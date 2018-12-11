This is a fork of marked
yarn add md
You can find a CDN version at https://unpkg.com/md/
const md = require('md')
const html = md(`## hello world
A modern **markdown** parser!
- [ ] todo
- [x] done
`)
You can preview the HTML result here: https://egoist.moe/md2html/ (source)
Type:
string
Required:
true
Input markdown string.
All marked options plus:
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Enable GFM task lists, this will only work if
options.gfm is
true.
Type:
boolean | (href: string) => boolean
Default:
undefined
Open links in a new window/tab.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Add
data-line attribute to
<pre> tag for code fences, it's useful with the line-highlight plugin in PrismJS.
```js{1}
console.log('hi')
```
This will yield:
<pre data-line="1"><code class="lang-js">console.log('hi')</code></pre>
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
# lint and unit test
yarn test
# lint only
yarn lint
# fix lint issues
yarn lint -- --fix
