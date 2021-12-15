see mcl
{G1,G2}::isValidOrder()
mulVec(xVec, yVec) where xVec is an array of G1 or G2 and yVec is an array of Fr, which returns
sum of xVec[i] yVec[i].
The version
v0.6.0 breaks backward compatibility of the entry point.
const mcl = require('mcl-wasm')
<script src="https://herumi.github.io/mcl-wasm/browser/mcl.js"></script>
node test/test.js
// Ethereum 2.0 spec mode
mcl.init(mcl.BLS12_381)
.then(() => {
mcl.setETHserialization(true) // Ethereum serialization
mcl.setMapToMode(mcl.IRTF) // for G2.setHashOf(msg)
...
})
a = new mcl.Fr()
a.setStr('255') // set 255
a.setStr('0xff') // set 0xff = 255
a.setStr('ff', 16) // set ff as hex-string
a.getStr() // '255'
a.getStr(16) // 'ff'
// byte array serialization
b.deserialize(a.serialize()) // b.isEqualTo(a)
// hex string of serialization()
b.deserializeHexStr(a.serializeToHexStr())
// serialization like Ethereum 2.0 only for BLS12-381
mcl.setETHserialization(true)
/*
it is big cost to to verify the order
call once after init() if you want to disable it
cf. sub group problem
*/
mcl.verifyOrderG1(false)
mcl.verifyOrderG2(false)
see test.js
modified new BSD License http://opensource.org/licenses/BSD-3-Clause
2019/Jan/31 add Fp.mapToG1
MITSUNARI Shigeo(herumi@nifty.com)