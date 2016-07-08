Angular-Material based color picker with no jQuery or other DOM/utility library dependencies.

Demo

Try out the demo here: GitHub Page

Install

NPM

Download tinycolor.js 1.2.1 or higher. Other versions may work, though 1.2.1 was used to develop this. Install md-color-picker .

npm install md-color-picker

Bower (includes tinycolor.js):

bower install md-color-picker

Angular dependencies

Other dependencies

The only other dependency is tinycolor.js which is an exceptional color manipulation library.

Usage

Include the css.

< link href = "path/to/md-color-picker/dist/mdColorPicker.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" />

Include the javascript.

< script src = "path/to/tinycolor/dist/tinycolor-min.js" > </ script > < script src = "path/to/md-color-picker/dist/mdColorPicker.min.js" > </ script >

Add dependencies to your application (ngCookies is optional)

var app = angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'ngMaterial' , 'ngCookies' , 'mdColorPicker' ]);

Place the directive wherever it is needed. note: this breaks the old version 0.1 as it now uses ng-model instead of value

< div md-color-picker ng-model = "valueObj" > </ div >

Options

Options may be set either by an options object on the md-color-picker attribute and/or using attributes. If an option is present on both the options object and as an attribute, the attribute will take precedence.

Setting options by scope object

$scope.scopeVariable.options = { label : "Choose a color" , icon : "brush" , default : "#f00" , genericPalette : false , history : false };

< div md-color-picker = "scopeVariable.options" ng-model = "scopeVariable.color" > </ div >

Setting options by attribute

< div md-color-picker ng-model = "scopeVariable.color" label = "Choose a color" icon = "brush" default = "#f00" md-color-generic-palette = "false" md-color-history = "false" > </ div >

Option Object name Attribute Option name Type Default Description type type Int 0 Default output type. 0: hex, 1: rgb, 2: hsl label label String "" The lable for the input. icon icon String "" Material Icon name. https://design.google.com/icons/ random random Boolean false Select a random color on open default default Color "rgb(255,255,255)" Default color openOnInput open-on-input Boolean true Open color picker when user clicks on the input field. If disabled, color picker will only open when clicking on the preview. hasBackdrop has-backdrop Boolean true Dialog Backdrop. https://material.angularjs.org/latest/api/service/$mdDialog clickOutsideToClose click-outside-to-close Boolean true Dialog click outside to close. https://material.angularjs.org/latest/api/service/$mdDialog skipHide skip-hide Boolean true Allows for opening multiple dialogs. https://github.com/angular/material/issues/7262 preserveScope preserve-scope Boolean true Dialog preserveScope. https://material.angularjs.org/latest/api/service/$mdDialog clearButton md-color-clear-button Boolean true Show the "clear" button inside of the input. preview md-color-preview Boolean true Show the color preview circle next to the input. alphaChannel md-color-alpha-channel Boolean true Enable alpha channel. spectrum md-color-spectrum Boolean true Show the spectrum tab. sliders md-color-sliders Boolean true Show the sliders tab. genericPalette md-color-generic-palette Boolean true Show the generic palette tab. materialPalette md-color-material-palette Boolean true Show the material colors palette tab. history md-color-history Boolean true Show the history tab. hex md-color-hex Boolean true Show the HEX values tab. rgb md-color-rgb Boolean true Show the RGB values tab. hsl md-color-hsl Boolean true Show the HSL values tab. defaultTab md-color-default-tab String, Int "spectrum" Which tab should be selected when opening. Can either be a string or index. If the value is an index, do not count hidden/disabled tabs. spectrum

sliders

genericPalette

materialPalette

history

Disclaimer

This is still in a very early beta, and is rapidly changing (3 versions before initial commit). I am open to any and all help anyone is willing to put in. Will update as we go.

Known issues / TODO

[ ] Break apart md-color-picker into other directives, md-color-picker-preview , input, etc. [ ] Add i18n support. [ ] Refactor LESS [ ] Add optional SASS file [ ] IE 11 Issues [ ] Inline dropdown mode [ ] Validation