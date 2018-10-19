Maybe is a type that wraps optional values. It can either be a
Just (has some value) or a
Nothing
(has no value).
It's defined like this:
type Maybe<A> = Just<A> | Nothing
In JavaScript, it is a better way of handling
null and
undefined. Instead of writing an if
statement, ternary expression, or
&& shorthand to check if a value is present you can just
map
over it instead and assign the result of this expression or return it. You can also chain operations
together, often leading to much cleaner code.
It's inspired by Haskell's Maybe, Swift's Optional and Scala's Option.
Using yarn
$ yarn add maybes
or npm
$ npm install maybes
Import the library:
import { maybe } from 'maybes'
or if you want everything:
import { maybe, just, nothing } from 'maybes'
Use the
maybe function to create a
Maybe from a value.
const value = maybe(1) // Just(1)
value.isJust() // true
value.isNothing() // false
Use
map to transform the value inside the
Maybe.
value.map(v => v + 1) // Just(2)
Force unwrap the value with
just() if it is present. Warning: this will throw an Error if it
is a
Nothing (has no value).
value.just() // 1 (or throws Error)
Use the
maybe function to wrap a possibly empty value.
const empty = maybe(null)
empty.isJust() // false
empty.isNothing() // true
empty.map(v => v + 1) // noop (No Operation)
empty.just() // throws error
Use
orJust() to provide a default value.
empty.map(v => v.toUpperCase()).orJust('hello') // 'hello'
Use
orElse() to provide a default already wrapped in a Maybe. This can be useful if you want to combine
two or more Maybe's together.
const hello = maybe('hello')
empty.map(v => v.toUpperCase()).orElse(hello) // Maybe('hello')
Chain operations together using
map:
const m = maybe('Maybe ')
const result = m
.map(v => v.trim())
.map(v => v.toUpperCase()) // Just('MAYBE')
Use
flatMap if you need to return a
Maybe in your closure instead of the value. For example,
when you want to explicitly return
Nothing in a particular case.
const a = maybe('hi')
const result = a.flatMap(v => {
if (v === 'hi') {
return just('world')
} else {
return nothing
}
})
just is a function like
maybe that takes a value.
nothing is a reference to
Nothing.
Using
filter is usually the best way to return a
Nothing given a predicate. It returns
Just only if there is a value and applying the predicate function to the
Maybe's value returns
true.
const name = maybe(' ')
const upper = name
.map(v => v.trim())
.filter(v => v.length != 0)
.map(v => v.toUpperCase())
Use
forEach when you would otherwise use
map but can't or don't want to return a value. This
is usually when you are causing a side effect.
forEach returns
void and so enforces it's the
last in a chain. It runs only if there is a non empty value.
maybe('effect').forEach(s => console.log(s))
This library uses Flowtype so you can also import the
Maybe type and use
its definition:
import { maybe } from 'maybes'
import type { Maybe } from 'maybes'
function getSomething(): Maybe<string> {
return maybe('something')
}
Don't worry if you don't use Flowtype though as it gets stripped by Babel.
transform.
Without Maybe
(value) ? transform(value) : null
(Safe version in case value is falsy, e.g.
0)
(value != null) ? transform(value) : null
With Maybe (handles falsy values like
0 and
'' automatically).
maybe(value).map(transform)
Without Maybe
const object: ?Object = {
value?: 'hello'
}
object && object.value && object.value.toUpperCase() || ''
With Maybe
maybe(object).flatMap(o => maybe(o.value).map(v => v.toUpperCase())).orJust('')
With types already converted to
Maybe's.
const object = maybe({
value: maybe('hello')
})
object.flatMap(o => o.value.map(v => v.toUpperCase())).orJust('')
Maybe is available under the MIT license. See LICENSE.