A portable and fast pairing-based cryptography library for Node.js by WebAssembly

see mcl

2021/Nov/11 unify index.js of Node.js and browser

2021/Aug/28 improve performance of {G1,G2}::isValidOrder()

2021/Jun/22 add index.d.ts

2021/Mar/02 improve performance

2020/Nov/10 setup function has changed.

add mulVec(xVec, yVec) where xVec is an array of G1 or G2 and yVec is an array of Fr, which returns sum of xVec[i] yVec[i] .

where xVec is an array of G1 or G2 and yVec is an array of Fr, which returns . G1.setHashOf is compatible with hash-to-curve-09 BLS12381G1XMD:SHA-256_SSWU_RO

support only BN254, ZKSNARK, BLS12-381 to remove mcl_c512.js

add mcl.precomputedMillerLoop2 and mcl.precomputedMillerLoop2mixed

How to use

The version v0.6.0 breaks backward compatibility of the entry point.

Node.js : const mcl = require('mcl-wasm')

React : const mcl = require('mcl-wasm')

HTML : <script src="https://herumi.github.io/mcl-wasm/browser/mcl.js"></script>

for Node.js

node test /test.js

browser demo

ID-based encryption

usages

init

mcl.init(mcl.BLS12_381) .then( () => { mcl.setETHserialization( true ) mcl.setMapToMode(mcl.IRTF) ... })

string conversion

a = new mcl.Fr() a .setStr( '255' ) a .setStr( '0xff' ) a .setStr( 'ff' , 16 ) a .getStr() a .getStr( 16 )

serialization

b .deserialize( a .serialize()) b .deserializeHexStr( a .serializeToHexStr())

mcl.setETHserialization( true )

deserialization

mcl .verifyOrderG1 ( false ) mcl .verifyOrderG2 ( false )

see test.js

License

modified new BSD License http://opensource.org/licenses/BSD-3-Clause

History

2019/Jan/31 add Fp.mapToG1

Author

MITSUNARI Shigeo(herumi@nifty.com)

