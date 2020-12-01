mbtiles

Node.js utilities and tilelive integration for the MBTiles format.

Installation

npm install @ mapbox / mbtiles

var MBTiles = require ( '@mapbox/mbtiles' );

API

Constructor

All MBTiles instances need to be constructed before any of the methods become available. NOTE: All methods described below assume you've taken this step.

new MBTiles( './path/to/file.mbtiles?mode={ro, rw, rwc}' , function ( err, mbtiles ) { console .log(mbtiles) });

The mode query parameter is a opening flag of mbtiles. It is optional, default as rwc . Available flags are:

ro : readonly mode, will throw error if the mbtiles does not exist.

: readonly mode, will throw error if the mbtiles does not exist. rw : read and write mode, will throw error if the mbtiles does not exist.

: read and write mode, will throw error if the mbtiles does not exist. rwc : read, write and create mode, will create a new mbtiles if the mbtiles does not exist.

Reading

getTile(z, x, y, callback)

Get an individual tile from the MBTiles table. This can be a raster or gzipped vector tile. Also returns headers that are important for serving over HTTP.

mbtiles.getTile(z, x, y, function ( err, data, headers ) { });

getInfo(callback)

Get info of an MBTiles file, which is stored in the metadata table. Includes information like zoom levels, bounds, vector_layers, that were created during generation. This performs fallback queries if certain keys like bounds , minzoom , or maxzoom have not been provided.

mbtiles.getInfo( function ( err, info ) { console .log(info); });

getGrid(z, x, y, callback)

Get a UTFGrid tile from the MBTiles table.

mbtiles.getGrid(z, x, y, function ( err, data ) { });

Writing

startWriting AND stopWriting

In order to write a new (or currently existing) MBTiles file you need to "start" and "stop" writing. First, construct the MBTiles object.

mbtiles.startWriting( function ( err ) { mbtiles.stopWriting( function ( err ) { }); });

putTile(z, x, y, buffer, callback)

Add a new tile buffer to a specific ZXY. This can be a raster tile or a gzipped vector tile (we suggest using require('zlib') to gzip your tiles).

var zlib = require ( 'zlib' ); zlib.gzip(fs.readFileSync( './path/to/file.mvt' ), function ( err, buffer ) { mbtiles.putTile( 0 , 0 , 0 , buffer, function ( err ) { }); });

putInfo(data, callback)

Put an information object into the metadata table. Any nested JSON will be stringified and stored in the "json" row of the metadata table. This will replace any matching key/value fields in the table.

var exampleInfo = { "name" : "hello-world" , "description" : "the world in vector tiles" , "format" : "pbf" , "version" : 2 , "minzoom" : 0 , "maxzoom" : 4 , "center" : "0,0,1" , "bounds" : "-180.000000,-85.051129,180.000000,85.051129" , "type" : "overlay" , "json" : `{"vector_layers": [ { "id": " ${layername} ", "description": "", "minzoom": 0, "maxzoom": 4, "fields": {} } ] }` }; mbtiles.putInfo(exampleInfo, function ( err ) { });

putGrid(z, x, y, grid, callback)

Inserts a UTFGrid tile into the MBTiles store. Grids are in JSON format.

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var grid = JSON .parse(fs.readFileSync( './path/to/grid.json' , 'utf8' )); mbtiles.putGrid( 0 , 0 , 0 , grid, function ( err ) { });

Hook up to tilelive

When working at scale, node-mbtiles is meant to be used within a Tilelive ecosystem. For example, you could set up an MBTiles file as a "source" and an S3 destination as a "sink" (using tilelive-s3). Assuming you have a system set up with an mbtiles:// protocol that points to a specific file and authorized to write to the s3 bucket:

var tilelive = require ( '@mapbox/tilelive' ); var MBTiles = require ( '@mapbox/mbtiles' ); var s3 = require ( '@mapbox/tilelive-s3' ); s3.registerProtocols(tilelive); MBTiles.registerProtocols(tilelive); var sourceUri = 'mbtiles:///User/hello/path/to/file.mbtiles' ; var sinkUri = 's3://my-bucket/tiles/{z}/{x}/{y}' ; tilelive.load(sourceUri, function ( err, src ) { tilelive.load(sinkUri, function ( err, dest ) { var options = {}; options.listScheme = src.createZXYStream(); tilelive.copy(src, dst, options, function ( err ) { console .log( 'tiles are now on s3!' ); }); }); });

Test