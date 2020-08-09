openbase logo
mca

mcanvas

by 郭东东(Tayde Guo)
2.0.8 (see all)

用于合成图片的canvas绘制库

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

35

GitHub Stars

367

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

mcanvas

New version 2.0.0 is coming. It contains some new features:

  • Support new function:

    • image merge；
    • image compress；
    • image crop;
    • image filter;

  • Support usage in node.js；

  • .draw() support usage by promise;

  • Rewrite in typescript;

    Example

    Git

Document

English | 中文版

Introduction

mcanvas is a image handler plugin that can easily merge, crop, compress, filter the image and export a image of base64 finally. It provides some simple api that based on canvas, in order to make your work more efficiently and conveniently.

Installation

  • You can download the latest version from the GitHub

  • use a npm CDN Web and use window.MCanvas

  • Or you can install via npm:

npm install mcanvas --save

import { MCanvas } from 'mcanvas'

Basic Usage

  • MCanvas
// create the canvas by width and height;
import { MCanvas } from 'mcanvas'

const mc = new MCanvas({
    width,
    height,
    backgroundColor,
});

// prepare background-image
mc.background(image, {
    left: 0,
    top: 0,
    color: '#000000',
    type: 'origin',
})

// prepare the image material, add into queue;
.add('images/nose.png',{
    width:183,
    pos:{
        x:250,
        y:369,
        scale:0.84,
        rotate:1,
    },
})

// add text;
.text('normal<br><s>smallsmall</s>',{
    width:'300px',
    align:'center',
    pos:{
        x:0,
        y:0,
    },
})

// prepare watermark;
.watermark(img ,{
    width:'40%',
    pos:'rightBottom',
})

// draw all material that prepared before, and get the base64-image
.draw(b64 =>{
    console.log(b64);
});
  • MImage
// image handler
    // inclue crop / compress / common filter
import { MImage } from 'mcanvas'

const mi = new MImage('http://mtapplet.meitudata.com/596c72073971d86b5128.jpg')

mi.filter('blur')
// crop to area by 300 * 300 and center in origin image
.crop({
    x: 'center',
    y: 'center',
    width: 300,
    height: 300,
    radius: 10,
})
// compress into a image that width is 200px and quality is 0.9
.compress({
    width: 200,
    quality: .9,
})
// get the base64-image
.draw(b64 => {
    console.log(b64)
})

License

MIT

