MBTiles Server

Provides a compatible WMTS Tile Server from MBTiles.

Install

$ npm install -g mbtiles-server

Quickstart

$ mbtiles-server --cache /Users/mac/mbtiles --verbose --port 3000 MBTiles Server Service cache: /Users/mac/mbtiles protocol: http port: 3000 domain: localhost verbose: true

Benchmark

1 Active User => 400 requests/min

1 Passive User => 50 requests/min

Requests Response Time 1 33.460ms 10 45.223ms 100 374.217ms 1K 2.698s 10K 25.457s

Total 24,000 requests / min

Using mbtiles-server you could easily sustain 60 active users and up to 480 passive users. These tests were done on the server locally, network traffic and switches could slow down these results significantly.

CLI Help

For any additional help using the CLI, use the --help flag.

Provides a compatible WMTS Tile Server from MBTiles. Usage $ mbtiles-server Options --cache [~/mbtiles] Cache --protocol [http] Protocol --port [5000] Port --domain [localhost] Domain --verbose [ false ] Verbose output --sslkey [~/mbtiles/server.key] Path to the file certification (.key). For https protocol only --sslcert [~/mbtiles/server.cert] Path to the file certification (.cert). For https protocol only Examples $ mbtiles-server --cache /Users/mac/mbtiles --port 5000 --verbose

Environment Variables

Environment variables can be defined instead of entering your options via the CLI.

MBTILES_SERVER_CACHE

MBTILES_SERVER_PROTOCOL

MBTILES_SERVER_PORT

MBTILES_SERVER_DOMAIN

MBTILES_SERVER_VERBOSE

MBTILES_SERVER_SSL_KEY

MBTILES_SERVER_SSL_CERT

Docker

A Dockerfile is provided for easy Docker deployment

$ docker build -t mbtiles-server . $ docker run --rm -it \ -p 5000:5000 \ -v ~/mbtiles/:/root/mbtiles \ mbtiles-server

Start containers automatically

https://docs.docker.com/engine/admin/host_integration/

$ docker run -d \ --name mbtiles-server \ -p 5000:5000 \ -v ~/mbtiles/:/root/mbtiles \ mbtiles-server

WMTS

The goal of providing a WMTS enabled service is to be performance oriented and scalable. Therefore, servers must be able to return tiles quickly. A good way to achieve that is to use locally stored pre-rendered tiles that will not require any image manipulation or geo-processing.

API

Server

Parameters

options [string] Server Options options.cache [string] CACHE file path (optional, default ~/mbtiles ) options.domain [string] URL Domain (optional, default 'localhost' ) options.port [string] URL Port (optional, default 5000 )

Server Options

Examples