Angular input-chips directive following Google Material Design guidelines. Live Demo
You can install it via npm
npm install md-chips
or via bower
bower install md-chips
In your html code include mdchips.js and md-chips.css
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="mdchips.css">
<script src="mdchips.js"></script>
Then you only need to require mdChips module as a dependency
angular.module('myModule', ['mdChips'])
In your html markup write
<md-chips collection='itemsCollection' ng-model='selectedUsers' md-title='title' md-thumbnail='thumbnailUrl' md-subtitle='subtitle' md-item='items' disabled='false' unique='true' />
Your collection can be implemented in three ways:
$scope.yourCollectionName = [{
thumbnailUrl: './image.jpg',
title: 'Some Title',
subtitle: 'test@text.com'
}]
$scope.yourCollectionName = [{
title: 'Some Title',
items: [{subtitle: 'test@text.com', thumbnailUrl: 'image.jpg'}]
}]
$scope.yourCollectionName = [{
thumbnailUrl: './image.jpg',
title: 'Some Title',
subtitle: 'test@text.com'
items: [{subtitle: 'test_two@text.com', thumbnailUrl: 'image_two.jpg'}]
}]
If you don't have thumbnailUrl in items it will be taken from main object. Collection can have mixed structure. You can name your collection and properties as you like. Just don't forget to write these names to appropriate attributes in md-chips tag:
$scope.myCol = [{
url: './image.jpg',
name: 'Some Title',
email: 'test@text.com'
list: [{email: 'test_two@text.com', url: 'image_two.jpg'}]
},{
name: 'Another Title',
list: [{email: 'test@text.com', url: 'image.jpg'}]
}];
$scope.returnedValues = [];
<md-chips collection='myCol' ng-model='returnedValues' md-title='name' md-thumbnail='url' md-subtitle='email' md-item='list'/>
Feel free to open issues and send PRs.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2015 Rusinka Bogdan bogdan.rusinka@gmail.com
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.