Angular input-chips directive following Google Material Design guidelines. Live Demo

Installing

You can install it via npm

npm install md-chips

or via bower

bower install md-chips

Loading

In your html code include mdchips.js and md-chips.css

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "mdchips.css" > < script src = "mdchips.js" > </ script >

Then you only need to require mdChips module as a dependency

angular.module( 'myModule' , [ 'mdChips' ])

Usage

In your html markup write

< md-chips collection = 'itemsCollection' ng-model = 'selectedUsers' md-title = 'title' md-thumbnail = 'thumbnailUrl' md-subtitle = 'subtitle' md-item = 'items' disabled = 'false' unique = 'true' />

Attributes

collection - (required) Its value is collection of elements (users)

- (required) Its value is collection of elements (users) ng-model - (required) Array for selected items to return

- (required) Array for selected items to return md-title - (required) Name of the title field in your collection

- (required) Name of the title field in your collection md-thumbnail - (required) Name of the url-thumbnail field in your collection

- (required) Name of the url-thumbnail field in your collection md-subtitle - (required) Name of the subtitle field in your collection

- (required) Name of the subtitle field in your collection items - (optional) Name of the field in your collection with additional thumbnails and subtitles

- (optional) Name of the field in your collection with additional thumbnails and subtitles disabled - (optional) Allows to disable chips component

- (optional) Allows to disable chips component unique - (optional) Allows to select only unique items

Collection structure

Your collection can be implemented in three ways:

Simple collection

$scope.yourCollectionName = [{ thumbnailUrl : './image.jpg' , title : 'Some Title' , subtitle : 'test@text.com' }]

Collection with title and array of properties

$scope.yourCollectionName = [{ title : 'Some Title' , items : [{ subtitle : 'test@text.com' , thumbnailUrl : 'image.jpg' }] }]

Simple collection with array of properties

$scope.yourCollectionName = [{ thumbnailUrl : './image.jpg' , title : 'Some Title' , subtitle : 'test@text.com' items : [{ subtitle : 'test_two@text.com' , thumbnailUrl : 'image_two.jpg' }] }]

If you don't have thumbnailUrl in items it will be taken from main object. Collection can have mixed structure. You can name your collection and properties as you like. Just don't forget to write these names to appropriate attributes in md-chips tag:

$scope.myCol = [{ url : './image.jpg' , name : 'Some Title' , email : 'test@text.com' list : [{ email : 'test_two@text.com' , url : 'image_two.jpg' }] },{ name : 'Another Title' , list : [{ email : 'test@text.com' , url : 'image.jpg' }] }]; $scope.returnedValues = [];

< md-chips collection = 'myCol' ng-model = 'returnedValues' md-title = 'name' md-thumbnail = 'url' md-subtitle = 'email' md-item = 'list' />

Changelog

add possibility to set unique attribute

add possibility to disable component

add possibility to select items from list with keyboard

add possibility to enter own items

fix input size while entering data

fix displaying long names

fix styles for items list

Created by BogdanRusinka

Contributing

Feel free to open issues and send PRs.

License

The MIT License (MIT)



Copyright (c) 2015 Rusinka Bogdan bogdan.rusinka@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.