This repository is no longer maintained.

Issue reports and pull requests will not be attended. \ If you are using mcs-lite-ui , mcs-lite-icon , mcs-lite-theme , please migrate to mcs-ui

Migrate to mcs-ui

Please upgrade react , react-dom to version 16 or higher Please upgrade styled-components to version 4.0.2 or higher Please upgrade react-overlay-pack to version 3 or higher Change import names from mcs-lite-ui , mcs-lite-icon , mcs-lite-theme to mcs-ui by referencing index.js

MCS Lite

Note: MCS Lite core and Desktop website is being developed at https://github.com/MCS-Lite/mcs-lite-app.

Requirements

node >= 9.11.1

yarn >= 1.6.0

Packages

Package Description Version Downloads babel-preset-mcs-lite Babel preset used by MCS Lite eslint-config-mcs-lite Eslint config used by MCS Lite mcs-lite-admin-web MCS Lite Admin Web mcs-lite-connect Connect MCS with WebSocket mcs-lite-design The source images to be compressed used by MCS Lite mcs-lite-icon Convert SVG icon to React components mcs-lite-introduction GitBook for MCS Lite documentation mcs-lite-landing-web MCS Lite Landing Web mcs-lite-mobile-web MCS Lite Mobile Web mcs-lite-scripts Shared scripts and CLI used by MCS Lite mcs-lite-theme Defined Theme and helpers for mcs-lite-ui mcs-lite-translation I18n workflow with React-Intl used by MCS Lite mcs-lite-ui Common UI used by MCS Lite react-intl-cra Move to https://github.com/evenchange4/react-intl-cra react-intl-inject-hoc The convenience HOC of react-intl injectIntl

Install

$ npm i mcs-lite-ui mcs-lite- icon mcs-lite-theme --save

Development

# Install all external dependencies of each package. $ yarn install

yarn run clean

Building all mono-packages

./tasks/build.sh

Testing

yarn run format ./tasks/lint.sh ./tasks/test.sh ./tasks/ test -page.sh

Development

cd packages/mcs-lite-ui yarn start

Testing

yarn run test :watch

NPM Scripts Interface

Root

yarn run clean : remove all node_modules

: remove all node_modules lint : eslint and flow

: eslint and flow yarn run format : prettier

: prettier yarn run release: publish

Packages

Package clean test start build babel-preset-mcs-lite V - eslint-config-mcs-lite V - mcs-lite-admin-web V V V mcs-lite-connect V V mcs-lite-design V V mcs-lite-icon V V mcs-lite-introduction V V V mcs-lite-landing-web V V V mcs-lite-mobile-web V V V mcs-lite-scripts V V mcs-lite-theme V V mcs-lite-translation V V V mcs-lite-ui V V V V react-intl-inject-hoc V V

Environment variables

mcs-lite-introduction: GA_ID

mcs-lite-mobile-web: WebSocket PORT Replace __SOCKET_PORT_FROM_SERVER__ in the build/index.html file. (Default to 8000 )

Other Notes

npm install -g npm-check-updates ncu && node_modules/.bin/lerna exec --concurrency 1 -- ncu ncu -au && node_modules/.bin/lerna exec --concurrency 1 -- ncu -au

yarn run clean && yarn yarn run license

NPM package licenses: licenses.csv

