left">Dessert (100g serving)</mdt-column>
<mdt-column align-rule="right">Calories</mdt-column>
<mdt-column align-rule="right">Fat (g)</mdt-column>
<mdt-column align-rule="right">Carbs (g)</mdt-column>
<mdt-column align-rule="right">Protein (g)</mdt-column>
<mdt-column align-rule="right">Sodium (mg)</mdt-column>
<mdt-column align-rule="right">Calcium (%)</mdt-column>
<mdt-column align-rule="right">Iron (%)</mdt-column>
</mdt-header-row>
<!-- here you have your own, customised cell for every 'protein' column -->
<mdt-custom-cell column-key="protein">
<span ng-class="{'red': value > 5, 'green': value <= 5}">{{value}}</span>
<span ng-click="clientScope.myMethodToExecute()">click here</span>
<span>This is the row id for this column: {{rowId}}</span>
</mdt-custom-cell>
</mdt-table>
</mdt-table>
mdt-cellattributes
|Available
|Params
|ChildParams
|Type
|Details
|❌
|inline-menu
|Array
|if provided, users can select from a predefined list of options. In this scenario, a menu component directly embedded in the table
|Available
|Params
|ChildParams
|Type
|Details
|✅
|editable-field
|String
|if provided, provides basic text editing. Include editable fields within a table and denote them using placeholder text(if empty). You can use a simple edit dialog with just a text field, or display a full dialog component on click.
|✅
|smallEditDialog
|-
|A simple, one-field edit dialog on click
|✅
|largeEditDialog
|-
|A complex, flexible edit edit dialog on click
|✅
|editable-field-title
|String
|If set, then it sets the title of the dialog. (only for
largeEditDialog)
|✅
|editable-field-max-length
|Number
|if set, then it sets the maximum length of the field.
|Available
|Params
|ChildParams
|Type
|Details
|✅
|html-content
|Boolean
|When the cell content is not a simple value (html content)
<mdt-table
selectable-rows="true"
table-card="{title: Nutrition, actionIcons: true}">
<mdt-header-row>
<!-- defining column descriptions, align content to the left -->
<mdt-column
align-rule="left"
column-definition="The total amount of food energy in the given serving size.">
Dessert (100g serving)
</mdt-column>
<!-- in case of inline menu (INLINE-MENU FEATURE DOES NOT EXIST YET) -->
<mdt-column inline-menu="[ {iceCream: 'Ice Cream', pastry: 'Pastry', other: 'Other'} ]">Type</mdt-column>
<!-- inline text editing (EDITABLE-FIELDS FEATURE DOES NOT EXIST YET) -->
<mdt-column editable-field="textInput">
Calories
</mdt-column>
<!-- in case of sortable columns, we can set the defaultly sortable column -->
<mdt-column sortable-rows-default>
Fat (g)
</mdt-column>
<mdt-column>Carbs (g)</mdt-column>
<mdt-column>Protein (g)</mdt-column>
</mdt-header-row>
<mdt-row ng-repeat="nutrition in nutritionList">
<mdt-cell>Frozen Joghurt</mdt-cell>
<mdt-cell>159</mdt-cell>
<mdt-cell>6</mdt-cell>
<mdt-cell>24</mdt-cell>
<mdt-cell>4</mdt-cell>
<mdt-cell>87</mdt-cell>
</mdt-row>
</mdt-table>