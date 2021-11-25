mburger CSS

A small collection of CSS animated hamburgers. All set up to work out of the box with the mmenu.js plugin.

Examples

Customize the hamburger

By default, the hamburger adopts to its environment pretty good, the bars scale to fit and inherit their color for the parent element.



Need help? Have a look at the documentation for examples and documentation.

Licence

The mburger CSS is licensed under the CC-BY-4.0 license.

Development