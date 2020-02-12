Provides a compatible WMTS Tile Server from MBTiles.
$ npm install -g mbtiles-server
$ mbtiles-server --cache /Users/mac/mbtiles --verbose --port 3000
MBTiles Server Service
cache: /Users/mac/mbtiles
protocol: http
port: 3000
domain: localhost
verbose: true
|Requests
|Response Time
|1
|33.460ms
|10
|45.223ms
|100
|374.217ms
|1K
|2.698s
|10K
|25.457s
Total 24,000 requests / min
Using
mbtiles-server you could easily sustain 60 active users and up to 480 passive users. These tests were done on the server locally, network traffic and switches could slow down these results significantly.
For any additional help using the CLI, use the
--help flag.
Usage
$ mbtiles-server
Options
--cache [~/mbtiles] Cache
--protocol [http] Protocol
--port [5000] Port
--domain [localhost] Domain
--verbose [false] Verbose output
--sslkey [~/mbtiles/server.key] Path to the file certification (.key). For https protocol only
--sslcert [~/mbtiles/server.cert] Path to the file certification (.cert). For https protocol only
Examples
$ mbtiles-server --cache /Users/mac/mbtiles --port 5000 --verbose
Environment variables can be defined instead of entering your options via the CLI.
MBTILES_SERVER_CACHE
MBTILES_SERVER_PROTOCOL
MBTILES_SERVER_PORT
MBTILES_SERVER_DOMAIN
MBTILES_SERVER_VERBOSE
MBTILES_SERVER_SSL_KEY
MBTILES_SERVER_SSL_CERT
A Dockerfile is provided for easy Docker deployment
$ docker build -t mbtiles-server .
$ docker run --rm -it \
-p 5000:5000 \
-v ~/mbtiles/:/root/mbtiles \
mbtiles-server
Start containers automatically
https://docs.docker.com/engine/admin/host_integration/
$ docker run -d \
--name mbtiles-server \
-p 5000:5000 \
-v ~/mbtiles/:/root/mbtiles \
mbtiles-server
The goal of providing a WMTS enabled service is to be performance oriented and scalable. Therefore, servers must be able to return tiles quickly. A good way to achieve that is to use locally stored pre-rendered tiles that will not require any image manipulation or geo-processing.
Parameters
options [string] Server Options
Examples
server({cache: '/Users/mac/mbtiles', port: 5000, verbose: true})