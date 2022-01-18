Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mobile_country_code

Definition

The ITU-T Recommendation E.212 defines mobile country codes as well as mobile network codes. The mobile country code consists of 3 decimal digits and the mobile network code consists of 2 or 3 decimal digits (for example: MNC of 001 is not the same as MNC of 01). The first digit of the mobile country code identifies the geographic region as follows (the digits 1 and 8 are not used):

Install

$ npm install mcc-mnc- list

Data

This file contains all the records fetched from the Wikipedia page.

Structure of a single record:

{ "type" : <String> - 'Test' / 'National' / 'International' "countryName": <String> - country name "countryCode": <String> - ISO 3166-1 country code "mcc": <String> - mobile country code "mnc": <String> - mobile network code "brand": <String|null> "operator": <String|null> "status": <String> - status code ( see status-codes.json ) "bands": <String|null> "notes": <String|null> }

List ( Array ) of all the different Status Codes from MCC/MNC list.

Usage

.all() : Array

Returns the full record list

.statusCodes() : Array

Returns the status code list

.filter(filters) : Array

Returns a filtered record list. filters is an object.

let filters = { statusCode : 'Operational' } let filters = { mcc : '216' } let filters = { mcc : '216' , mnc : '30' } let filters = { mccmnc : '21630' } let filters = { statusCode : 'Operational' , mcc : '216' } let filters = { statusCode : 'Operational' , countryCode : 'US' } let filters = {}

.find(filters) : Record | undefined

Returns the value of the first record in the array that satisfies the provided filters. Otherwise undefined is returned. Filters are identical to the filters described in .filter(filters) .

Example

const mcc_mnc_list = require ( 'mcc-mnc-list' ); let records = mcc_mnc_list.all(); let statusCodes = mcc_mnc_list.statusCodes(); console .log(records.length); console .log(statusCodes.length); console .log(mcc_mnc_list.filter({ mccmnc : '21630' }));

License

mcc-mnc-list is licensed under the MIT Open Source license. For more information, see the LICENSE file in this repository.