McGriddle

McGriddle is a get-out-of-your-way Sass library designed to help you build based a grid system. Suports flexbox (the grid is based on floats, by default). Set up your grid system…

$grid-width : 64em ; $grid-gutter : 1.875em ; $grid-columns : 12 ;

…and you’re ready to build.

< section class = "container" > < article class = "article" > </ article > < div class = "sidebar" > </ div > </ section >

.container { @ include container; } .article { @ include columns( 8 ); } .sidebar { @ include columns( 4 , last); }

Installation

Install via npm, yarn or Bower. npm install mcgriddle yarn add mcgriddle bower install mcgriddle Also available as a Ruby gem to use within your Rails application—see below for more information. Or to manually install it, download and unzip the source files. Then copy the files from the _sass/mcgriddle directory into your project. Import the _mcgriddle.scss file in your Sass manifest file: @ import "mcgriddle" ;

Install for Ruby on Rails

Add McGriddle to your Gemfile. gem 'mcgriddle' Run bundle install . Include McGriddle by using Sass’s native @import * @ import "mcgriddle" ; * More information on why Sass’s native @import + why you should ditch Sprockets directives altogether.

Usage

First, create a settings file ( _mcgriddle-settings.scss ) and import it before importing McGriddle.

@ import "mcgriddle-settings" ; @ import "mcgriddle" ;

Then edit the settings file to customize/override default grid settings. The following is a list of settings and its defaults:

$grid-width : 64em ; $grid-gutter : 1.875em ; $grid-columns : 12 ; $grid-minor : 1 / 3 ; $grid-collapse : false; $grid-rtl : false; $grid-flexbox : false; $grid-flexbox-wrap : wrap; $grid-flexbox-justify : flex-start;

Read the documentation for a full list and explanation of settings, mixins and functions.

Features:

You’ll need a container to wrap the columns in.

.container { @ include container; } .container--full { @ include container(false); }

Then use columns() on an element to specify how many columns wide it should be.

.column { @ include columns( 8 ); } .column-decimal { @ include columns( 5.6 ); } .column-last { @ include columns( 4 , last); } .column-center { @ include columns( 8 , center); } .column-4-9 { @ include columns( 4 of 9); } .column-5-9 { @ include columns( 5 of 9, last); }

Nest columns by wrapping nested columns in a container.

< div class = "container" > < div class = "columns-9" > < div class = "container" > < div class = "columns-6" > </ div > < div class = "columns-6" > </ div > </ div > </ div > < div class = "columns-3" > </ div > </ div >

Push an element however many columns with shift() .

.column { @ include columns( 6 ); @ include shift( 2 ); }

Collapse gutters: $grid-collapse: true . (Default is false )

$grid-collapse : true; .container { @ include container; }

Flexbox support (as opposed to floats): $grid-flexbox: true . (Default is false )

$grid-flexbox : true; .container { @ include container; }

Right-to-left support for RTL languages: $grid-rtl: true . (Default is false )

$grid-rtl : true; .container { @ include container; }

Be sure to read the documentation for a full list of settings, mixins and functions.

The documentation is still a work-in-progress, so there are features and functionality that have yet to be properly documented. I also have a couple more features I’d like to build (when and if I decide to), but aside from that… yep, that’s it.

I originally created McGriddle for me—I wanted something stupid simple and straight forward. Therefore if you’re looking for something more robust, I’d suggest Bourbon Neat or Susy.