New version 2.0.0 is coming. It contains some new features:

Support new function: image merge； image compress； image crop; image filter;

Support usage in node.js；

.draw() support usage by promise;

Rewrite in typescript; Example Git

Document

English | 中文版

Introduction

mcanvas is a image handler plugin that can easily merge, crop, compress, filter the image and export a image of base64 finally. It provides some simple api that based on canvas, in order to make your work more efficiently and conveniently.

Installation

You can download the latest version from the GitHub

use a npm CDN Web and use window.MCanvas

Or you can install via npm:

npm install mcanvas --save import { MCanvas } from 'mcanvas'

Basic Usage

MCanvas

import { MCanvas } from 'mcanvas' const mc = new MCanvas({ width, height, backgroundColor, }); mc.background(image, { left : 0 , top : 0 , color : '#000000' , type : 'origin' , }) .add( 'images/nose.png' ,{ width : 183 , pos :{ x : 250 , y : 369 , scale : 0.84 , rotate : 1 , }, }) .text( 'normal<br><s>smallsmall</s>' ,{ width : '300px' , align : 'center' , pos :{ x : 0 , y : 0 , }, }) .watermark(img ,{ width : '40%' , pos : 'rightBottom' , }) .draw( b64 => { console .log(b64); });

MImage

import { MImage } from 'mcanvas' const mi = new MImage( 'http://mtapplet.meitudata.com/596c72073971d86b5128.jpg' ) mi.filter( 'blur' ) .crop({ x : 'center' , y : 'center' , width : 300 , height : 300 , radius : 10 , }) .compress({ width : 200 , quality : .9 , }) .draw( b64 => { console .log(b64) })

License

MIT