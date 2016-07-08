Angular-Material based color picker with no jQuery or other DOM/utility library dependencies.
Try out the demo here: GitHub Page
md-color-picker.
npm install md-color-picker
bower install md-color-picker
The only other dependency is tinycolor.js which is an exceptional color manipulation library.
<link href="path/to/md-color-picker/dist/mdColorPicker.min.css" rel="stylesheet" />
<script src="path/to/tinycolor/dist/tinycolor-min.js"></script>
<script src="path/to/md-color-picker/dist/mdColorPicker.min.js"></script>
var app = angular.module('myApp', ['ngMaterial','ngCookies', 'mdColorPicker']);
<div md-color-picker ng-model="valueObj"></div>
Options may be set either by an options object on the
md-color-picker attribute and/or using attributes. If an option is present on both the options object and as an attribute, the attribute will take precedence.
Setting options by scope object
// Controller
$scope.scopeVariable.options = {
label: "Choose a color",
icon: "brush",
default: "#f00",
genericPalette: false,
history: false
};
<div md-color-picker="scopeVariable.options" ng-model="scopeVariable.color"></div>
Setting options by attribute
<div
md-color-picker
ng-model="scopeVariable.color"
label="Choose a color"
icon="brush"
default="#f00"
md-color-generic-palette="false"
md-color-history="false"
></div>
|Option Object name
|Attribute Option name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|type
|type
|Int
|0
|Default output type. 0: hex, 1: rgb, 2: hsl
|label
|label
|String
|""
|The lable for the input.
|icon
|icon
|String
|""
|Material Icon name. https://design.google.com/icons/
|random
|random
|Boolean
|false
|Select a random color on open
|default
|default
|Color
|"rgb(255,255,255)"
|Default color
|openOnInput
|open-on-input
|Boolean
|true
|Open color picker when user clicks on the input field. If disabled, color picker will only open when clicking on the preview.
|hasBackdrop
|has-backdrop
|Boolean
|true
|Dialog Backdrop. https://material.angularjs.org/latest/api/service/$mdDialog
|clickOutsideToClose
|click-outside-to-close
|Boolean
|true
|Dialog click outside to close. https://material.angularjs.org/latest/api/service/$mdDialog
|skipHide
|skip-hide
|Boolean
|true
|Allows for opening multiple dialogs. https://github.com/angular/material/issues/7262
|preserveScope
|preserve-scope
|Boolean
|true
|Dialog preserveScope. https://material.angularjs.org/latest/api/service/$mdDialog
|clearButton
|md-color-clear-button
|Boolean
|true
|Show the "clear" button inside of the input.
|preview
|md-color-preview
|Boolean
|true
|Show the color preview circle next to the input.
|alphaChannel
|md-color-alpha-channel
|Boolean
|true
|Enable alpha channel.
|spectrum
|md-color-spectrum
|Boolean
|true
|Show the spectrum tab.
|sliders
|md-color-sliders
|Boolean
|true
|Show the sliders tab.
|genericPalette
|md-color-generic-palette
|Boolean
|true
|Show the generic palette tab.
|materialPalette
|md-color-material-palette
|Boolean
|true
|Show the material colors palette tab.
|history
|md-color-history
|Boolean
|true
|Show the history tab.
|hex
|md-color-hex
|Boolean
|true
|Show the HEX values tab.
|rgb
|md-color-rgb
|Boolean
|true
|Show the RGB values tab.
|hsl
|md-color-hsl
|Boolean
|true
|Show the HSL values tab.
|defaultTab
|md-color-default-tab
|String, Int
|"spectrum"
|Which tab should be selected when opening. Can either be a string or index. If the value is an index, do not count hidden/disabled tabs.
This is still in a very early beta, and is rapidly changing (3 versions before initial commit). I am open to any and all help anyone is willing to put in. Will update as we go.
[ ] Break apart md-color-picker into other directives, md-color-picker-preview , input, etc. [ ] Add i18n support. [ ] Refactor LESS [ ] Add optional SASS file [ ] IE 11 Issues [ ] Inline dropdown mode [ ] Validation