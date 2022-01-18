Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mobile_country_code
The ITU-T Recommendation E.212 defines mobile country codes as well as mobile network codes. The mobile country code consists of 3 decimal digits and the mobile network code consists of 2 or 3 decimal digits (for example: MNC of 001 is not the same as MNC of 01). The first digit of the mobile country code identifies the geographic region as follows (the digits 1 and 8 are not used):
0 - Test networks
2 - Europe
3 - North America and the Caribbean
4 - Asia and the Middle East
5 - Oceania
6 - Africa
7 - South and Central America
9 - World-wide (Satellite, Air - aboard aircraft, Maritime - aboard ships, Antarctica)
$ npm install mcc-mnc-list
mcc-mnc-list.json
This file contains all the records fetched from the Wikipedia page.
Structure of a single record:
{
"type": <String> - 'Test' / 'National' / 'International'
"countryName": <String> - country name
"countryCode": <String> - ISO 3166-1 country code
"mcc": <String> - mobile country code
"mnc": <String> - mobile network code
"brand": <String|null>
"operator": <String|null>
"status": <String> - status code ( see status-codes.json )
"bands": <String|null>
"notes": <String|null>
}
status-codes.json
List (
Array ) of all the different Status Codes from MCC/MNC list.
.all() : Array
Returns the full record list
.statusCodes() : Array
Returns the status code list
.filter(filters) : Array
Returns a filtered record list.
filters is an object.
// get all the Operational mobile networks
let filters = { statusCode: 'Operational' }
// get all the records from Hungary
let filters = { mcc: '216' }
// get a specific network item ( specified with two keys )
let filters = { mcc: '216', mnc: '30' }
// get a specific network item ( specified with a joined key )
let filters = { mccmnc: '21630' }
// get all the Operational mobile networks from Hungary
let filters = { statusCode: 'Operational', mcc: '216' }
// get all the Operational mobile networks from US countryCode
let filters = { statusCode: 'Operational', countryCode: 'US' }
// get all the records
let filters = {}
.find(filters) : Record | undefined
Returns the value of the first record in the array that satisfies the provided filters. Otherwise
undefined is returned.
Filters are identical to the filters described in
.filter(filters).
const mcc_mnc_list = require('mcc-mnc-list');
let records = mcc_mnc_list.all();
let statusCodes = mcc_mnc_list.statusCodes();
console.log(records.length);
// 2189
console.log(statusCodes.length);
// 12
console.log(mcc_mnc_list.filter({ mccmnc: '21630' }));
// [{
// "type": "National",
// "countryName": "Hungary",
// "countryCode": "HU",
// "mcc": "216",
// "mnc": "30",
// "brand": "T-Mobile",
// "operator": "Magyar Telekom Plc",
// "status": "Operational",
// "bands": "GSM 900 / GSM 1800 / UMTS 2100 / LTE 800 / LTE 1800 / LTE 2600",
// "notes": "Former WESTEL, Westel 900; MNC has the same numerical value as the area code"
// }]
mcc-mnc-list is licensed under the MIT Open Source license. For more information, see the LICENSE file in this repository.