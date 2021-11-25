A small collection of CSS animated hamburgers. All set up to work out of the box with the mmenu.js plugin.
Examples
By default, the hamburger adopts to its environment pretty good,
the bars scale to fit and inherit their color for the parent element.
Need help? Have a look at the documentation for examples and documentation.
The mburger CSS is licensed under the CC-BY-4.0 license.
This project uses Gulp(4) to transpile and minify SCSS to CSS.
If you are unfamiliar with Gulp, check this tutorial on how to get started.
Run
gulp watch in the command-line to put a watch on the files and run all scripts immediately after saving your changes.