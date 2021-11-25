openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mc

mburger-css

by Fred Heusschen
2.0.0 (see all)

A small collection of CSS animated hamburgers. All set up to work out of the box with the mmenu.js plugin.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

518

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

CC-BY-4.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

mburger CSS

A small collection of CSS animated hamburgers. All set up to work out of the box with the mmenu.js plugin.
Examples

CSS animated hamburgers

Customize the hamburger

By default, the hamburger adopts to its environment pretty good, the bars scale to fit and inherit their color for the parent element.

Need help? Have a look at the documentation for examples and documentation.

Licence

The mburger CSS is licensed under the CC-BY-4.0 license.

Development

This project uses Gulp(4) to transpile and minify SCSS to CSS. If you are unfamiliar with Gulp, check this tutorial on how to get started.
Run gulp watch in the command-line to put a watch on the files and run all scripts immediately after saving your changes.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial