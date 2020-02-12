openbase logo
Provides a compatible WMTS Tile Server from MBTiles.

Readme

MBTiles Server

Install

$ npm install -g mbtiles-server

Quickstart

$ mbtiles-server --cache /Users/mac/mbtiles --verbose --port 3000
MBTiles Server Service

  cache:         /Users/mac/mbtiles
  protocol:      http
  port:          3000
  domain:        localhost
  verbose:       true

Benchmark

  • 1 Active User => 400 requests/min
  • 1 Passive User => 50 requests/min
RequestsResponse Time
133.460ms
1045.223ms
100374.217ms
1K2.698s
10K25.457s

Total 24,000 requests / min

Using mbtiles-server you could easily sustain 60 active users and up to 480 passive users. These tests were done on the server locally, network traffic and switches could slow down these results significantly.

CLI Help

For any additional help using the CLI, use the --help flag.

  Usage
    $ mbtiles-server

  Options
    --cache           [~/mbtiles] Cache
    --protocol        [http] Protocol
    --port            [5000] Port
    --domain          [localhost] Domain
    --verbose         [false] Verbose output
    --sslkey          [~/mbtiles/server.key] Path to the file certification (.key). For https protocol only  
    --sslcert         [~/mbtiles/server.cert] Path to the file certification (.cert). For https protocol only
  
  Examples
    $ mbtiles-server --cache /Users/mac/mbtiles --port 5000 --verbose

Environment Variables

Environment variables can be defined instead of entering your options via the CLI.

  • MBTILES_SERVER_CACHE
  • MBTILES_SERVER_PROTOCOL
  • MBTILES_SERVER_PORT
  • MBTILES_SERVER_DOMAIN
  • MBTILES_SERVER_VERBOSE
  • MBTILES_SERVER_SSL_KEY
  • MBTILES_SERVER_SSL_CERT

Docker

A Dockerfile is provided for easy Docker deployment

$ docker build -t mbtiles-server .
$ docker run --rm -it \
  -p 5000:5000 \
  -v ~/mbtiles/:/root/mbtiles \
  mbtiles-server

Start containers automatically

https://docs.docker.com/engine/admin/host_integration/

$ docker run -d \
  --name mbtiles-server \
  -p 5000:5000 \
  -v ~/mbtiles/:/root/mbtiles \
  mbtiles-server

WMTS

The goal of providing a WMTS enabled service is to be performance oriented and scalable. Therefore, servers must be able to return tiles quickly. A good way to achieve that is to use locally stored pre-rendered tiles that will not require any image manipulation or geo-processing.

API

Server

Parameters

  • options [string] Server Options
    • options.cache [string] CACHE file path (optional, default ~/mbtiles)
    • options.domain [string] URL Domain (optional, default 'localhost')
    • options.port [string] URL Port (optional, default 5000)

Examples

server({cache: '/Users/mac/mbtiles', port: 5000, verbose: true})

